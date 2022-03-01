Exceptional 4-bedroom home with an acre of woodland on the market for £420k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exceptional 4-bedroom home with an acre of woodland on the market for £420k

By Rosemary Lowne
March 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Home sweet home: This exceptional four-bedroom home is on the market in Kemnay.
The fact that Fernhaw has remained within the same family for the past 130 years illustrates just how special this home is.

Rooted in love and family life, the original home was built back in 1890 by Alastair Ewen’s great great grandfather William Cameron and has passed down through the generations ever since.

Six years ago, new life was breathed into the plot by Alastair and his wife Maureen who, after buying the home from Alastair’s parents, commissioned Caledonia Homes to re-build the property.

Family history: Fernhaw was originally built in 1890 by Alastair Ewen’s great great grandfather William Cameron.<br />Picture by Chris Sumner.

Four modern bedrooms

Designed to suit modern family life, the home features four impressive bedrooms, a bright and modern dining kitchen, an elegant lounge with views over the farmland and about one acre of woodland.

It will be with a heavy heart that Alastair and Maureen, who live with their son Callum and their two dogs, leave their wonderful home, but they say the time has come to downsize.

Sleek and stylish: The modern kitchen/diner is beautifully appointed.

“After much consideration the best option was to replace the original dwelling with the new-build property,” said Alastair.

“After the new house was built I designed the garden and built the walls for the patios using a lot of the granite from the original house and there is still an out-house that could be converted into a further living area/office space.

“The land accompanying the property (just over an acre) will provide opportunity for further project/development.”

Fine dining: Family meals are a stylish affair in the sophisticated dining space.

Spectacular views

After soaking up the peaceful ambiance and the views of Bennachie, it’s time to explore the beautiful interior.

First impressions are great as an attractive entrance vestibule leads to the spacious hallway and into the bright and modern dining kitchen which is equipped with high-quality appliances.

Bringing the outdoors in: Enjoy countryside views from the comfort of the charming lounge.

Family gatherings

From here, there is an elegant lounge with three windows overlooking the surrounding farmland.

With so much space on offer, the couple say they have enjoyed countless family parties over the years.

“There has been many family get togethers over the years including barbecues, Easter egg hunts, bonfires and firework displays,” said Alastair.

“Anything that lets the kids enjoy the environment this home has to offer.”

Spacious home: Every room is bright, airy with plenty of space for family gatherings.

Juliette balconies

Also on this floor is a utility room, cloakroom and the charming master bedroom with a walk-in dressing rooms and a stylish en suite bathroom.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with Juliette balconies and modern en suites, as well as a further double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a family shower room.

With attractive accommodation coupled with an excellent location, Alastair believes the home would suit everyone.

Good night’s sleep: Two of the bedrooms have Juliette balconies.

“It’s a pretty adaptable home and could suit anyone from a young family with space to grow, to mature couples looking for tranquility and an outdoor-focused lifestyle, and any family in-between as the property is versatile and adaptable,” said Alastair.

Modern bathroom: The spacious bathroom is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day.

Beautiful garden

One of the things Alastair, who works in the oil industry, and Maureen, who works in the housing team at Aberdeenshire Council, will miss most is their fabulous garden and the wildlife it attracts.

“There is abundance of wildlife, from the woodpeckers that come down to the garden most days to the squirrel that arrives in the morning and goes up one of the trees in the garden to eat his cones and then throws the husks of the cones on to the grass (just to tell us he is still coming to see us),” said Alastair.

Horticultural haven: The garden has plenty of space for family barbecues.

“We even have roe deer feeding in the garden or just having a walk around the wood.”

Outside, there is a detached double garage and gardens laid to lawn with paved patios to front, side and back, and woodland extending to about one acre.

“We will miss many things, from the spectacular sightings of the aurora borealis (Northern Lights), the neighbouring horses coming to say hello, the owl hooting at night and wakening up to the sound of the woodpeckers on a summer morning,” said Alastair.

Country life: Fernhaw is tranquil yet only 20 minutes from Aberdeen airport.

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Alastair said: “The space and freedom of country living in a modern country home with countryside access on the doorstep, and an easy commute to Kemnay and Inverurie and 20 minutes to Aberdeen airport.”

In addition, this property has double glazing, oil fired central heating. oak
internal doors and finishings as well as a double garage.

To book a viewing

Fernhaw, Aquithie, Kemnay, is on the market for offers around £420,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01467 629300 or check out the website.

