Six amazing homes for sale this week in the north and north-east

From libraries and horse arenas to dream kitchen and bathrooms, this week’s property round-up features home with the “wow” factor.

So whether you’re looking to buy in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the Highlands, sit back, relax, pour yourself a coffee and check out the hottest property on the market right now.

Cairnie, Huntly, Aberdeenshire

Horse lovers are sure to fall head over heels for this sprawling countryside manor.

Set within 37 acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland, this property includes two stunningly renovated houses, extensive stabling, a high grade riding arena and a beautiful private setting.

Offers over £825,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Glenkindie, Alford, Aberdeenshire

Located in the Cairngorms National Park, this stunning detached five-bedroom converted former watermill bring something special to the property market.

Set within four acres of land, the detached property has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and stabling.

Offers over £600,000 with Strutt and Parker.

20 Hillview Crescent, Cults, Aberdeen

With picturesque views over the Dee Valley, this detached family home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Located opposite the Cults Academy playing fields and near Cults Primary, it’s the perfect home for growing families.

Offers over £425,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Baillieswells Place, Aberdeen

Start a fresh chapter in this charming home complete with it’s own library.

The fantastic four-bedroom detached house is located in the sought after Bieldside area of Aberdeen.

With views across woodland and a large garden, this wonderful home is sure to make a family very happy.

Offers over £450,000 with Ewe Move.

Lady Hill View, Avoch

Close to the North Coast 500, just 11 miles from Inverness, this bespoke designed five-bedroom home is simply stunning.

Set out over two floors, the property has an array of wonderful features including four bathrooms, a reception hall, family kitchen, sitting room, dining room and a home office.

Offers over £615,000 with Yopa.

Pilmuir Road West, Forres

This spacious six-bedroom detached house is located in a desirable area within the West End of Forres.

Set within half an acre of land, this superb home has a plethora of fabulous features including a workshop that could be turned into a separate self contained annexe.

Offers over £440,000 with Grampian Property Centre.