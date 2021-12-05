Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven of the best properties on the market in the north and north-east

By Rosemary Lowne
December 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Palatial pad: Dinichean House in Farr is one of the beautiful properties on the market this week.
Grab a cuppa and enjoy a tour round some of the most stunning properties across Aberdeen, the Highlands and Moray.

This week, our property round-up features some breathtakingly beautiful homes with spectacular views to match.

Eslie Steading, Banchory

Luxury living: This converted steading is a sight to behold.

With five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms, Eslie Steading is not short of space and style.

The attractive converted steading has been renovated to offer the best in family living with features including under floor heating, a huge 32ft master bedroom with en suite and a sleek kitchen.

Not to mention breathtaking countryside views.

£885,000 with Galbraith.

Glengarron House, Rickarton, Stonehaven

Bird’s eye view: This aerial shot illustrates the expansive Glengarron House.

Set within 3.67 acres of beautiful countryside, this five-bedroom property is a sight to behold.

Located on the outskirts of Stonehaven, Glengarron House offers the peace and tranquillity of the splendid Aberdeenshire countryside, with the benefit of good commuting to Aberdeen city and the airport.

Offers over £590,000 with Savills.

Brithdir, 13 Westhill Heights, Westhill

Reaching new heights: This stunning property enjoys a fantastic location next to Westhill Golf Course.

Golf fans are sure to fall in love with this “fore-midable” home which was designed to accentuate its woodland setting and to maximise the views of Westhill Golf course.

Beautiful outside and inside, the home boasts five bedrooms, three reception areas, three bathrooms and a beautiful garden where a glass of wine overlooking the spectacular sunsets can be savoured.

Offers over £495,000 with Savills.

Maryculter, Aberdeen

Beautiful setting: Make a fresh start in this grandiose home.

Make memories to last a lifetime in this five-bedroom detached home complete with garden pond.

Taking pride of place within extensive landscaped gardens, this attractive property features a large lounge, spacious family room, modern kitchen with open-plan dining room as well as a utility room, a sun lounge, double bedroom and shower.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite bathroom, four further double bedrooms, a Jack and Jill shower room and family bathroom.

Offers over £690,000 with Purple Bricks.

Dinichean House, Farr, Inverness

Commanding presence: First impressions are excellent at this palatial pad.

Described as a small amenity estate, this seven-bedroom home brings something special to the market.

Located within 127 acres, the plush property boasts a two bedroom annexe, which can be either self-contained or incorporated into the main house.

Truly opulent, the home has been built to the highest of standards with teak flooring, porcelain tiling, stone fireplaces and magnificent glass chandeliers.

Offers over £1,350,000 with Galbraith.

Linkwood House, Elgin

Victorian gem: This mansion is brimming with period features.

This C-listed mansion house with ancillary buildings is the perfect blend of old and new.

Originally starting life as a modest Georgian farmhouse circa 1750 the property was greatly extended around the 1850s into a grand Victorian residence for the owners of the adjacent Linkwood Distillery.

Retaining its beautiful period features, the property has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and master Versailles bedroom.

Offers over £445,000 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

Cullerne House, Findhorn

Key to happiness: Cullerne House in Findhorn enjoys a spectacular location.

Located in the popular seaside village of Findhorn, this three-floor Victorian stone house features six bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Within walking distance of the shore, pubs, cafes, yacht club and the eco-village at The Park, Cullerne House would make a stunning private residence, large holiday home or B&B.

Offers over £720,000 with R & R Urquhart Property, Forres.

