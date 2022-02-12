Six superb homes for sale from Aberdeen to Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six superb homes for sale from Aberdeen to Orkney

By Rosemary Lowne
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 12, 2022, 3:21 pm
Island life: Located in Firth, Orkney, The Mill is a home unlike any other.
Island life: Located in Firth, Orkney, The Mill is a home unlike any other.

This week we’ve selected six properties with pizazz from Aberdeen and Moray to the Highlands and Islands.

So sit back, relax and stick the kettle on as we take you on a tour of six stunning homes that definitely have the “wow” factor.

6 Friarsfield Way, Cults, Aberdeen

Handsome home: Charm exudes from this elegant Aberdeen home located just four miles from the west of the city centre.

With seven bedrooms, three reception rooms and four bathrooms, there’s certainly no lack of space in this stunning family home.

Nestled within a quiet cul-de-sac, the detached home has a plethora of stylish features such as the fitted kitchen come family/dining room.

This property also has a “glass box” style conservatory and a self-contained studio apartment above the garage with independent access as well as a fitted kitchen and shower room.

Offers over £815,000 with Gavin Bain & Co.

Newmill House, North Deeside Road, Peterculter

Ray of sunshine: With beautiful views out to the garden, the sun lounge can be enjoyed all year round.

Boasting commanding views of the surrounding countryside, this five-bedroom, three public room executive detached family home ticks all the right boxes.

Outside, the extensive gardens and spacious patio area means family barbecues are a must.

Inside, every inch of the property is immaculate, especially the beautiful master bedroom complete with dressing area, built-in wardrobes and a luxurious en suite shower room.

Offers over £495,000 with The Law Practice.

Brithdir, 13 Westhill Heights, Westhill

Bird’s eye view: This aerial photo illustrates the scale of this charming home.

Golf fans are sure to be impressed by this five-bedroom, architecturally designed home.

Designed and built by OR Humphries in 1990, Brithdir was designed to accentuate its woodland setting and to maximise the views of Westhill Golf Course.

All three reception areas of the sitting room, conservatory and dining area have a wonderful view over the garden, golf course and beyond.

At first-floor level, every bedroom enjoys far-reaching views.

Offers over £495,000 with Savills.

Kirkstane, House, Kirkton of Skene, Westhill

Idyllic setting: Kirkstane House is like something straight out of a storybook.

Fairytales really do come true as this charming property complete with a walled garden, duck pond and a summer house, proves.

Dating back to 1779, the B-listed six-bedroom home features a lounge with panelled walls and a striking fireplace designed by Jon Bannenberg, an interior designer for the iconic QE2.

Offers over £700,000 with Ewe Move.

Rainbow Lodge, 411 The Park, Findhorn

Full of colour and character: This  vibrant eco home certainly catches the eye.

It’s not every day you get the chance to live in an eco village.

But that is exactly what’s on offer with Rainbow Lodge, a seven-bedroom lodge with six bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Currently the ground floor is divided into two apartments and a therapy room, while upstairs is currently a bed and breakfast with four bedrooms, two shower rooms, a communal kitchen and a large, bright sitting/dining room.

Offers over £440,000 with R&R Urquhart.

The Mill, Grandon Road, Firth, Orkney

Far from run-of-the-mill: This beautiful home mixes modern interior with period features from its time as a former meal mill.

This three-bedroom, B-listed former meal mill is brimming with charm and character.

Inside, the mill workings are still visible in the living room and dining area, complemented by flagstone and Siberian larch flooring.

In addition, there is a large detached garage, garden and beautiful view across The Ouse estuary.

Offers offer £490,000 with Lows Solicitors.

House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal