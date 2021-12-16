Aberdeen mum shares the upside of downsizing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Downsizing to a beautiful new-build development where her daughter lives proved to be a life-changing move for Trisha Mutch.

Like most parents when their children fly the nest, Trisha soon realised that her four-bedroom family home was too much upkeep for her to manage alone.

And after seeing her daughter Juliet’s beautiful home at Hazelwood, the new Dandara development in the west of the city, Trisha was instantly sold.

Following her head and her heart, Trisha downsized from her four-bedroom home in Cults to The Ash, a three-bedroom home at the new development, just five minutes from her daughter.

“When I went to see Juliet’s house I was really taken with it so I looked into getting something similar,” said Trisha, 56.

“I’ve gone for a smaller style home than her because I don’t need the size of house that she has.

“I love the fact that nothing needs done to my new home, it’s open plan downstairs so I like the fact that I can just do everything in one room.”

Peaceful setting

The tranquil yet central location also won Trisha over.

“I also love the location of it as I’m close to the countryside but also near shops too,” said Trisha.

“It’s also quiet, peaceful and I feel safe here – I just love it.

“All my family and friends who have visited have said that the home is just me.”

Three-bedroom home for £269k

According to a study by Lloyds Bank, 55% of parents across the UK, like Trisha, chose to downsize after their children have flown the nest.

Selling her previous house for £360,000, Trisha hasn’t looked back since buying the house at Hazelwood for £269,000.

With three bedrooms, an open-plan dining room, kitchen and lounge together with a family bathroom and en suite plus a low-maintenance back garden, Trisha has settled into her new home very well.

“I love the open-plan design as it’s really spacious,” said Trisha.

“I’ve got two sofas in the lounge area and they fit in perfectly, they don’t over take the room at all so there’s more space than you think.

“I’ve got three bedrooms which is great as I’ve got two brothers who don’t live in Aberdeen so I wanted to put them up when they visit.

“I’ve got an en suite bathroom which was one of my stipulations because I had an en suite in my last house, and there’s also a lovely family bathroom for guests to use.”

Good neighbours

But one of the best things about her new home is being neighbours with her daughter.

“Juliet is a five-minute walk away which is so handy, especially as I look after her dog during the day,” said Trisha.

“My other daughter Katie has just had a baby girl called Callie so they enjoy coming to visit too.”

The Hazelwood by Dandara Aberdeen is a development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes located in the west end of Aberdeen.

