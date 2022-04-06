Forget New York, it’s all about Aberdeen as these stylish city apartments go on the market for £178,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forget New York, it’s all about Aberdeen as these stylish city apartments go on the market for £178,995

By Rosemary Lowne
April 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 12:20 pm
Achieving aspirations: Potential buyers are invited to take a sneak peek at these stylish city-centre apartments.
It’s easy to get stuck in the habit of just scrolling through homes for sale online.

But there is nothing like seeing a home in real life to discover what it is you’re really looking for in a property.

One of the newest developments potential buyers can take inspiration from is Bancon Homes’ Aspire Residence in Aberdeen.

Chic city living: The Aspire Residence will offer superb accommodation similar to this room which is from one of its other developments.

West end living

Located in the city’s west end – minutes away from the beach and Duthie Park with the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) and airport just a short drive away -people can have a sneak peek inside the new executive apartments, including the one-bedroom Rosebery and the two-bedroom Thorngrove.

“The Aspire Residence will be a stunning development and we are delighted to invite homebuyers to come and take a tour of our Rosebery and Thorngrove homes so that they can see for themselves the superb design and fantastic finish these fabulous homes will offer,” said Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes.

Dreamy rooms: This bedroom, from one of Bancon Homes’ other developments, gives a taste of what the rooms at The Aspire Residence could look like.

38 luxurious apartments

Being marketed as the opportunity to live a “stylish city lifestyle”, the development is made up of 38 luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments close to attractions such as galleries, theatres, museums, big brand retailers, award-winning restaurants, bars and nightlife.

With seven different apartment types, each with a different layout, The Aspire Residence is the epitome of contemporary modern living making it ideal for professionals and young couples.

Together with an excellent location, every apartment also features quality appliances, and stunning finishes as standard, as well as superfast broadband connectivity, lift access and dedicated secure parking – a rarity in the city.

Soak it up: This photo, from another Bancon Homes development, is an example of what your bathroom could look like.

Designer kitchens

The apartments also feature German designer kitchens with soft-close drawers, a single oven and an induction hob.

Buyers can also put their own stamp on their kitchens by choosing their own colours and finishes.

Meanwhile, the bedrooms have built-in oak finish wardrobes while the bathrooms and en suites feature pristine white fittings with contemporary taps, large showers and your choice of Porcelanosa tiling.

Also impressive are the master bedrooms which include fitted wardrobes at no extra cost.

This isn’t the only Bancon Homes development underway, as the house builder also has two, three and four-bedroom homes on the market at The Reserve at Eden, located opposite Dobbies Garden Centre on the A944, just five minutes from Countesswells.

To book a viewing

Prices at Aspire House currently start at £178,995 for the one-bedroom Rosebery and £236,495 for The Thorngrove.

Tours are by appointment only and can be arranged by emailing sales@bancon.co.uk, calling 01224 900142 or visiting the website.

