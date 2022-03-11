Spacious home in Aberdeenshire conservation village perfect place for a family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ideas can come from anywhere and for one couple it was a birthday party that inspired them to make the move to Kingseat, Aberdeen.

Diane Law and Dave Carle moved into their four-bedroom detached house in the conservation village of Kingseat, on the outskirts of Newmachar, the week before Christmas in 2009.

Diane explained what first attracted them to the property.

“Good friends of ours moved into phase one of the development and we attended their daughter’s first birthday party and thought their home was just beautiful,” said Diane.

“We were really impressed with the spacious rooms so when we decided to make a move it was the first place we looked.

“You have the advantage of a beautiful country setting yet you are still only 10 minutes either way to Bridge of Don or Dyce.

“We felt it would be a fantastic area to bring up our children, and we weren’t wrong.

“When we moved here our children were young, so this is where we have made a lifetime of special family memories as they’ve grown up. We have made some great friends along the way as well which is a real bonus.”

Extra space

As the property was a new-build there was no need to do much in the way of renovating and decorating, although the couple have made some improvements along the way.

“We part-floored our loft area to create extra storage and it also turned out to be a great place for our son to do his drum practice,” said Diane.

“In 2018 we decided to upgrade our kitchen and utility room and also knocked through the wall into the dining room to create an open-plan family area.

“We took the opportunity during periods of lockdown to redecorate pretty much every room in the house and have recently laid new carpets throughout.”

Peace and tranquility

So what have they enjoyed most about living where they do and why the move now?

“We have loved the peace and tranquility of Kingseat and the history of the area is really interesting,” said Diane.

“The home itself is really spacious and I am happiest pottering about in the kitchen.

“We have two black Labradors and the walks in and around where we live are amazing.

“Everyone in Kingseat is really friendly and there is a real sense of community spirit. We have loved bringing our family up here.

“I think this property would suit a number of buyers, anyone with a young family or thinking about starting a family or alternatively anyone looking for the feel of country living yet only a stone’s throw away from the city.”

Number 3 Malcolm Crescent is ideal for anyone looking to upsize and boasts the modern conveniences of gas central heating and double glazing.

Upon entering the property, the bright and airy reception hallway features a deep under-stair storage cupboard.

The lounge has a gas fireplace and a large picture window enjoying pleasant views over the front of the property.

Family area

Sure to be the hub of this home is the kitchen diner fitted with a contemporary range of sleek base, wall and drawer units and with space for dining furniture.

There is an additional family area with a feature alcove and further storage, and French doors allow access to the rear garden, making this an ideal spot for alfresco entertaining.

Off the kitchen is the utility room with space for laundry appliances, which also provides access to the rear garden and integral double garage fitted with bespoke flooring and internal shelving.

Upstairs, on the landing there is a deep airing cupboard housing the hot water tank that is fitted with storage shelves.

There is also ladder access to the part-floored loft area.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes with sliding doors and is en suite with a modern two-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

There are a further two good-sized double bedrooms boasting built-in storage cupboards and a third single bedroom which is currently utilised as a home office.

Completing the accommodation is the stylish family bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite and boasting a separate shower enclosure.

Number 3 Malcolm Crescent is for sale at over £345,000 with Aberdein Considine.

