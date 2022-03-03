Take a look inside superb new Aberdeen showhome which mixes hybrid working with comfortable living

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For those in the market for a new property, nothing is more inspiring than visiting a new showhome.

And the beautiful two-bedroom show apartment at Southbank by Cala in Aberdeen is no exception.

Located beside the River Don, only a few miles from the city centre, the development includes one and two-bedroom apartments as well as three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

Designed by the talented Eileen Kesson, of Envision, the attractive show apartment is the epitome of stylish and sophisticated living.

Office space

Inside, Eileen has used her magic touch to bring to life the modern apartment incorporating on-trend colour palettes and adding an office space to the second bedroom, reflecting the huge shift in how homes have been used during the past two years.

Video

Complementing the spacious and bright apartment, Eileen has injected burnt orange and blush pinks to create quirky colour block walls and a warm and relaxing feel to the show apartment.

Opening up the apartment is the inviting hallway which features soft burnt orange colour block walls with a piece of colourful artwork which includes complementing orange tones and contrasting blues.

Two bedrooms

This leads through to the second bedroom and study room which has statement bronze wallpaper on one side balanced by a delicate pink on the other walls and stand out accessories including orange metal shelving.

Meanwhile grey, white and blush decor creates a calming atmosphere in the main bedroom with a contemporary grey en suite.

Also impressive is the main bathroom which has a grey finish and is completed to the highest specification with Porcelanosa tiling and VitrA sanitary ware.

Open-plan lounge

At the heart of the home is the open-plan lounge, dining area and a stylish aluminium kitchen with white stone and grey worktops and splashback.

Accents of steel, white and black continue through the dining and lounge area with pops of burnt orange bringing colour to the room.

With the clever use of decor and complementing colour palettes, Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North), says the show apartment illustrates how flexible the accommodation can be.

“The colour palette of our show apartment at Southbank by Cala shows how one or two accent colours can be used to create a particular mood and give your home a personality,” said Fraser.

“The second bedroom really helps to illustrate how to make maximum use of apartment space with its dual function as a bedroom and office space, and is a real reflection of the impact the pandemic has had on reshaping how we use our homes.

“Our show apartment brings to life how versatile an option our apartments are for anyone looking for a home they can mould to suit their needs and lifestyle as well as inject their own personality into.”

Book a viewing

Prices at Southbank by Cala start from £126,950 and to book a viewing phone 01224 042757 or for more details check out the website