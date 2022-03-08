Check out this Aberdeen family home complete with its very own climbing wall By Rosemary Lowne March 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 6:53 pm Property is above and beyond: Richard Pugh has installed a climbing wall at his beautiful home. Picture by Kami Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Six of the best homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland this week Take a look inside superb new Aberdeen showhome which mixes hybrid working with comfortable living Glorious half-million-pound country home just 20 minutes from Aberdeen Exceptional 4-bedroom home with an acre of woodland on the market for £420k