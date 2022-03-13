Six amazing homes for sale now in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six amazing homes for sale now in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 13, 2022, 6:00 am
North Gellan, near Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, is on the market with Savills.
This week’s pick of the properties are wonderful homes with lots of space and some very special features.

Failte in Stonehaven mixes traditional features with contemporary decor.

Failte, Stonehaven

This terraced, three-bedroom house is a ready-to-move-into impressive family home spanning three floors in a prime residential area.

It is within walking distance of the railway station and town centre and combines traditional and modern features with high ceilings, picture rails and deep skirtings, with contemporary décor and fittings throughout.

Outside the property enjoys a long secluded garden to the rear which is mainly laid to lawn and enjoys a good deal of privacy.

Failte, 36A Arduthie Road, is on the market for price over £295,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Caberfeidh, Dunrobin Street, Tain, retains many of its original features.

Caberfeidh, Tain

This is a beautifully maintained, four-bedroom Victorian House in the historic town of Tain. Many of the original features have been kept and the property has been sympathetically modernised.

The rear garden is enclosed and has mature trees and is mainly laid to lawn. There is also a wooden room which is presently used as a bar.

Caberfeidh, Dunrobin Street is on the market for offers over £285,000 with Monster Moves

The imposing number 84 Queens Road, Aberdeen, sits on a large corner site in the desirable west end.

Queens Road, Aberdeen

This impressive four-storey detached family home occupies a large, mature, south-facing corner site.

This B-listed house has been thoughtfully and comprehensively upgraded and modernised to provide a layout and design compatible with modern lifestyles yet with considerable care being taken to retain and highlight the fine original characteristics particularly the woodwork and ornate plasterwork finishings.

84 Queens Road, Aberdeen, on the market for price around £1,300,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

Number 17 Chapelwell Wynd is a substantial family home within walking distance of the beach.

Chapelwell Wynd, Balmedie

Located on a peaceful corner plot, this spacious four-bedroom detached family home has a double garage, easily accessible walkways to the beach and panoramic views of the sand dunes.

The large lounge has a bay window to the front and Georgian-style glazed doors which lead through to a dining room with French doors to the rear garden.

The kitchen is of impressive proportions with an excellent range of base and wall units, ample space for a dining room table and chairs, and access to the garden via French doors.

17 Chapelwell Wynd, Balmedie, Aberdeen is on the market at price over £360,000 with Laurie & Co.

North Gellan is a special home with an abundance of space.

North Gellan, Tarland

This 1.5 storey traditional detached former farmhouse and adjoining bothy has two rear single-storey extensions and a versatile U-shaped steading.

The original parts of the house are likely to be around 170 years old and it is understood the farmhouse part was completely renovated in 2009.

With five bedrooms and three reception rooms, this home is a wonderful example of old meets new, with a focus on bringing the outdoors in.

North Gellan, near Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, is on the market with Savills for offers over £750,000.

Errogie is set in an acre of grounds bounded by woodland and has a balcony, French doors and open-plan areas.

Errogie, Invernesshire

This bespoke designed property, 18 miles south-west of Inverness, is set in an acre of grounds bounded by woodland and with manicured lawns to the side.

The detached four-bedroomed accommodation includes a bedroom with double French doors on to the garden.

There is also an open-plan living, kitchen, dining space with double doors on to an extended balcony facing out to the rear of the property for alfresco dining or simply taking in the views.

Errogie, Invernesshire, is for sale at offers over £400,000 with Purple Bricks

