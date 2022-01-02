Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six exciting properties for sale now in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Ashgrove in the coastal village of Hilton, Tain, has an idyllic setting close to the beach.
Ashgrove in the coastal village of Hilton, Tain, has an idyllic setting close to the beach.

This week’s property picks have been chosen for their character, interesting features or brilliant locations and have price tags to suit a range of budgets.

Number 4 Cluniebank Gardens, Braemar, is one of seven apartments in a converted church.

4 Cluniebank Gardens, Braemar

This one bedroom first-floor apartment forms part of a converted church in Braemar, Royal Deeside.

There are seven apartments in total and number four has a shared hallway which has retained many traditional features including the painted wall mural portraying the Battle of Pinkie of 1547.

Price over £145,000 with Aberdein Considine

Crown and Cottage is a development of three restored apartments and a detached cottage with lots of character.

Crown and Cottage, Crown Street, Aberdeen

Crown and Cottage is an exclusive development of three restored apartments and a detached cottage in Aberdeen city centre.

These one, two and three bedroom homes have been individually designed and the developers have restored original period features, such as solid hardwood oak herringbone flooring, and fused them with luxurious modern touches including German-engineered kitchens, Siemens appliances and Silestone quartz worktops.

Prices from £185,000 with Aberdein Considine

Number 16 Hammerman Drive, Aberdeen, is in walk-in condition and features a balcony off the lounge.

16 Hammerman Drive, Aberdeen

Built by Cala Homes, this two-bedroom upper executive apartment is set in Hilton Campus on the grounds of the former university.

The apartment is in walk-in condition with tasteful decor throughout and excellent storage including loft space.

A bright lounge features French doors that open on to a decked balcony, ideal for connecting indoor and outdoor living.

Offers over £210,000 with Ledingham Chalmers

An Teallach is a quirky home with split levels, open plan space and some original features.

An Teallich, Foulis, Evanton, Ross-Shire

Formerly a traditional cottage, An Teallach was extended and upgraded in the 1980s and many of the original features have been retained.

It is now a contemporary home with four bedrooms (two en suite), and an open plan kitchen/lounge/dining room.

The house is quirky and is although mainly open plan it has clearly defined areas due to it being on three split levels.

Offers over £385,000 with Monster Moves

Mid Lenshie at Rothienorman, Inverurie, has been finished to a high standard and is a cosy mix of old and new.

Mid Lenshie, Rothienorman, Inverurie

Surrounded by rolling countryside, this four-bedroom farmhouse is full of character, offering generously-sized rooms and finished to a high standard throughout.

The fun twist of old and new give the home a warm and cosy feel.

The heart of the home is the dining family kitchen and overlooking the front of the property is the lounge with dual aspect windows and wood-burning stove.

Price over £275,000 with Aberdein Considine

Ashgrove in the coastal village of Hilton is yards from the sea.

Ashgrove, Braefoot, Hilton, Tain, Ross-Shire

This three-bedroom cottage with mature enclosed garden and drive is close to the beach and handy for walks along the coastline.

The property is spacious and well maintained and is within walking distance of the local primary school and a range of other amenities. A secondary school and supermarkets are available in Tain eight miles away.

Offers over £240,000 with Monster Moves

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]