Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former Aberdeenshire watermill turned family home on the market for just over half a million

By Rosemary Lowne
April 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Country escape: The Mill of Old Mains is a bucolic beauty.
Country escape: The Mill of Old Mains is a bucolic beauty.

Set within four acres, this chic countryside home is far from run-of-the-mill.

Overflowing with character, Mill of Old Mains is a delightful detached five-bedroom former watermill complete with an original external mill wheel.

Located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park in the village of Glenkindie – just 12 miles from Alford and 16 miles from Aboyne – this bucolic bolthole is perfect for those who wish to embrace a slower pace of life while remaining close to amenities.

Built from stone and featuring an eye-catching original external mill wheel, the pretty property looks like it belongs in a fairytale.

This former watermill looks like it’s straight out of a fairytale.

Stunning interior

After swooning over its otherworldly exterior, the magic continues inside as the home offers 2,800 square feet of attractive and bright accommodation.

Stepping over the threshold, the home is instantly warm and homely with a welcoming reception hall setting the tone.

Just off the hall is a large family bathroom and a charming open-plan sitting room/dining room.

With a fireplace and wood-burning stove, this room is the epitome of cosy.

Mill of Old Mains is bright and beautiful throughout.

Five bedrooms

The beauty of this room is also the fact that during the summer months you can head through the patio doors and out to the rear terrace to enjoy an alfresco coffee.

Relaxing at the end of a long day is easy in the spacious inter-connecting family room which also has an open fireplace.

Meanwhile, starting and ending the day right is guaranteed in the large kitchen/breakfast room.

The kitchen is ideal for whipping up some homecooked meals.

Open-plan living

And whether it’s morning pancakes and porridge or a Sunday roast dinner with all the trimmings, the kitchen is the perfect place to cook up a storm.

From the large central island and breakfast bar to modern appliances and a breakfast area, the kitchen lends itself to hearty family meals.

Upstairs, there is a large principal bedroom with modern en suite shower room.

Breakfast in bed or on the balcony is the choice you can enjoy making in the additional double bedroom which has a large bay window with French doors out to a private balcony.

There’s plenty of space for entertaining in this charming room.

In addition, there are three further well-proportioned double bedrooms, all with useful built-in storage.

After battening down the hatches during winter, the property really comes into its own during the summer.

Outside, the garden enjoys incredible views over the surrounding hills and the property’s four acres of pasture land.

The stable is ideal for equestrian fans.

Together with the views, the perfect countryside soundtrack is provided by a stream with footbridge, while the terrace area is ideal for family barbecues.

This idyllic property also has a driveway with space for multiple vehicles and an integral garage.

For horse lovers, there is an L-shaped stable block with four loose boxes, a tack room with sink and hardstanding.

To book a viewing

Mill of Old Mains, Glenkindie, Alford, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £600,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt & Parker on 01738 783350 or go to the website.

