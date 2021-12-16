Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen mum shares the upside of downsizing

By Rosemary Lowne
December 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Like mother like daughter: Trisha Mutch, left, loved her daughter Juliet's, right, new build so much that she moved into the same development.
Downsizing to a beautiful new-build development where her daughter lives proved to be a life-changing move for Trisha Mutch.

Like most parents when their children fly the nest, Trisha soon realised that her four-bedroom family home was too much upkeep for her to manage alone.

And after seeing her daughter Juliet’s beautiful home at Hazelwood, the new Dandara development in the west of the city, Trisha was instantly sold.

Love at first sight: Trisha Mutch instantly fell in love with the Hazelwood development.

Following her head and her heart, Trisha downsized from her four-bedroom home in Cults to The Ash, a three-bedroom home at the new development, just five minutes from her daughter.

“When I went to see Juliet’s house I was really taken with it so I looked into getting something similar,” said Trisha, 56.

“I’ve gone for a smaller style home than her because I don’t need the size of house that she has.

“I love the fact that nothing needs done to my new home, it’s open plan downstairs so I like the fact that I can just do everything in one room.”

Perfect for entertaining: The open-plan design of Trisha’s new home makes it perfect for entertaining family or friends.

Peaceful setting

The tranquil yet central location also won Trisha over.

“I also love the location of it as I’m close to the countryside but also near shops too,” said Trisha.

“It’s also quiet, peaceful and I feel safe here – I just love it.

“All my family and friends who have visited have said that the home is just me.”

Downsizing dreams: Trisha’s bedroom has an en suite plus she has two more bedrooms for guests.

Three-bedroom home for £269k

According to a study by Lloyds Bank, 55% of parents across the UK, like Trisha, chose to downsize after their children have flown the nest.

Selling her previous house for £360,000, Trisha hasn’t looked back since buying the house at Hazelwood for £269,000.

With three bedrooms, an open-plan dining room, kitchen and lounge together with a family bathroom and en suite plus a low-maintenance back garden, Trisha has settled into her new home very well.

Open-plan design: Trisha loves the open-plan layout of her new home.

“I love the open-plan design as it’s really spacious,” said Trisha.

“I’ve got two sofas in the lounge area and they fit in perfectly, they don’t over take the room at all so there’s more space than you think.

“I’ve got three bedrooms which is great as I’ve got two brothers who don’t live in Aberdeen so I wanted to put them up when they visit.

“I’ve got an en suite bathroom which was one of my stipulations because I had an en suite in my last house, and there’s also a lovely family bathroom for guests to use.”

Soak it up: Long bubble baths can be enjoyed in the family bathroom.

Good neighbours

But one of the best things about her new home is being neighbours with her daughter.

“Juliet is a five-minute walk away which is so handy, especially as I look after her dog during the day,” said Trisha.

“My other daughter Katie has just had a baby girl called Callie so they enjoy coming to visit too.”

Following her daughter’s lead: Trisha Mutch, right, fell in love with her daughter Juliet’s, left, home so decided to downsize.

The Hazelwood by Dandara Aberdeen is a development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes located in the west end of Aberdeen.

Prices start from £249,950 and for more information go to the website or phone 01224 432722.

