Six luxury homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland this week

From horse riding facilities and Scandinavian-style barbecue huts to saunas and luxury kitchens, there are properties to suit all desires across the north and north-east of Scotland this week.

8 Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen

Taking pride of place in one of the city’s most sought-after addresses, this grandiose granite home is worth every penny of its £840,000 price tag.

Set out over three floors, this seven-bedroom showstopper even has its very own self-contained annexe with an en suite bedroom and an additional box room which is ideal as a teenager’s den.

One of the property’s many stand-out features is the master bedroom suite which has a sauna.

Offers over £840,000 with Aberdein Considine.

35 Desswood Place, Aberdeen

With a kitchen as luxurious as this you’ll never want to eat out again.

From underfloor heating and contemporary storage units to modern integrated appliances, the striking family/dining kitchen is the perfect place to entertain.

It’s not only the kitchen that will turn heads though as every inch of this four-bedroom granite townhouse oozes style and sophistication.

Offers over £530,000 Andersonbain.

6 East Mains, Inchmarlo, Banchory

Mature woodland is the picturesque backdrop at this beautiful five-bedroom home.

At the heart of the home is an elegant lounge with a large bay window and an attractive fireplace with an open fire.

Also worth a mention is the master bedroom with en suite and its very own dressing area.

Offers over £550,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Shaynoo, Cothal, Fintray, Aberdeen

Come rain or shine, you can always enjoy a barbecue at this rural gem.

Even before setting foot inside this five-bedroom home, the exterior barbecue hut is sure to light a fire in your belly.

Together with spotless accommodation, this detached home also enjoys a tranquil location near Dyce.

Offers over £475,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

The Hollies, Kildary, Invergordon

Located on the North Coast 500 route lies this superb period home.

Formerly the manse for Kilmuir Easter Church, the six-bedroom detached home is situated in over 25 acres of glorious countryside.

Inside, the exquisite home has been extensively yet sympathetically upgraded, ensuring it retains its character and charm.

Offers over £960,000 with Pacitti Jones.

Laverock Height, Forres, Moray

Equestrian enthusiasts are sure to appreciate this architecturally designed home complete with Dutch barn, grazing paddock and even a wind turbine.

Sitting in an elevated position on Califer Hill with spectacular views to Laich o’ Moray and the Moray Firth, Laverock Height brings something very special to the property market.

Guide price £825,000 with Galbraith.