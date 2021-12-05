Seven of the best properties on the market in the north and north-east

Grab a cuppa and enjoy a tour round some of the most stunning properties across Aberdeen, the Highlands and Moray.

This week, our property round-up features some breathtakingly beautiful homes with spectacular views to match.

Eslie Steading, Banchory

With five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms, Eslie Steading is not short of space and style.

The attractive converted steading has been renovated to offer the best in family living with features including under floor heating, a huge 32ft master bedroom with en suite and a sleek kitchen.

Not to mention breathtaking countryside views.

£885,000 with Galbraith.

Glengarron House, Rickarton, Stonehaven

Set within 3.67 acres of beautiful countryside, this five-bedroom property is a sight to behold.

Located on the outskirts of Stonehaven, Glengarron House offers the peace and tranquillity of the splendid Aberdeenshire countryside, with the benefit of good commuting to Aberdeen city and the airport.

Offers over £590,000 with Savills.

Brithdir, 13 Westhill Heights, Westhill

Golf fans are sure to fall in love with this “fore-midable” home which was designed to accentuate its woodland setting and to maximise the views of Westhill Golf course.

Beautiful outside and inside, the home boasts five bedrooms, three reception areas, three bathrooms and a beautiful garden where a glass of wine overlooking the spectacular sunsets can be savoured.

Offers over £495,000 with Savills.

Maryculter, Aberdeen

Make memories to last a lifetime in this five-bedroom detached home complete with garden pond.

Taking pride of place within extensive landscaped gardens, this attractive property features a large lounge, spacious family room, modern kitchen with open-plan dining room as well as a utility room, a sun lounge, double bedroom and shower.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite bathroom, four further double bedrooms, a Jack and Jill shower room and family bathroom.

Offers over £690,000 with Purple Bricks.

Dinichean House, Farr, Inverness

Described as a small amenity estate, this seven-bedroom home brings something special to the market.

Located within 127 acres, the plush property boasts a two bedroom annexe, which can be either self-contained or incorporated into the main house.

Truly opulent, the home has been built to the highest of standards with teak flooring, porcelain tiling, stone fireplaces and magnificent glass chandeliers.

Offers over £1,350,000 with Galbraith.

Linkwood House, Elgin

This C-listed mansion house with ancillary buildings is the perfect blend of old and new.

Originally starting life as a modest Georgian farmhouse circa 1750 the property was greatly extended around the 1850s into a grand Victorian residence for the owners of the adjacent Linkwood Distillery.

Retaining its beautiful period features, the property has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and master Versailles bedroom.

Offers over £445,000 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

Cullerne House, Findhorn

Located in the popular seaside village of Findhorn, this three-floor Victorian stone house features six bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Within walking distance of the shore, pubs, cafes, yacht club and the eco-village at The Park, Cullerne House would make a stunning private residence, large holiday home or B&B.

Offers over £720,000 with R & R Urquhart Property, Forres.