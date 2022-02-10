24 stylish apartments up for sale in Aberdeen’s west-end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future looks rosy in the west of Aberdeen as 24 apartments go on sale at a stylish new development.

Demand is expected to be high for the modern two-bedroom apartments at TwentyFour, CALA Homes development just off Cornhill Road in the sought-after Rosemount area.

Meticulously designed to offer the best in modern living, every apartment features superb storage space and flexible living spaces.

‘Great atmosphere and amenities’

Equally as impressive is the fabulous location, close to boutique shops and beautiful green spaces.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (North), said the new development has everything going for it.

Video

“We have strong links to the Rosemount area through our previous Parklands development, which neighbours TwentyFour, Rosemount and The Living Room, which is our sales office base in the city centre, not to mention through some great connections we’ve already made with local businesses and suppliers,” said Fraser.

“We are excited to launch another development in the area as it is such a fantastic part of the city to live in, with a great atmosphere and amenities.”

Stylish kitchens

Inside, the apartments will be finished to an exacting standard with chic designer kitchens and utility rooms kitted out with all the latest mod cons.

The apartments will also feature attractive bathrooms and en suites while alfresco dining can be savoured on the balconies or terraces.

And with fresh neutral decor, the apartments offer the perfect blank canvas for homeowners to add their own touch and style.

Exclusive green space

Outside, there will be an exclusive green area for residents to enjoy with mature trees, shrubs and greenery, as well as local parks just a stone’s throw away.

The development, which also benefits from lift access and allocated parking, has been well received with the housebuilder already securing three reservations, two before the official sales launch.

Other key features include central heating via a gas-fired boiler with hot water cylinder and radiators.

Showhome launch

To avoid disappointment, potential buyers are advised not to wait.

“With only 24 apartments available, I’d recommend anyone interested to get in touch with our sales team to find out more,” added Fraser.

To give people a flavour of the new-build apartments, a showhome will be launched this summer.

To book a viewing

In the meantime, potential buyers can book an appointment at CALA’s The Living Room on Rosemount Place to find out more about TwentyFour, Rosemount and make a reservation.

Prices start from £235,000 and to find out more about TwentyFour, Rosemount or to book an appointment with the sales team at The Living Room, visit www.cala.co.uk