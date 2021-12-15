Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rare coastal cottage with modern style for sale in Cowie, Stonehaven

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Number 6 Willow Row, Cowie.
Nestled at the northern end of Stonehaven, Cowie is a historic fishing village in its own right, with more than one claim to fame.

A spiral staircase adds an attractive twist.

Most notable was the discovery in 2004 of the oldest fossil of an air breathing land organism, believed to have lived around 414 million years ago.

It was discovered on the foreshore near Cowie Harbour, where an interesting variety of seabirds can be spotted most mornings as they perch on the rocks to rest and fish.

The nearby shingle beach offers uninterrupted views of Stonehaven Bay and the cliffs beyond.

The bedrooms, like the rest of the house, have been tastefully decorated.

Although Cowie, which dates back to the Middle Ages, has been subsumed into Stonehaven, it retains its own separate identity and any property, when it does come on to the market, usually arouses much interest.

Semi-detached cottage

A three-bedroom semi-detached cottage has now come up for sale with Aberdein Considine, at offers over £330,000.

There is a large and well maintained garden.

Number 6 Willow Row has been beautifully upgraded and combines the character of a traditional coastal cottage, with modern and fashionable décor.

Upon entering, a cosy conservatory provides a quiet seating area, opening further to the good-sized lounge, which has been decorated in calming tones and features a log-burning stove.

Whitewashed beams line the ceiling, and an ornate spiral staircase ascends to the upper landing.

The breakfast bar is ideal for informal dining.

Continuing through the property, the dining room has French-style doors opening to the rear garden, providing ample space for family dining and evening entertaining.

Modern kitchen

The newly-fitted kitchen has been designed with a range of sleek and stylish white gloss units, incorporating contrasting light oak-effect worktops and a breakfast bar for informal dining.

Blues and whites accentuate the coastal setting.

Colour is injected with a splash of tidal blues, with all integrated appliances to remain, and further access to the rear vestibule which in turn opens to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a generous and naturally bright double bedroom, served by a sizeable family bathroom with white three-piece suite and shower over the bath.

The hallway is an example of modern decor in a traditional setting.

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms, one of which enjoys the added convenience of an en suite shower room.

Summerhouse

Outside, the property stands in a generous and well-maintained garden, mainly laid to lawn for ease of maintenance, with an additional decking area for outdoor seating.

The lounge features whitewashed beams and a log-burning stove.

A shed/summerhouse provides excellent storage and a resin driveway leads to a detached timber garage, for secure storage and off-street parking.

The conservatory provides an additional seating area.

Number 6 Willow Row, Cowie, Stonehaven AB39 2RJ, is on the market with Aberdein Considine and is on the aspc website for offers over £330,000.

