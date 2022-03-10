Dream home for downsizers unveiled at new Stonehaven development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demand from downsizers looking for a smaller property without losing their garden, space and privacy is part of the inspiration behind a new housing development in Stonehaven.

Responding to increasing demand from people who are looking to downsize to a home rather than an apartment, the team at Stewart Milne Homes has designed a one-and-a-half-storey three-bedroom cottage at its new development at Dunnottar Park.

With most of the accommodation on the ground floor and a garden at the back, Peter Best, the sales and marketing director at the housing company, said the home has been carefully designed and planned to suit empty nesters and retirees.

“In recent years we have identified a trend in the market for those looking to downsize to a house where most of the living space and the master bedroom are on the ground floor,” said Peter.

“The Gainford has been designed with this particular requirement in mind.

“From empty-nesters embarking on their next chapter, to retirees who don’t want to give up the space, garden and privacy afforded by a house, this exquisite home offers the best of both worlds.”

Open-plan kitchen

Expansive, bright and airy inside, all the main accommodation is located on the ground floor, including a spacious living room, an open-plan kitchen, a master bedroom and a dining area with French doors out to the garden.

The impressive master bedroom features a stylish walk-in wardrobe and en suite, while upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms, a bathroom and a bright IT area which is perfect for working from home or leisure use.

Stunning coastal views are the icing on the cake of this charming home with beautiful coastlines and clifftop views together with a vibrant town full of restaurants, cafés and independent stores plus tourist attractions including Dunnottar Castle.

“The beautifully designed Gainford has been positioned so residents can fully enjoy the stunning coastal views Stonehaven has to offer and we have incorporated many bespoke details into the design, to perfectly complement the area’s coastal character,” added Peter.

Not compromising on size, the home also features superb storage space and a detached single garage with space for cars and additional storage.

The Gainford is on the market at £399,950.

Other properties for sale at Dunnottar Park include the five-bedroom Kendal home from £414,950 and the Lytham, also a five-bedroom home, from £444,950.

For further information on Stewart Milne Homes’ Dunnottar Park development, visit www.stewartmilnehomes.com