Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six superb properties for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
March 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Live in luxury: This property in Culter House Road is in a league of its own.

Whether you’re in the market for a new home or simply looking for some property inspiration, this week’s round-up is sure to capture the imagination.

18 Earlspark Crescent, Aberdeen

Let there be light: The lounge basks in natural sunlight.

This beautiful four-bedroom bungalow ticks all the right boxes.

Located in Bieldside, the exceptionally bright and spacious detached home is in immaculate condition throughout.

From the charming lounge and modern kitchen to the fully enclosed back garden and patio, entertaining is a stylish affair in this fabulous property.

Offers over £450,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

The Stables, Balhagan Equestrian, Bruntyards, Banff

Horse-lovers’ paradise: This four-bedroom family home has its own equestrian facilities.

Horse lovers are sure to fall in love with this detached four-bedroom home complete with equestrian facilities.

Set within 12 acres of beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside, the home boasts the very best in family living with an array of fabulous features including a beautiful kitchen dining/family room.

Outside,  there is an all-weather arena, a modern portal framed barn and stabling for 13 horses along with all the facilities you would anticipate from a British Horse Society approved equestrian yard.

Offers over £650,000 with Rettie & Co, Rural & Country.

Fitzroy, Culter House Road, Aberdeen

Bringing the outdoors in: This stunning room would make the perfect working from home office.

Nestled in a hillside forest setting, this award-winning three-storey home is a work of property art.

With four bedrooms, four bathrooms and five reception rooms, there’s certainly no lack of space in the architecturally designed energy-efficient home.

Outside, the back garden enjoys wonderful views of the pine forest and has been designed and landscaped to form an external room.

This secluded and private space is ideal for alfresco entertaining.

Offers over £1,700,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

Greystone Road, Inverurie

Stunning home: This plush property is beautiful both inside and out.

With breathtaking views of the Bennachie hills, this four-bedroom architecturally designed home is the perfect countryside escape.

Situated in the peaceful semi-rural village of Kemnay, just five minutes’ drive from Inverurie, it even has its very own home cinema.

Offers over £500,000 with Purple Bricks.

6 Rathven Station Cottages, Buckie

Make a move: This charming family home is on the market in Buckie.

Set within three acres of garden grounds, this idyllic five-bedroom, two-storey detached home brings something special to the property market.

First impressions are excellent as an entrance hallway leads through to an attractive living room where entertaining guests is easy.

This delightful home also has its very own games room.

On the market at £420,000 with Cluny Estates Agents & Property Management, Elgin.

Ancarraig House, Bunloit, Drumnadrochit

Home sweet home: This gorgeous home enjoys breathtaking views.

Nestled on the edge of the Great Glen in the hills above Loch Ness, this modern country house enjoys stunning uninterrupted views across Glen Mor to the Monadhliath mountains.

Built in the 1970s on the site of a former croft cottage, today the property is a four-bedroom family home complete with an adjacent one-bedroom cottage.

Offers over £525,000 with Galbraith.

