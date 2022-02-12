Six superb homes for sale from Aberdeen to Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week we’ve selected six properties with pizazz from Aberdeen and Moray to the Highlands and Islands.

So sit back, relax and stick the kettle on as we take you on a tour of six stunning homes that definitely have the “wow” factor.

6 Friarsfield Way, Cults, Aberdeen

With seven bedrooms, three reception rooms and four bathrooms, there’s certainly no lack of space in this stunning family home.

Nestled within a quiet cul-de-sac, the detached home has a plethora of stylish features such as the fitted kitchen come family/dining room.

This property also has a “glass box” style conservatory and a self-contained studio apartment above the garage with independent access as well as a fitted kitchen and shower room.

Offers over £815,000 with Gavin Bain & Co.

Newmill House, North Deeside Road, Peterculter

Boasting commanding views of the surrounding countryside, this five-bedroom, three public room executive detached family home ticks all the right boxes.

Outside, the extensive gardens and spacious patio area means family barbecues are a must.

Inside, every inch of the property is immaculate, especially the beautiful master bedroom complete with dressing area, built-in wardrobes and a luxurious en suite shower room.

Offers over £495,000 with The Law Practice.

Brithdir, 13 Westhill Heights, Westhill

Golf fans are sure to be impressed by this five-bedroom, architecturally designed home.

Designed and built by OR Humphries in 1990, Brithdir was designed to accentuate its woodland setting and to maximise the views of Westhill Golf Course.

All three reception areas of the sitting room, conservatory and dining area have a wonderful view over the garden, golf course and beyond.

At first-floor level, every bedroom enjoys far-reaching views.

Offers over £495,000 with Savills.

Kirkstane, House, Kirkton of Skene, Westhill

Fairytales really do come true as this charming property complete with a walled garden, duck pond and a summer house, proves.

Dating back to 1779, the B-listed six-bedroom home features a lounge with panelled walls and a striking fireplace designed by Jon Bannenberg, an interior designer for the iconic QE2.

Offers over £700,000 with Ewe Move.

Rainbow Lodge, 411 The Park, Findhorn

It’s not every day you get the chance to live in an eco village.

But that is exactly what’s on offer with Rainbow Lodge, a seven-bedroom lodge with six bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Currently the ground floor is divided into two apartments and a therapy room, while upstairs is currently a bed and breakfast with four bedrooms, two shower rooms, a communal kitchen and a large, bright sitting/dining room.

Offers over £440,000 with R&R Urquhart.

The Mill, Grandon Road, Firth, Orkney

This three-bedroom, B-listed former meal mill is brimming with charm and character.

Inside, the mill workings are still visible in the living room and dining area, complemented by flagstone and Siberian larch flooring.

In addition, there is a large detached garage, garden and beautiful view across The Ouse estuary.

Offers offer £490,000 with Lows Solicitors.