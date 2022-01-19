Grand Banchory home flooded with natural light on the market for offers over £850,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Grand Banchory home flooded with natural light on the market for offers over £850,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Crianlarich is on the market with Aberdein Considine for price over £850,000.
Crianlarich is on the market with Aberdein Considine for price over £850,000.

If lots of natural light is high on your property shopping list, then Crianlarich, on Corsee Road, Banchory, will be especially appealing.

In 2013 the six-bedroom detached house was extended and fully renovated by the present owners to create a family home which offers versatile family living designed in a way that allows the property to be flooded with light.

Crianlarich has lots of generous spaces with room for everything – such as a piano.

Solid oak staircase

Upon entering the home the vestibule leads into a grand inner hallway which has a full-height window overlooking the rear garden and a solid oak staircase with embedded glass balustrade leading to all three levels.

Sure to be the hub of the home is the dining kitchen which is on open plan to the seating area with full-length bi-folding doors leading out to the south-facing decking.

The dining kitchen is the heart of the home and this area leads to bi-folding doors to the deck.

The kitchen was designed and fitted by Kitchens International and has an extensive range of ivory and oak units with solid silestone worktops incorporating a breakfast bar which is ideal for informal dining.

The built-in double oven, dishwasher, induction hob, warming drawer, fridge and freezer are all to remain, and a walk-in larder cupboard provides further storage space.

A breakfast bar is ideal for family dining and informal entertaining.

The dining and seating area offer ideal space to relax and unwind whilst enjoying the outlook over the garden.

On semi open-plan to the kitchen is the family room.

Formal lounge

From the kitchen, an inner hallway leads through to the formal lounge which features a vaulted ceiling and the modern, curved, wood-burning stove adds extra warmth to this room.

A square archway leads to the study and there is a cinema room which lends itself to a variety of uses.

The lounge has a vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning stove provides a focal point.

The large utility room is fitted with a good range of oak units incorporating a Belfast sink and access is given to the boiler room.

A shower room which is fitted with natural stone floor and wall tiles completes the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor is the spacious master bedroom which enjoys an outlook over the garden from the balcony, which is accessed via a sliding patio door.

The master bedroom has a sliding patio door which leads to a balcony.

The walk-in dressing room is fitted with shelving and drawers and the en suite features a roll-top bath, separate shower cubicle and twin basins.

The remaining three bedrooms are all of generous proportions and a family bathroom with colourful tiling completes the accommodation on the second floor.

Juliet balcony

On the third floor you will find the games room which has a Juliet balcony overlooking the rear garden; this room would also make an ideal sixth bedroom or home office/hobby room, and the guest bedroom is served by an en suite bathroom.

The house has lots of areas from which to enjoy views of the garden.

Outside a tarred driveway provides parking for up to four cars and the double garage has an electric door and all the fitted workbenches are to remain.

The south-facing rear garden extends to half an acre and has been well designed by the present owners.

The elevated decking is ideally positioned to enjoy the outlook over the garden and boxed planters are filled with seasonal flowers and plants.

The garden features a large lawn as well as mature trees, plants and hedging.

To the side of the property a paved area provides a further seating area which is screened by bamboo.

The garden is mostly laid to lawn with mature birch trees and high hedging which provides privacy from the neighbouring properties.

Location

Corsee Road is known to be one of Banchory’s most desirable postcodes, being home to many of the area’s impressive homes.

A more formal dining area sits next to full-length doors that lead to the decking area.

Banchory is in the heart of Royal Deeside and has a wide range of local amenities, including shops, banks, restaurants, a garden centre, hotels, library, health centre and dentists.

The 18-hole Banchory Golf course is within a 10-minute walk of the property and there is a driving range nearby in Inchmarlo.

The bathrooms incorporate contemporary finishes.

The area is rich in outdoor pursuits with ample opportunity to enjoy walking and cycling along the Deeside Way, canoeing and fishing on the River Dee and many more sporting activities.

There are two primary schools and an academy. Aberdeen city centre is around 18 miles away and the airport a half-hour drive away.

Crianlarich is on the market for over £850,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Read more…

Housing market tracker: What are the average rent and home prices in your area?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]