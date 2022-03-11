Spacious home in Aberdeenshire conservation village perfect place for a family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spacious home in Aberdeenshire conservation village perfect place for a family

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Number 3 Malcolm Crescent is on the market with Aberdein Considine.

Ideas can come from anywhere and for one couple it was a birthday party that inspired them to make the move to Kingseat, Aberdeen.

Diane Law and Dave Carle moved into their four-bedroom detached house in the conservation village of Kingseat, on the outskirts of Newmachar, the week before Christmas in 2009.

Diane Law outside her home at Number 3 Malcolm Crescent. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Diane explained what first attracted them to the property.

“Good friends of ours moved into phase one of the development and we attended their daughter’s first birthday party and thought their home was just beautiful,” said Diane.

“We were really impressed with the spacious rooms so when we decided to make a move it was the first place we looked.

The large lounge has a feature fireplace and picture window.

“You have the advantage of a beautiful country setting yet you are still only 10 minutes either way to Bridge of Don or Dyce.

“We felt it would be a fantastic area to bring up our children, and we weren’t wrong.

“When we moved here our children were young, so this is where we have made a lifetime of special family memories as they’ve grown up. We have made some great friends along the way as well which is a real bonus.”

The kitchen is on open plan to a dining and sitting space.

Extra space

As the property was a new-build there was no need to do much in the way of renovating and decorating, although the couple have made some improvements along the way.

“We part-floored our loft area to create extra storage and it also turned out to be a great place for our son to do his drum practice,” said Diane.

“In 2018 we decided to upgrade our kitchen and utility room and also knocked through the wall into the dining room to create an open-plan family area.

“We took the opportunity during periods of lockdown to redecorate pretty much every room in the house and have recently laid new carpets throughout.”

One of the changes Diane and Dave made was to create the open-plan family area.

Peace and tranquility

So what have they enjoyed most about living where they do and why the move now?

“We have loved the peace and tranquility of Kingseat and the history of the area is really interesting,” said Diane.

“The home itself is really spacious and I am happiest pottering about in the kitchen.

“We have two black Labradors and the walks in and around where we live are amazing.

“Everyone in Kingseat is really friendly and there is a real sense of community spirit. We have loved bringing our family up here.

With such generous accommodation there are several choices for home working.

“I think this property would suit a number of buyers, anyone with a young family or thinking about starting a family or alternatively anyone looking for the feel of country living yet only a stone’s throw away from the city.”

Number 3 Malcolm Crescent is ideal for anyone looking to upsize and boasts the modern conveniences of gas central heating and double glazing.

Upon entering the property, the bright and airy reception hallway features a deep under-stair storage cupboard.

The lounge has a gas fireplace and a large picture window enjoying pleasant views over the front of the property.

There is a large, lawned garden to the rear, with lots of room to entertain.

Family area

Sure to be the hub of this home is the kitchen diner fitted with a contemporary range of sleek base, wall and drawer units and with space for dining furniture.

There is an additional family area with a feature alcove and further storage, and French doors allow access to the rear garden, making this an ideal spot for alfresco entertaining.

Off the kitchen is the utility room with space for laundry appliances, which also provides access to the rear garden and integral double garage fitted with bespoke flooring and internal shelving.

Upstairs, on the landing there is a deep airing cupboard housing the hot water tank that is fitted with storage shelves.

The house has been tastefully decorated throughout in neutral tones.

There is also ladder access to the part-floored loft area.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes with sliding doors and is en suite with a modern two-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

There are a further two good-sized double bedrooms boasting built-in storage cupboards and a third single bedroom which is currently utilised as a home office.

Completing the accommodation is the stylish family bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite and boasting a separate shower enclosure.

Number 3 Malcolm Crescent is for sale at over £345,000 with Aberdein Considine.

