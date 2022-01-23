Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six spacious properties with lots of room for home working

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Number 17 Hollybush Lane has five bedrooms and is within commuting distance of the city centre.
Number 17 Hollybush Lane has five bedrooms and is within commuting distance of the city centre.

The shift to home working has meant that larger properties are more in demand than ever. This week we turn the spotlight on homes with five bedrooms or more across the north and north-east.

Reservoir House was built by the current owner and offers plenty of options both indoors and out.

Reservoir House, Stonehaven

Reservoir House is a unique detached villa built by the current owner 30 years ago and enjoys an enviable location within the coastal town of Stonehaven.

The five-bedroom family home is set on a generous plot with adaptable and versatile accommodation.

The property also includes various outbuildings that offer interesting possibilities.

Price over £475,000 with Kinnear & Falconer.

Number 17 Hollybush Lane has a kitchen on open plan to the family room with French doors leading outside.

Hollybush Lane, Crathes, Banchory

This five-bedroom detached family home forms part of an exclusive development in Crathes, a short distance from Banchory and within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen.

Immaculately presented throughout, it offers an enviable level of spacious and versatile family accommodation.

Highlights include an impressive kitchen on open plan to the family room with French doors leading out to the garden.

Price over £510,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Number 54 Fairfield Road has been run as a bed and breakfast so has lots of space to offer as a family home.

Fairfield Road, Inverness

This five-bedroom end of terrace house is close to the city centre and has a large enclosed private garden.

The property retains many original features and has been run as a successful bed and breakfast but will equally make a great family home.

Off the kitchen is a large, bright conservatory that faces on to the rear garden and there is also a summerhouse.

The property is located within a 10-minute walk of the city centre and close by is the picturesque Caledonian Canal.

Offers over £325,000 with Purple Bricks.

Denmoor has been recently extended and there is a log cabin in the grounds.

Denmoor, Birnie, Elgin, Moray

Denmoor is a large family home with six bedrooms and three reception rooms and is located in an accessible rural position to the south of Elgin.

The house was very recently extended to provide spacious and well-appointed accommodation over two storeys.

A study or work room is located off the hall and there is a sun room with views over the garden.

There is also a log cabin with wood-burning stove and shower room.

Guide price £490,000 with Galbraith.

This Old Aberdeen property has lots of room – even a library.

107 High Street, Old Aberdeen

This seven-bedroom B listed granite townhouse has been formed from two buildings to create the substantial home of today and offers extremely versatile living space.

There is an extensive basement area which, with necessary consents, could be converted further. Period features include high ceilings, panelled doors, large Georgian windows, functioning shutters and fireplaces.

Overlooking the atmospheric cobbled street is the family room with period cast-iron surround and gas fire.

An elegant sitting room with open chimney fireplace has twin aspect windows with a lovely street view. For studying or working from home, the library includes full-height fixed bookcases.

Offers over £490,000 with Savills.

Windlestralee has retained lots of traditional features, including working shutters.

Windlestralee, Kemnay, Inverurie

This five-bedroomed traditional family home was built in 1897 and extended in 1928. It is full of period features including high skirtings, ceiling cornice, panelled doors and deep silled bay windows with original working shutters.

The open-plan dining kitchen and family area is the heart of the home and has French doors to a patio.

From the kitchen is access to a snug and upstairs there is a study.

The gardens are laid mainly to lawn with mature trees and shrubs providing a high level of privacy.

Price over £525,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Read more…

Housing market tracker

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]