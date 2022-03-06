Six of the best homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six of the best homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland this week

By Rosemary Lowne
March 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2022, 11:26 am
Kilmore Farm.
Kilmore Farm.

This week there’s some seriously handsome homes on the market from Aberdeen to Moray and up to the Highlands.

So stick the kettle on and get the cardboard boxes at the ready as there’s no doubt that you’ll be making a move after seeing what’s on offer this week.

2 Murtle Den Place, Milltimber

Unlock the key to happiness: This super stylish home is fit for family life.

Working from home is a stylish affair in this fabulous five-bedroom detached family home.

Spotless throughout, the charming home also has four bathrooms and two reception rooms.

In addition to the five bedrooms there is a further room which is most suitable for use as a home office or nursery.

Offers over £665,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Balmoral House, Menie

Tranquil living: This gem of a property is sure to attract plenty of offers.

Enjoying a scenic countryside location close to the stunning Balmedie Beach, this impressive five-bedroom home is sure to attract plenty of offers.

Beautiful both outside and inside, this architecturally designed property boasts a state-of-the art kitchen/family room, a master bedroom complete with dressing room as well as extensive gardens and a double garage.

Offers over £575,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Braedownie, 54 North Deeside Road

Period pizazz: This traditional property is stunning throughout.

Fine period features and contemporary decor are blended to perfection in this stunning traditional home.

The superb five bedroom property, complete with three public rooms and two bathrooms is located just four miles to the south west of Aberdeen city on the main route to Royal Deeside.

For those who enjoy sports and the great outdoors, this home is perfect as there is a variety of sporting and leisure pursuits on the doorstep including golf courses, sports clubs and woodland walks along the Old Deeside Railway Line.

Offers over £900,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

 

Milltown Steading, Drumwhindle, Ellon

Superb steading: This postcard perfect property is super spacious throughout.

Set within 2.7 acres of glorious countryside, this bucolic beauty ticks all the right boxes.

Converted in 2008, this T shaped property boasts seven bedrooms, three reception rooms, five bath/shower rooms and expansive garden grounds with paddocks.

Offers over £625,000 with Savills.

 

Fairview, Glenrinnes, Dufftown, Moray

Room with a view: Enjoy stunning countryside views from the comfort of your lounge.

Spectacular views over Glen Rinnes and the Convals can be soaked up from this exceptional newly built detached home.

Set out over two levels, the property has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and expansive garden grounds including adjoining kennel and log store.

Guide price £525,000 with Galbraith.

Kilmore Farm, Kilmore Road Drumnadrochit

Rural retreat: Escape to the country in spectacular style in this charming abode.

Horse lovers are sure to fall in love with this beautiful home complete with stables.

Set within five acres of land this four bedroom home provides more than 2,800 sq. ft. of light-filled accommodation over two floors.

Outside, there is an extensive detached outbuilding with a large stable with six loose boxes and internal and external hardstanding together with an attached barn.

Offers over £575,000 with Strutt and Parker.

 

 

 

