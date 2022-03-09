Dogs are taking the lead in bringing the community together at new Portlethen housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dogs are taking the lead in bringing the community together at new Portlethen housing development

By Rosemary Lowne
March 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 2:46 pm
Dogs are at the heart of the new Portlethen community.

Pooch power is bringing residents together at a new north-east community together.

The canine companions, who have moved in with their owners to the Stewart Milne Homes’ Leathan Green development in Portlethen, have proved to be the perfect new home ice-breakers as neighbours bond over their adorable fur babies.

One of the first dogs to move in was friendly West Highland Terrier Angus who moved in with his owners Heather and John Mulhern.

Since then his wagging tail and licks have already made him a stalwart of the community.

Angus the West Highland Terrier is on neighbourhood watch with Byran Bell, the Stewart Milne Homes site manager.

“At the outset it would be fair to say that Angus was not a fan of the construction team and he would always bark and growl at them whenever he saw them,” said Heather.

“However, they have all been so good with him that he now wants to visit them on every walk and is disappointed if they are not there.

“Mandie in the sales centre is also a firm favourite and Angus always likes to pop in to say hello as he knows she has a great supply of doggy treats.”

It’s a dogs life

Angus’s four-legged companions now include, Cooper and Reggie the Cocker Spaniels, Kaala the La-Chon, Louie the Chihuahua, Barney the Jack Russell, Mabel the Miniature Dachshund, Winston the English Bulldog and Rupert the Pug.

Heather added: “There is already a real sense of community at Leathan Green and we are delighted that we made the decision to move here as Stewart Milne Homes have gone above and beyond to make moving and settling in as easy as possible,” said Heather.

Angus and his extended dog family have proved so popular that they have even been given their own official branded Stewart Milne Homes hi-viz jackets for their walks.

The dogs of Leathan Green are at the heart of the community.

“They have made us and Angus feel welcome and also worked hard to take the stress out of moving during a pandemic,” added Heather.

The Mulhern family were already living in a Stewart Milne Home at its Charleston development in Cove when they decided they needed a larger property due to the changes in their working arrangements during Covid.

Three-bedroom new-build

They now live in a detached three-bedroom home with a garage within the new community.

Heather says the staff at Stewart Milne Homes made their move stress-free.

“Moving home is a big decision at any time but Covid meant that our home no longer fitted our needs once we both started to work from home,” said Heather.

Bryan Bell loves taking the local pooches out for their daily constitutional. Pictured from left to right are Louie the Chihuahua, Kaala the La-Chon, Barney the Jack Russell, Angus the West Highland Terrier and Rupert the Pug.

“As we already lived in a property from Stewart Milne Homes we knew first-hand the quality of build and design and it proved to be an easy decision to move to a larger home at the nearby development at Portlethen.”

The dog family at Leathan Green is due to expand as seven new families, each with their own dogs, are due to move in later this month.

Leathan Green is a development made up of three and four-bedroom detached homes.

Prices start at £279,950 and for more information phone 0845 076 6184 or go to the website www.stewartmilnehomes.com

