Forget New York, it’s all about Aberdeen as these stylish city apartments go on the market for £178,995

It’s easy to get stuck in the habit of just scrolling through homes for sale online.

But there is nothing like seeing a home in real life to discover what it is you’re really looking for in a property.

One of the newest developments potential buyers can take inspiration from is Bancon Homes’ Aspire Residence in Aberdeen.

West end living

Located in the city’s west end – minutes away from the beach and Duthie Park with the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) and airport just a short drive away -people can have a sneak peek inside the new executive apartments, including the one-bedroom Rosebery and the two-bedroom Thorngrove.

“The Aspire Residence will be a stunning development and we are delighted to invite homebuyers to come and take a tour of our Rosebery and Thorngrove homes so that they can see for themselves the superb design and fantastic finish these fabulous homes will offer,” said Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes.

38 luxurious apartments

Being marketed as the opportunity to live a “stylish city lifestyle”, the development is made up of 38 luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments close to attractions such as galleries, theatres, museums, big brand retailers, award-winning restaurants, bars and nightlife.

With seven different apartment types, each with a different layout, The Aspire Residence is the epitome of contemporary modern living making it ideal for professionals and young couples.

Together with an excellent location, every apartment also features quality appliances, and stunning finishes as standard, as well as superfast broadband connectivity, lift access and dedicated secure parking – a rarity in the city.

Designer kitchens

The apartments also feature German designer kitchens with soft-close drawers, a single oven and an induction hob.

Buyers can also put their own stamp on their kitchens by choosing their own colours and finishes.

Meanwhile, the bedrooms have built-in oak finish wardrobes while the bathrooms and en suites feature pristine white fittings with contemporary taps, large showers and your choice of Porcelanosa tiling.

Also impressive are the master bedrooms which include fitted wardrobes at no extra cost.

This isn’t the only Bancon Homes development underway, as the house builder also has two, three and four-bedroom homes on the market at The Reserve at Eden, located opposite Dobbies Garden Centre on the A944, just five minutes from Countesswells.

To book a viewing

Prices at Aspire House currently start at £178,995 for the one-bedroom Rosebery and £236,495 for The Thorngrove.

Tours are by appointment only and can be arranged by emailing sales@bancon.co.uk, calling 01224 900142 or visiting the website.