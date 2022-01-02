Six exciting properties for sale now in the north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

This week’s property picks have been chosen for their character, interesting features or brilliant locations and have price tags to suit a range of budgets.

4 Cluniebank Gardens, Braemar

This one bedroom first-floor apartment forms part of a converted church in Braemar, Royal Deeside.

There are seven apartments in total and number four has a shared hallway which has retained many traditional features including the painted wall mural portraying the Battle of Pinkie of 1547.

Price over £145,000 with Aberdein Considine

Crown and Cottage, Crown Street, Aberdeen

Crown and Cottage is an exclusive development of three restored apartments and a detached cottage in Aberdeen city centre.

These one, two and three bedroom homes have been individually designed and the developers have restored original period features, such as solid hardwood oak herringbone flooring, and fused them with luxurious modern touches including German-engineered kitchens, Siemens appliances and Silestone quartz worktops.

Prices from £185,000 with Aberdein Considine

16 Hammerman Drive, Aberdeen

Built by Cala Homes, this two-bedroom upper executive apartment is set in Hilton Campus on the grounds of the former university.

The apartment is in walk-in condition with tasteful decor throughout and excellent storage including loft space.

A bright lounge features French doors that open on to a decked balcony, ideal for connecting indoor and outdoor living.

Offers over £210,000 with Ledingham Chalmers

An Teallich, Foulis, Evanton, Ross-Shire

Formerly a traditional cottage, An Teallach was extended and upgraded in the 1980s and many of the original features have been retained.

It is now a contemporary home with four bedrooms (two en suite), and an open plan kitchen/lounge/dining room.

The house is quirky and is although mainly open plan it has clearly defined areas due to it being on three split levels.

Offers over £385,000 with Monster Moves

Mid Lenshie, Rothienorman, Inverurie

Surrounded by rolling countryside, this four-bedroom farmhouse is full of character, offering generously-sized rooms and finished to a high standard throughout.

The fun twist of old and new give the home a warm and cosy feel.

The heart of the home is the dining family kitchen and overlooking the front of the property is the lounge with dual aspect windows and wood-burning stove.

Price over £275,000 with Aberdein Considine

Ashgrove, Braefoot, Hilton, Tain, Ross-Shire

This three-bedroom cottage with mature enclosed garden and drive is close to the beach and handy for walks along the coastline.

The property is spacious and well maintained and is within walking distance of the local primary school and a range of other amenities. A secondary school and supermarkets are available in Tain eight miles away.

Offers over £240,000 with Monster Moves