Dogs are taking the lead in bringing the community together at new Portlethen housing development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pooch power is bringing residents together at a new north-east community together.

The canine companions, who have moved in with their owners to the Stewart Milne Homes’ Leathan Green development in Portlethen, have proved to be the perfect new home ice-breakers as neighbours bond over their adorable fur babies.

One of the first dogs to move in was friendly West Highland Terrier Angus who moved in with his owners Heather and John Mulhern.

Since then his wagging tail and licks have already made him a stalwart of the community.

“At the outset it would be fair to say that Angus was not a fan of the construction team and he would always bark and growl at them whenever he saw them,” said Heather.

“However, they have all been so good with him that he now wants to visit them on every walk and is disappointed if they are not there.

“Mandie in the sales centre is also a firm favourite and Angus always likes to pop in to say hello as he knows she has a great supply of doggy treats.”

It’s a dogs life

Angus’s four-legged companions now include, Cooper and Reggie the Cocker Spaniels, Kaala the La-Chon, Louie the Chihuahua, Barney the Jack Russell, Mabel the Miniature Dachshund, Winston the English Bulldog and Rupert the Pug.

Heather added: “There is already a real sense of community at Leathan Green and we are delighted that we made the decision to move here as Stewart Milne Homes have gone above and beyond to make moving and settling in as easy as possible,” said Heather.

Angus and his extended dog family have proved so popular that they have even been given their own official branded Stewart Milne Homes hi-viz jackets for their walks.

“They have made us and Angus feel welcome and also worked hard to take the stress out of moving during a pandemic,” added Heather.

The Mulhern family were already living in a Stewart Milne Home at its Charleston development in Cove when they decided they needed a larger property due to the changes in their working arrangements during Covid.

Three-bedroom new-build

They now live in a detached three-bedroom home with a garage within the new community.

Heather says the staff at Stewart Milne Homes made their move stress-free.

“Moving home is a big decision at any time but Covid meant that our home no longer fitted our needs once we both started to work from home,” said Heather.

“As we already lived in a property from Stewart Milne Homes we knew first-hand the quality of build and design and it proved to be an easy decision to move to a larger home at the nearby development at Portlethen.”

The dog family at Leathan Green is due to expand as seven new families, each with their own dogs, are due to move in later this month.

Leathan Green is a development made up of three and four-bedroom detached homes.

Prices start at £279,950 and for more information phone 0845 076 6184 or go to the website www.stewartmilnehomes.com