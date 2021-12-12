Six fantastic properties for sale now in the north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

This week our property round-up features some grand residences that mix traditional features with modern touches.

Inchgeal Lodge, Ballater

A substantial granite villa in the heart of Royal Deeside, this impressive property offers generous accommodation spanning four floors and has well established gardens with views towards the River Dee.

Previously run as a successful guest house, the property offers the potential to run a business or provide a stunning family home.

Price over £675,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Craigfern House, Cammachmore, Stonehaven

Five bedroom detached family home in attractive grounds within the peaceful location of Cammachmore.

French doors leading from the lounge to the garden grounds allowing for indoor/outdoor living.

The spacious accommodation is finished to a high standard and is in walk-in condition.

Price over with £495,000 Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

Arradoul, Buckie

Sweeping up the private gravel driveway to park under the car ports, this grand and historic property has had its integrity conserved through a classic choice of décor with some contemporary aspects tastefully included for modern living.

Highlights include log-burning stoves, a two-person spa bath, a study, a grand drawing room with marble open fireplace and French doors leading to the garden.

There are two kitchens, one with an oil-fired Aga and space for dining and the other an integral kitchen with gas hob and oven.

Offers in excess of £495,000 with Purple Bricks.

Kessock House, North Kessock, Inverness

The original Victorian house was built around the mid 1800s and at the start of the 20th Century a substantial extension was added which introduced the Arts and Crafts elements of the property.

The house underwent a major refurbishment in 1990 to create an outstanding traditional family home where period features combine with modern comforts.

Guide Price £975,000 with Galbraith.

24 Ashley Lodge, Great Western Road, Aberdeen

This three-bedroom executive third floor apartment is situated in Aberdeen’s sought-after west end. The property’s many features include a lift giving exclusive access to the penthouse, a wrap-around balcony for all day sunshine, garage and well-maintained landscaped garden grounds.

Price over £314,995 with Aberdein Considine.

Manse House & The Coach House, Tain

This handsome B listed house is of classic early Georgian design with beautifully proportioned rooms over three floors. The former coach house within the grounds has been converted to create a charming two-bedroom cottage.

Many original featured have been retained and the property sits in established walled grounds with views to the Dornoch Firth. Manse House also for sale on its own.

Offers Over £550,000 with Galbraith.