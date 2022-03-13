Six amazing homes for sale now in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties are wonderful homes with lots of space and some very special features.

Failte, Stonehaven

This terraced, three-bedroom house is a ready-to-move-into impressive family home spanning three floors in a prime residential area.

It is within walking distance of the railway station and town centre and combines traditional and modern features with high ceilings, picture rails and deep skirtings, with contemporary décor and fittings throughout.

Outside the property enjoys a long secluded garden to the rear which is mainly laid to lawn and enjoys a good deal of privacy.

Failte, 36A Arduthie Road, is on the market for price over £295,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Caberfeidh, Tain

This is a beautifully maintained, four-bedroom Victorian House in the historic town of Tain. Many of the original features have been kept and the property has been sympathetically modernised.

The rear garden is enclosed and has mature trees and is mainly laid to lawn. There is also a wooden room which is presently used as a bar.

Caberfeidh, Dunrobin Street is on the market for offers over £285,000 with Monster Moves.

Queens Road, Aberdeen

This impressive four-storey detached family home occupies a large, mature, south-facing corner site.

This B-listed house has been thoughtfully and comprehensively upgraded and modernised to provide a layout and design compatible with modern lifestyles yet with considerable care being taken to retain and highlight the fine original characteristics particularly the woodwork and ornate plasterwork finishings.

84 Queens Road, Aberdeen, on the market for price around £1,300,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

Chapelwell Wynd, Balmedie

Located on a peaceful corner plot, this spacious four-bedroom detached family home has a double garage, easily accessible walkways to the beach and panoramic views of the sand dunes.

The large lounge has a bay window to the front and Georgian-style glazed doors which lead through to a dining room with French doors to the rear garden.

The kitchen is of impressive proportions with an excellent range of base and wall units, ample space for a dining room table and chairs, and access to the garden via French doors.

17 Chapelwell Wynd, Balmedie, Aberdeen is on the market at price over £360,000 with Laurie & Co.

North Gellan, Tarland

This 1.5 storey traditional detached former farmhouse and adjoining bothy has two rear single-storey extensions and a versatile U-shaped steading.

The original parts of the house are likely to be around 170 years old and it is understood the farmhouse part was completely renovated in 2009.

With five bedrooms and three reception rooms, this home is a wonderful example of old meets new, with a focus on bringing the outdoors in.

North Gellan, near Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, is on the market with Savills for offers over £750,000.

Errogie, Invernesshire

This bespoke designed property, 18 miles south-west of Inverness, is set in an acre of grounds bounded by woodland and with manicured lawns to the side.

The detached four-bedroomed accommodation includes a bedroom with double French doors on to the garden.

There is also an open-plan living, kitchen, dining space with double doors on to an extended balcony facing out to the rear of the property for alfresco dining or simply taking in the views.

Errogie, Invernesshire, is for sale at offers over £400,000 with Purple Bricks.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.