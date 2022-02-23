Scots splash out on energy saving ideas as bills set to soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Scots splash out on energy saving ideas as bills set to soar

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Installing a smart thermostat is just one way to help save energy in the home.
Installing a smart thermostat is just one way to help save energy in the home.

Homeowners in Scotland are set to spend more on home improvements than those in any other region, new research reveals.

And with increases in fuel bills top of the news agenda, many of the planned changes are aimed at conserving energy.

Of the two in five homeowners in Scotland who said they are planning to make changes to their property in 2022, a quarter plan to make changes that improve the energy efficiency of their home.

Energy tips

Ideas include improving insulation, installing smart meters and thermostats, switching to energy-saving lightbulbs, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and investing in new doors and windows.

When asked how much they plan to spend on home improvements this year, Scottish homeowners said they’re planning to spend, on average, £12,949 – which is almost double the UK average of £6,727.

Installing a new boiler is one of the most common upgrades.

The new research from RISA, the independent inspection body, also reveals that two fifths (40%) of homeowners in Scotland made changes to their homes during lockdown, with a quarter (24%) saying they spent more on home improvements over the last year than they usually would.

Three in five (62%) homeowners in Scotland admit there are things about their house they’d like to change, leading to two in five (41%) planning to make changes to their property in 2022.

Adding an extension or anything that adds value to a home is a popular choice.

Lee Galley, RISA assessor manager, said: “From creating an office space for working from home, to installing bi-fold doors to allow more natural light to flow through a property, 2021 was a busy year for home improvements and this is only set to continue in 2022.

“As a nation, we’ve been spending more time in our properties over the last two years than what we’re used to which has led to many spotting things about their homes that they want to change.”

Of those in Scotland who are set to make improvements, more than half (56%) plan to splash out on cosmetic changes, such as giving their home a fresh lick of paint or replacing their carpets, while almost two fifths (37%) hope to renovate their bathroom and a quarter (24%) plan to make changes which will improve their home’s energy efficiency.

A new bathroom is on many people’s wish lists when considering renovations.

“Clearly, we’re a nation of home improvers as so many are planning to invest a substantial amount on making changes to their homes in 2022,” said Lee.

“With this in mind, it’s really important for homeowners to be prepared for every eventuality – including building work going wrong.

“While it’s stressful for homeowners, inevitably some home improvement projects do sometimes go wrong, but there is financial support available.

Consumer protection

“For example, if building work doesn’t go to plan and you have to pay a tradesperson to resolve the issue, you can make a claim against the consumer protection law, Section 75, as long as you have paid for the work on a credit card.

“Often making a claim can be quite confusing but using independent inspection bodies, such as RISA, can help give homeowners peace of mind,” said Lee.

A new kitchen is a first stop for many homeowners looking to make improvements.

Top 10 home improvements of 2022

  • Cosmetic changes such as fresh paint or new carpets (56%)
  • Renovate the bathroom (37%)
  • Improvements that improve the energy efficiency of the home (24%)
  • Renovate the kitchen (24%)
  • Upgrade, change or replace doors (20%)
  • Improvements that add value to the home (20%)
  • Install a new boiler (20%)
  • Upgrade, change or replace windows (17%)
  • Renovate the loft (15%)
  • Build an extension (12%)
Renovating the loft not only adds space, but will likely add to the property value as well.

Read more…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]