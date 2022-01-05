Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North and north-east property boom as home sells for 50% above asking price

By Rosemary Lowne
January 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeenshire, Inverness-shire and Moray all recorded strong property sales.
Demand for rural properties in Inverness-shire was so high throughout 2021 that 17% of buyers paid over the asking price.

The new figures, released by independent property consultancy Galbraith as part of its market review, also show that one property sold for 50% above the asking price in Inverness-shire while the fastest sale agreed in the Highland region was seven days.

Described by experts as a “boom” in the Scottish property market, Aberdeenshire also followed a similar trend as 4% of homes on average were sold above the asking price with sales up 26% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The figures by Galbraith show that more people are moving to Scotland’s rural locations.

Viewings were also up a massive 48% in the area while the fastest sale was agreed in four days.

Multiple bidders

Simon Brown, partner and head of residential agency for Galbraith, said demand for rural properties in the north and north-east continues to soar.

“Rural property has been highly prized this year as many people have been attracted to the idea of a rural retreat, offering more space, greater privacy and a better lifestyle,” said Mr Brown.

“A good proportion of properties have attracted offers from multiple bidders, resulting in some houses changing hands for significantly more than the guide price.

“Market activity has been well balanced across all regions of Scotland and all price bands, with higher-priced property also selling well.”

More people are making the move to more rural homes.

The WFH effect

And with more people being able to work from home, Mr Brown thinks demand for rural properties is likely to remain strong.

“Looking ahead, many of the factors underpinning demand are likely to continue next year,” he said

“Although the Bank of England has just increased the interest rate to 0.25%, mortgages remain relatively affordable, which has a major impact on transactions.

“The fact that working from home is likely to continue next year means that many people will be able to consider a more rural property, as the commute is less of a factor and therefore this is likely to also sustain demand.”

Dunan Cottage, Loch Duich, is one of the properties sold through Galbraith in 2021.

Moray also recorded strong property sales with buyers on average paying 3.5% above the guide price with sales up 38% on the previous year.

The average number of viewings also increased by 98% and the fastest sale was agreed in one day.

In Aberdeenshire and Inverness-shire, some property sales were concluded without the buyer ever having visited the property in person.

On the whole, Scotland saw a 36% rise in sales in 2021 compared with the previous year with one property selling for an astonishing 214% above the asking price and another sold for 108% above the guide price.

