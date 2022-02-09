Central Aberdeen apartment with period features on market for £155,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Central Aberdeen apartment with period features on market for £155,000

By Rosemary Lowne
February 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
67 Hardgate is city living at its best.
67 Hardgate is city living at its best.

Brimming with charm and character, this attractive two-bedroom apartment is the epitome of stylish city living.

Located within the beating heart of Aberdeen, 67 Hardgate has everything on its doorstep with an array of shops, restaurants, bars and green spaces nearby, as well as space for parking.

But it’s inside the period property that really makes the heart sing.

The lounge is the perfect place to relax.

Traditional features

Strikingly beautiful, the hallway sets an elegant tone with its eye-catching curved wall, original door features plus a handy storage cupboard.

Owner Michael Smyth, who works for an oil service company, said it was the hallway which instantly caught his eye.

“The hallway is quite niche as it’s got original door surrounds and a curved wall, ” said Michael.

“The whole flat has nice period features.”

The striking hallway ticks all the right boxes.

Fitted kitchen

The hallway leads through to the bright and spacious lounge where coffee can be enjoyed while watching the world go by from the fabulous bay window.

And with a feature log burner, this room is simply made for snuggling up on the sofa during the colder winter nights.

Perfectly complementing the period features is the chic fitted kitchen complete with a range of modern units and appliances.

The kitchen is the ideal place to rustle up home-cooked meals.

The kitchen also enjoys space for dining.

Two bedrooms

Overlooking the pretty Bon Accord Terrace Gardens is the immaculate master bedroom which boasts plenty of storage space.

Also impressive is the second double bedroom which features built-in storage and could easily be used as a home office.

The master bedroom is stylish with plenty of storage.

Three-piece shower room

Completing the apartment is a sleek three-piece shower room and a partially floored attic with extra storage.

It’s worth mentioning that unlike many other city-centre homes, 67 Hardgate has plenty of storage space and is immaculately presented and stylishly decorated throughout.

Refreshing showers can be enjoyed in the stylish shower room.

“There’s so much storage space throughout the flat which is brilliant,” said Michael.

Gardens in bloom

Outside, the property has beautiful gardens at both the front and back where residents are known to socialise during the summer months.

Michael says the gardens have a real community feel about them.

“The gardens are lovely and they really bloom in the summer,” he said.

“There’s a really great community throughout the three blocks as everyone sits outside during the summer, it’s great.”

Michael says the gardens bloom in the summer.

Central location

The central location is also why Michael, alongside his partner Michaela and Moss the dog, are not moving far.

“The location is excellent as it’s right in the city centre so it’s very central and there’s also a parking space,” said Michael.

“We plan to stay in the area as we love it so much.”

This city-centre flat benefits from spacious gardens.

Other key features include gas central heating and the home is predominantly double glazed.

Parking is taken care of as the property has its own parking space within a secure car park.

To book a viewing

67 Hardgate, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £155,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 560193 or check out the website.

