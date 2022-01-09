Six fabulous apartments for sale now in town and country

An error occurred. Please try again.

This week for our property round-up we bring you our pick of apartments, in modern developments, converted mansions and even churches, in the city as well as the countryside.

76 Bonnymuir Place, Aberdeen

This two-bedroom, ground-floor flat in Midstocket is convenient for access to the Foresterhill Hospital complex and has been upgraded to an excellent standard.

There is a hallway with storage, front-facing lounge with Georgian-style window, dining room with access to the rear garden, kitchen fitted with quartz worktops, spacious master bedroom with dressing room, a further good-sized double bedroom and bathroom with three-piece suite and overhead shower.

Price over £204,995 with Aberdein Considine.

37 Perwinnes Crescent, Aberdeen

This three-bedroom self-contained upper apartment in the Dubford development in Bridge of Don has been finished in contemporary white and grey tones throughout.

The property has been built to suit modern lifestyles, with particular attention being taken to energy efficiency.

The lounge is on open plan with the dining kitchen which is fitted with contemporary German base and wall units, integrated oven, hob and fridge/freezer.

Fixed price £199,995 with Ledingham Chalmers.

Apartment 4, Bayfield House, Nigg, Tain

This two-bedroom apartment comprises the first floor of Bayfield House, a Grade B listed Georgian mansion house dating from circa 1790.

It was converted in 1985 to form four apartments and two cottages. The property is set in approximately three acres of communal gardens which are made up of a large grass lawn, mature shrubs and woodland area.

The property is set in a rural location on the shores of Nigg Bay yet close enough to local amenities and services, with the village of Balintore around four miles away.

Offers over £195,000 with Monster Moves.

3 Moungan, Station Road, Ellon

Occupying a prime central location within the town and yet set well back off the road in a quiet setting, this is a self-contained two-bedroom ground-floor apartment with single garage and exclusive gardens.

The property is located to the rear of a mansion house and the current sellers have carried out considerable works to the property within the last few years, creating a bespoke, ready-to-move-into home.

Price over £185,000 Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Kirkdale Apartments, Evie, Orkney

The old Evie church has been converted into four spacious apartments now named Kirkdale Apartments which all have unique and original features.

The apartments are named after isles, The Rousay, The Eynhallow, The Egilsay and The Wyre.

This could continue to be run as self-catering apartments or three apartments and one owner’s accommodation property. The Rousay is a spacious three-bedroom property which has its own entrance, therefore may appeal to anyone wanting to live onsite.

Offers in the region of £595,000 with Monster Moves.

10 Ferryhill Place, Aberdeen

This two-bedroom self-contained garden flat forms part of a traditional granite Category B listed building located on a quiet tree-lined street.

Recently designed, renovated and staged by an interior stylist, this property has been finished to a high standard with new carpets, furniture, lighting, soft furnishing, decorative accessories and with a fresh neutral decor throughout. All furnishings can be included in the sale.

Externally there is a low maintenance exclusive front garden with gated courtyard, rear shared garden and residents parking.

Price over £210,000 with James & George Collie.