Four-bedroom family home in Aberdeen could be yours for £265,000

Built on bricks, mortar and most importantly love, this charming family home is a rare new-build gem.

Enjoying a peaceful yet central location in Dyce, close to but far enough away from the city centre, the semi-detached property boasts four double bedrooms – one of which has been turned into a home office – as well as two public rooms, two bathrooms and a sleek dining kitchen.

Ideal for growing families, this beautiful home also has a double garage which could be transformed into a fifth bedroom or an extra lounge, while the enclosed back garden has plenty of space for the kids to run around.

Love at first sight

Built by Scotia Homes in 2013, the delightful property immediately caught the attention of Kenneth Park, a project engineering lead, and his wife Sarah, who works as a pharmacist.

Attracted by the location and the master bedroom, complete with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, the couple were over the moon when their offer was accepted and they became the property’s first proud owners.

Nine years on and a wedding and two babies later – three-year-old Harvey and nine-week-old Calvin – the family have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they look to move nearer to family.

With so many precious memories attached to their home, Kenneth said it’ll be hard to say goodbye but is happy in the knowledge that another family will get just as much joy out of the home as they have.

“It was our first house that we bought together so it holds lots of memories,” said Kenneth.

“I proposed to the wife and started our family here with our two sons Harvey and Calvin.

“The property was great for us as a young couple with lots of space and each bedroom has served many purposes through the years such as bar, gym, spare bedroom, make-up room and it’s now a home office.

“So the house can tick many boxes from a young growing family to established families and professional couples working from home.”

It’s no surprise that Kenneth and Sarah instantly fell in love with the property as it’s beautiful both on the outside and the inside.

Bright and spacious lounge

Stepping over the threshold, first impressions are excellent as a bright and airy hallway sets a stylish tone.

This continues through to the bright lounge where there is plenty of space for family movie nights.

From here French doors lead through to the fantastic dining area where family get togethers can be savoured over Sunday dinner.

Thanks to the size and scale of the property, the couple have enjoyed many memorable parties over the years.

“We got married in 2017 at Meldrum House, but we had the groom’s side, including two best men and five groomsman, all staying the day before for pre-wedding drinks,” said Kenneth.

“Then the day after the wedding we had lots of friends and family members round to the garden for a barbecue and drinks.

“We also had the bouncy castle and trampoline set up for all the kids.”

Modern dining kitchen

For those who are aspiring chefs, the modern fitted dining kitchen has all the right ingredients with an array of base and wall-mounted units plus patio doors out to the back garden where seasonal barbecues can be enjoyed.

“We have did improvements to the garden as we put extra slabs and a large decking area for having barbecues in the sun,” said Kenneth.

Completing the ground floor is a handy cloakroom toilet and the utility room, which provides access into the garage.

Four double bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room together with three further spacious double bedrooms, one of which benefits from built-in storage.

Also impressive is the three-piece family bathroom with shower over bath.

Outside, there is a low-maintenance front garden and a fully enclosed back garden which has a lawn, paved patio area and an attractive decked area.

Space to expand

The couple say they will miss everything about their superb home, especially the walks along the river, but they know it will make a brilliant home for a new family.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers, Kenneth said: “The four double bedrooms and the double driveway which gives you the option of converting the garage to an additional room, such as a fifth bedroom or second lounge.”

27 Burnside Park, Dyce, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers in the region of £265,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 794918 or for more details check out the website.