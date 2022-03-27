Six amazing homes for sale this week in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six amazing homes for sale this week in the north and north-east

By Rosemary Lowne
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Property of dreams: The superb Cairnie in Huntly is stunning throughout.
Property of dreams: The superb Cairnie in Huntly is stunning throughout.

From libraries and horse arenas to dream kitchen and bathrooms, this week’s property round-up features home with the “wow” factor.

So whether you’re looking to buy in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the Highlands, sit back, relax, pour yourself a coffee and check out the hottest property on the market right now.

Cairnie, Huntly, Aberdeenshire

Luxury living: The riding arena and paddocks are sure to appeal to equestrian fans.

Horse lovers are sure to fall head over heels for this sprawling countryside manor.

Set within 37 acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland, this property includes two stunningly renovated houses, extensive stabling, a high grade riding arena and a beautiful private setting.

Offers over £825,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Glenkindie, Alford, Aberdeenshire

Pretty as a picture: This converted watermill in Alford is beautiful both inside and outside.

Located in the Cairngorms National Park, this stunning detached five-bedroom converted former watermill bring something special to the property market.

Set within four acres of land, the detached property has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and stabling.

Offers over £600,000 with Strutt and Parker.

20 Hillview Crescent, Cults, Aberdeen

Bringing the outdoors in: Beautiful views can be enjoyed from the comfort of the lounge.

With picturesque views over the Dee Valley, this detached family home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Located opposite the Cults Academy playing fields and near Cults Primary, it’s the perfect home for growing families.

Offers over £425,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Baillieswells Place, Aberdeen

Fully booked: Turn over a new leaf in this wonderful home.

Start a fresh chapter in this charming home complete with it’s own library.

The fantastic four-bedroom detached house is located in the sought after Bieldside area of Aberdeen.

With views across woodland and a large garden, this wonderful home is sure to make a family very happy.

Offers over £450,000 with Ewe Move.

Lady Hill View, Avoch

Stunning home: This plush property ticks all the right boxes.

Close to the North Coast 500, just 11 miles from Inverness, this bespoke designed five-bedroom home is simply stunning.

Set out over two floors, the property has an array of wonderful features including four bathrooms, a reception hall, family kitchen, sitting room, dining room and a home office.

Offers over £615,000 with Yopa.

Pilmuir Road West, Forres

Stunning throughout: Every inch of this family home is designed for family life.

This spacious six-bedroom detached house is located in a desirable area within the West End of Forres.

Set within half an acre of land, this superb home has a plethora of fabulous features including a workshop that could be turned into a separate self contained annexe.

Offers over £440,000 with Grampian Property Centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]