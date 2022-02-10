24 stylish apartments up for sale in Aberdeen’s west-end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

24 stylish apartments up for sale in Aberdeen’s west-end

By Rosemary Lowne
February 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Living the high life: This computer generated image shows what the new CALA Homes development will look like.
Living the high life: This computer generated image shows what the new CALA Homes development will look like.

The future looks rosy in the west of Aberdeen as 24 apartments go on sale at a stylish new development.

Demand is expected to be high for the modern two-bedroom apartments at TwentyFour, CALA Homes development just off Cornhill Road in the sought-after Rosemount area.

Meticulously designed to offer the best in modern living, every apartment features superb storage space and flexible living spaces.

Bringing the outdoors in: This computer generated image illustrates the bright and airy feel of the apartments.

‘Great atmosphere and amenities’

Equally as impressive is the fabulous location, close to boutique shops and beautiful green spaces.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (North), said the new development has everything going for it.

Video

“We have strong links to the Rosemount area through our previous Parklands development, which neighbours TwentyFour, Rosemount and The Living Room, which is our sales office base in the city centre, not to mention through some great connections we’ve already made with local businesses and suppliers,” said Fraser.

“We are excited to launch another development in the area as it is such a fantastic part of the city to live in, with a great atmosphere and amenities.”

Fresh start: The living spaces will enjoy plenty of light.

Stylish kitchens

Inside, the apartments will be finished to an exacting standard with chic designer kitchens and utility rooms kitted out with all the latest mod cons.

The apartments will also feature attractive bathrooms and en suites while alfresco dining can be savoured on the balconies or terraces.

And with fresh neutral decor, the apartments offer the perfect blank canvas for homeowners to add their own touch and style.

Recipe for success: The kitchens will make cooking a rather glamorous affair.

Exclusive green space

Outside, there will be an exclusive green area for residents to enjoy with mature trees, shrubs and greenery, as well as local parks just a stone’s throw away.

The development, which also benefits from lift access and allocated parking, has been well received with the housebuilder already securing three reservations, two before the official sales launch.

Other key features include central heating via a gas-fired boiler with hot water cylinder and radiators.

Lay your worries to rest: Comfort is key in the bedrooms.

Showhome launch

To avoid disappointment, potential buyers are advised not to wait.

“With only 24 apartments available, I’d recommend anyone interested to get in touch with our sales team to find out more,” added Fraser.

To give people a flavour of the new-build apartments, a showhome will be launched this summer.

Soak it up: The chic bathroom offers the ideal place to freshen up.

To book a viewing

In the meantime, potential buyers can book an appointment at CALA’s The Living Room on Rosemount Place to find out more about TwentyFour, Rosemount and make a reservation.

Prices start from £235,000 and to find out more about TwentyFour, Rosemount or to book an appointment with the sales team at The Living Room, visit www.cala.co.uk

Housing market tracker: What are the average rent and home prices in your area?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]