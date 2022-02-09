Central Aberdeen apartment with period features on market for £155,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brimming with charm and character, this attractive two-bedroom apartment is the epitome of stylish city living.

Located within the beating heart of Aberdeen, 67 Hardgate has everything on its doorstep with an array of shops, restaurants, bars and green spaces nearby, as well as space for parking.

But it’s inside the period property that really makes the heart sing.

Traditional features

Strikingly beautiful, the hallway sets an elegant tone with its eye-catching curved wall, original door features plus a handy storage cupboard.

Owner Michael Smyth, who works for an oil service company, said it was the hallway which instantly caught his eye.

“The hallway is quite niche as it’s got original door surrounds and a curved wall, ” said Michael.

“The whole flat has nice period features.”

Fitted kitchen

The hallway leads through to the bright and spacious lounge where coffee can be enjoyed while watching the world go by from the fabulous bay window.

And with a feature log burner, this room is simply made for snuggling up on the sofa during the colder winter nights.

Perfectly complementing the period features is the chic fitted kitchen complete with a range of modern units and appliances.

The kitchen also enjoys space for dining.

Two bedrooms

Overlooking the pretty Bon Accord Terrace Gardens is the immaculate master bedroom which boasts plenty of storage space.

Also impressive is the second double bedroom which features built-in storage and could easily be used as a home office.

Three-piece shower room

Completing the apartment is a sleek three-piece shower room and a partially floored attic with extra storage.

It’s worth mentioning that unlike many other city-centre homes, 67 Hardgate has plenty of storage space and is immaculately presented and stylishly decorated throughout.

“There’s so much storage space throughout the flat which is brilliant,” said Michael.

Gardens in bloom

Outside, the property has beautiful gardens at both the front and back where residents are known to socialise during the summer months.

Michael says the gardens have a real community feel about them.

“The gardens are lovely and they really bloom in the summer,” he said.

“There’s a really great community throughout the three blocks as everyone sits outside during the summer, it’s great.”

Central location

The central location is also why Michael, alongside his partner Michaela and Moss the dog, are not moving far.

“The location is excellent as it’s right in the city centre so it’s very central and there’s also a parking space,” said Michael.

“We plan to stay in the area as we love it so much.”

Other key features include gas central heating and the home is predominantly double glazed.

Parking is taken care of as the property has its own parking space within a secure car park.

To book a viewing

67 Hardgate, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £155,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 560193 or check out the website.