Dream home for downsizers unveiled at new Stonehaven development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Dream home for downsizers unveiled at new Stonehaven development

By Rosemary Lowne
March 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
New chapter: Downsizing doesn't necessarily mean compromising on space and privacy.
New chapter: Downsizing doesn't necessarily mean compromising on space and privacy.

Demand from downsizers looking for a smaller property without losing their garden, space and privacy is part of the inspiration behind a new housing development in Stonehaven.

Responding to increasing demand from people who are looking to downsize to a home rather than an apartment, the team at Stewart Milne Homes has designed a one-and-a-half-storey three-bedroom cottage at its new development at Dunnottar Park.

With most of the accommodation on the ground floor and a garden at the back, Peter Best, the sales and marketing director at the housing company, said the home has been carefully designed and planned to suit empty nesters and retirees.

Home sweet home: The Gainford is ideal for retirees as all the main accommodation is on the ground floor.

“In recent years we have identified a trend in the market for those looking to downsize to a house where most of the living space and the master bedroom are on the ground floor,” said Peter.

“The Gainford has been designed with this particular requirement in mind.

“From empty-nesters embarking on their next chapter, to retirees who don’t want to give up the space, garden and privacy afforded by a house, this exquisite home offers the best of both worlds.”

Lay your troubles to rest: The bedroom is a cosy sanctuary.

Open-plan kitchen

Expansive, bright and airy inside, all the main accommodation is located on the ground floor, including a spacious living room, an open-plan kitchen, a master bedroom and a dining area with French doors out to the garden.

The impressive master bedroom features a stylish walk-in wardrobe and en suite, while upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms, a bathroom and a bright IT area which is perfect for working from home or leisure use.

Stunning coastal views are the icing on the cake of this charming home with beautiful coastlines and clifftop views together with a vibrant town full of restaurants, cafés and independent stores plus tourist attractions including Dunnottar Castle.

Dine in style: The open-plan kitchen boasts integrated appliances.

“The beautifully designed Gainford has been positioned so residents can fully enjoy the stunning coastal views Stonehaven has to offer and we have incorporated many bespoke details into the design, to perfectly complement the area’s coastal character,” added Peter.

Bringing the outdoors inside: The dining area has French doors out to the garden.

Not compromising on size, the home also features superb storage space and a detached single garage with space for cars and additional storage.

The Gainford is on the market at £399,950.

Other properties for sale at Dunnottar Park include the five-bedroom Kendal home from £414,950 and the Lytham, also a five-bedroom home, from £444,950.

For further information on Stewart Milne Homes’ Dunnottar Park development, visit www.stewartmilnehomes.com

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]