Take a look inside superb new Aberdeen showhome which mixes hybrid working with comfortable living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Take a look inside superb new Aberdeen showhome which mixes hybrid working with comfortable living

By Rosemary Lowne
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fresh start: The new development at Southbank by Cala has proved popular.
Fresh start: The new development at Southbank by Cala has proved popular.

For those in the market for a new property, nothing is more inspiring than visiting a new showhome.

And the beautiful two-bedroom show apartment at Southbank by Cala in Aberdeen is no exception.

Located beside the River Don, only a few miles from the city centre, the development includes one and two-bedroom apartments as well as three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

Designed by the talented Eileen Kesson, of Envision, the attractive show apartment is the epitome of stylish and sophisticated living.

Lay your troubles to rest: The main bedroom is the stuff of dreams.

Office space

Inside, Eileen has used her magic touch to bring to life the modern apartment incorporating on-trend colour palettes and adding an office space to the second bedroom, reflecting the huge shift in how homes have been used during the past two years.

Video

Complementing the spacious and bright apartment, Eileen has injected burnt orange and blush pinks to create quirky colour block walls and a warm and relaxing feel to the show apartment.

Opening up the apartment is the inviting hallway which features soft burnt orange colour block walls with a piece of colourful artwork which includes complementing orange tones and contrasting blues.

Live in style: The new show apartment has been beautifully designed to illustrate the flexible accommodation on offer.

Two bedrooms

This leads through to the second bedroom and study room which has statement bronze wallpaper on one side balanced by a delicate pink on the other walls and stand out accessories including orange metal shelving.

Meanwhile grey, white and blush decor creates a calming atmosphere in the main bedroom with a contemporary grey en suite.

Also impressive is the main bathroom which has a grey finish and is completed to the highest specification with Porcelanosa tiling and VitrA sanitary ware.

All the right ingredients: The kitchen is fresh and modern.

Open-plan lounge

At the heart of the home is the open-plan lounge, dining area and a stylish aluminium kitchen with white stone and grey worktops and splashback.

Accents of steel, white and black continue through the dining and lounge area with pops of burnt orange bringing colour to the room.

With the clever use of decor and complementing colour palettes, Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North), says the show apartment illustrates how flexible the accommodation can be.

Soak it up: The bathroom is immaculate.

“The colour palette of our show apartment at Southbank by Cala shows how one or two accent colours can be used to create a particular mood and give your home a personality,” said Fraser.

“The second bedroom really helps to illustrate how to make maximum use of apartment space with its dual function as a bedroom and office space, and is a real reflection of the impact the pandemic has had on reshaping how we use our homes.

“Our show apartment brings to life how versatile an option our apartments are for anyone looking for a home they can mould to suit their needs and lifestyle as well as inject their own personality into.”

Rest your weary head: The second bedroom is perfect for working from home.

Book a viewing

Prices at Southbank by Cala start from £126,950 and to book a viewing phone 01224 042757 or for more details check out the website

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]