Rare coastal cottage with modern style for sale in Cowie, Stonehaven

Nestled at the northern end of Stonehaven, Cowie is a historic fishing village in its own right, with more than one claim to fame.

Most notable was the discovery in 2004 of the oldest fossil of an air breathing land organism, believed to have lived around 414 million years ago.

It was discovered on the foreshore near Cowie Harbour, where an interesting variety of seabirds can be spotted most mornings as they perch on the rocks to rest and fish.

The nearby shingle beach offers uninterrupted views of Stonehaven Bay and the cliffs beyond.

Although Cowie, which dates back to the Middle Ages, has been subsumed into Stonehaven, it retains its own separate identity and any property, when it does come on to the market, usually arouses much interest.

Semi-detached cottage

A three-bedroom semi-detached cottage has now come up for sale with Aberdein Considine, at offers over £330,000.

Number 6 Willow Row has been beautifully upgraded and combines the character of a traditional coastal cottage, with modern and fashionable décor.

Upon entering, a cosy conservatory provides a quiet seating area, opening further to the good-sized lounge, which has been decorated in calming tones and features a log-burning stove.

Whitewashed beams line the ceiling, and an ornate spiral staircase ascends to the upper landing.

Continuing through the property, the dining room has French-style doors opening to the rear garden, providing ample space for family dining and evening entertaining.

Modern kitchen

The newly-fitted kitchen has been designed with a range of sleek and stylish white gloss units, incorporating contrasting light oak-effect worktops and a breakfast bar for informal dining.

Colour is injected with a splash of tidal blues, with all integrated appliances to remain, and further access to the rear vestibule which in turn opens to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a generous and naturally bright double bedroom, served by a sizeable family bathroom with white three-piece suite and shower over the bath.

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms, one of which enjoys the added convenience of an en suite shower room.

Summerhouse

Outside, the property stands in a generous and well-maintained garden, mainly laid to lawn for ease of maintenance, with an additional decking area for outdoor seating.

A shed/summerhouse provides excellent storage and a resin driveway leads to a detached timber garage, for secure storage and off-street parking.

Number 6 Willow Row, Cowie, Stonehaven AB39 2RJ, is on the market with Aberdein Considine and is on the aspc website for offers over £330,000.