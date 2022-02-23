Scots splash out on energy saving ideas as bills set to soar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Homeowners in Scotland are set to spend more on home improvements than those in any other region, new research reveals.

And with increases in fuel bills top of the news agenda, many of the planned changes are aimed at conserving energy.

Of the two in five homeowners in Scotland who said they are planning to make changes to their property in 2022, a quarter plan to make changes that improve the energy efficiency of their home.

Energy tips

Ideas include improving insulation, installing smart meters and thermostats, switching to energy-saving lightbulbs, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and investing in new doors and windows.

When asked how much they plan to spend on home improvements this year, Scottish homeowners said they’re planning to spend, on average, £12,949 – which is almost double the UK average of £6,727.

The new research from RISA, the independent inspection body, also reveals that two fifths (40%) of homeowners in Scotland made changes to their homes during lockdown, with a quarter (24%) saying they spent more on home improvements over the last year than they usually would.

Three in five (62%) homeowners in Scotland admit there are things about their house they’d like to change, leading to two in five (41%) planning to make changes to their property in 2022.

Lee Galley, RISA assessor manager, said: “From creating an office space for working from home, to installing bi-fold doors to allow more natural light to flow through a property, 2021 was a busy year for home improvements and this is only set to continue in 2022.

“As a nation, we’ve been spending more time in our properties over the last two years than what we’re used to which has led to many spotting things about their homes that they want to change.”

Of those in Scotland who are set to make improvements, more than half (56%) plan to splash out on cosmetic changes, such as giving their home a fresh lick of paint or replacing their carpets, while almost two fifths (37%) hope to renovate their bathroom and a quarter (24%) plan to make changes which will improve their home’s energy efficiency.

“Clearly, we’re a nation of home improvers as so many are planning to invest a substantial amount on making changes to their homes in 2022,” said Lee.

“With this in mind, it’s really important for homeowners to be prepared for every eventuality – including building work going wrong.

“While it’s stressful for homeowners, inevitably some home improvement projects do sometimes go wrong, but there is financial support available.

Consumer protection

“For example, if building work doesn’t go to plan and you have to pay a tradesperson to resolve the issue, you can make a claim against the consumer protection law, Section 75, as long as you have paid for the work on a credit card.

“Often making a claim can be quite confusing but using independent inspection bodies, such as RISA, can help give homeowners peace of mind,” said Lee.

Top 10 home improvements of 2022

Cosmetic changes such as fresh paint or new carpets (56%)

Renovate the bathroom (37%)

Improvements that improve the energy efficiency of the home (24%)

Renovate the kitchen (24%)

Upgrade, change or replace doors (20%)

Improvements that add value to the home (20%)

Install a new boiler (20%)

Upgrade, change or replace windows (17%)

Renovate the loft (15%)

Build an extension (12%)

