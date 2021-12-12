Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six fantastic properties for sale now in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Arradoul, Buckie, is on the market for offers in excess of £495,000 with Purple Bricks.
Arradoul, Buckie, is on the market for offers in excess of £495,000 with Purple Bricks.

This week our property round-up features some grand residences that mix traditional features with modern touches.

Previously run as a guest house, Inchgeal Lodge could be a business opportunity or family home.

Inchgeal Lodge, Ballater

A substantial granite villa in the heart of Royal Deeside, this impressive property offers generous accommodation spanning four floors and has well established gardens with views towards the River Dee.

Previously run as a successful guest house, the property offers the potential to run a business or provide a stunning family home.

Price over £675,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Craigfern House in Cammachmore, near Stonehaven, is ready for its new owner to move straight in with ease.

Craigfern House, Cammachmore, Stonehaven

Five bedroom detached family home in attractive grounds within the peaceful location of Cammachmore.

French doors leading from the lounge to the garden grounds allowing for  indoor/outdoor living.

The spacious accommodation is finished to a high standard and is in walk-in condition.

Price over with £495,000 Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

Arradoul, Buckie, is a grand and historic property with lovely grounds and original features.

Arradoul, Buckie

Sweeping up the private gravel driveway to park under the car ports, this grand and historic property has had its integrity conserved through a classic choice of décor with some contemporary aspects tastefully included for modern living.

Highlights include log-burning stoves, a two-person spa bath, a study, a grand drawing room with marble open fireplace and French doors leading to the garden.

There are two kitchens, one with an oil-fired Aga and space for dining and the other an integral kitchen with gas hob and oven.

Offers in excess of £495,000 with Purple Bricks.

Kessock House mixes Arts and Crafts features with modern comforts.

Kessock House, North Kessock, Inverness

The original Victorian house was built around the mid 1800s and at the start of the 20th Century a substantial extension was added which introduced the Arts and Crafts elements of the property.

The house underwent a major refurbishment in 1990 to create an outstanding traditional family home where period features combine with modern comforts.

Guide Price £975,000 with Galbraith.

Number 24 Ashley Lodge has lots of exciting features including a wrap-around balcony.

24 Ashley Lodge, Great Western Road, Aberdeen

This three-bedroom executive third floor apartment is situated in Aberdeen’s sought-after west end. The property’s many features include a lift giving exclusive access to the penthouse, a wrap-around balcony for all day sunshine, garage and well-maintained landscaped garden grounds.

Price over £314,995 with Aberdein Considine.

Many original features have been retained at the Manse House and Coach House in Tain.

Manse House & The Coach House, Tain

This handsome B listed house is of classic early Georgian design with beautifully proportioned rooms over three floors. The former coach house within the grounds has been converted to create a charming two-bedroom cottage.

Many original featured have been retained and the property sits in established walled grounds with views to the Dornoch Firth. Manse House also for sale on its own.

Offers Over £550,000 with Galbraith.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]