Six of the best homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland this week

This week there’s some seriously handsome homes on the market from Aberdeen to Moray and up to the Highlands.

So stick the kettle on and get the cardboard boxes at the ready as there’s no doubt that you’ll be making a move after seeing what’s on offer this week.

2 Murtle Den Place, Milltimber

Working from home is a stylish affair in this fabulous five-bedroom detached family home.

Spotless throughout, the charming home also has four bathrooms and two reception rooms.

In addition to the five bedrooms there is a further room which is most suitable for use as a home office or nursery.

Offers over £665,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Balmoral House, Menie

Enjoying a scenic countryside location close to the stunning Balmedie Beach, this impressive five-bedroom home is sure to attract plenty of offers.

Beautiful both outside and inside, this architecturally designed property boasts a state-of-the art kitchen/family room, a master bedroom complete with dressing room as well as extensive gardens and a double garage.

Offers over £575,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Braedownie, 54 North Deeside Road

Fine period features and contemporary decor are blended to perfection in this stunning traditional home.

The superb five bedroom property, complete with three public rooms and two bathrooms is located just four miles to the south west of Aberdeen city on the main route to Royal Deeside.

For those who enjoy sports and the great outdoors, this home is perfect as there is a variety of sporting and leisure pursuits on the doorstep including golf courses, sports clubs and woodland walks along the Old Deeside Railway Line.

Offers over £900,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Milltown Steading, Drumwhindle, Ellon

Set within 2.7 acres of glorious countryside, this bucolic beauty ticks all the right boxes.

Converted in 2008, this T shaped property boasts seven bedrooms, three reception rooms, five bath/shower rooms and expansive garden grounds with paddocks.

Offers over £625,000 with Savills.

Fairview, Glenrinnes, Dufftown, Moray

Spectacular views over Glen Rinnes and the Convals can be soaked up from this exceptional newly built detached home.

Set out over two levels, the property has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and expansive garden grounds including adjoining kennel and log store.

Guide price £525,000 with Galbraith.

Kilmore Farm, Kilmore Road Drumnadrochit

Horse lovers are sure to fall in love with this beautiful home complete with stables.

Set within five acres of land this four bedroom home provides more than 2,800 sq. ft. of light-filled accommodation over two floors.

Outside, there is an extensive detached outbuilding with a large stable with six loose boxes and internal and external hardstanding together with an attached barn.

Offers over £575,000 with Strutt and Parker.