Dandara detached house in woodland setting for £480K

Giles Mackey and wife Johana had the “pick of the plots” when they reserved their home at the Dandara development at Stoneywood, Bucksburn.

They moved into the four-bedroom detached house just before Christmas 2013 after falling in love with the setting and design of the development.

Giles said: “We were one of the first to reserve our house off-plan, long before building work started.

“We were bowled over by the unique setting and the original features like the walled garden, all of which were incorporated into the design.

“The setting is unique,” said Giles.

“Stoneywood House was built by the Moir Family in 1700 and the design incorporates all of the original features – granite stone walls of the walled garden, stone dykes, not to mention extensive woodland and views over the river Don.

“We had the pick of the plots and we chose one of the largest plots next to the woodlands and the river.”

Asked what they think makes the property special now it’s built, Giles said: “We love the fact that we’re really close to the city centre and yet we feel like we live in the countryside.

“The house has been well designed and build quality is high. We have loads of natural light which is really important to us, and great views.

“The house has really good social spaces for entertaining friends and family which we like to do a lot.

“The space also works really well for families; with space to study, kids to play and adults to get peace and quiet!”

Giles and Johana made some additions to the property both inside and out.

Extended garden

Giles said: “We bought extra land from the builder and extended the garden towards the river.

“We’ve done a lot of landscaping to root our home in its woodland environment, added a large bespoke shed and sheltered social areas.

“Inside we’ve decorated the entire house, fitted hardwood flooring and tiling.

“We also installed a modern Jotul wood-burner which is cosy in winter and added an integrated in-ceiling sound system providing hi-fi and surround sound across three separate zones and digital heating controls.”

Country walks

Giles and Johana are moving on because they have always dreamed of building their own home, but what have they enjoyed most about living at number 14?

Giles said: “I love our large garden, being surrounded by woodlands and access to country walks.

“You can literally walk or cycle for miles along the riverside. I’ve seen otters, deer, kingfishers and more.

“We were exceptionally fortunate having this on our doorstep during lockdown.”

Johana added: “I enjoy waking up in the mornings to views across the countryside and hearing the river cascading over the weir.”

Giles and Johana think the property would suit several types of buyer. Giles said: “It would suit a couple or family who like a modern comfortable home and enjoy spending time outdoors or views of nature when they’re indoors.”

Large plot

Occupying a large plot, the property is in walk-in condition with high-quality fixtures and fittings and includes a garage, gardens and shed.

A large hallway provides access to the lounge which features a Jotul wood-burning stove and a picture window overlooking the front garden.

French doors lead to the modern dining kitchen which is open plan with the sun lounge and bi-fold doors lead to the rear garden.

Also on the ground floor is the cloakroom toilet and study which could be used as a fifth bedroom.

Upstairs the master and guest bedrooms both have en suite shower rooms and built-in wardrobes.

There are a further two double bedrooms. A family bathroom is fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

Externally, the lock block driveway provides ample off-street parking and leads to the single garage.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with shrubs and trees.

The rear garden is also mainly laid to lawn with planting and seating areas.

A tree-lined lawn area to the side of the property gives access to walks along the River Don and surrounding area.

14 Cedar Avenue is on the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £480,000 and is on the aspc website.