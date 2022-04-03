Six luxury homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Homes & Gardens Property

Six luxury homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland this week

By Rosemary Lowne
April 3, 2022, 6:00 am
The wow factor: The Hollies in Invergordon is a stunning six-bedroom home.

From horse riding facilities and Scandinavian-style barbecue huts to saunas and luxury kitchens, there are properties to suit all desires across the north and north-east of Scotland this week.

8 Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen

Handsome home: This stunning three-floor property is in a league of its own.

Taking pride of place in one of the city’s most sought-after addresses, this grandiose granite home is worth every penny of its £840,000 price tag.

Set out over three floors, this seven-bedroom showstopper even has its very own self-contained annexe with an en suite bedroom and an additional box room which is ideal as a teenager’s den.

One of the property’s many stand-out features is the master bedroom suite which has a sauna.

Offers over £840,000 with Aberdein Considine.

35 Desswood Place, Aberdeen

Let there be light: Modern, stylish and flooded with sunlight, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining.

With a kitchen as luxurious as this you’ll never want to eat out again.

From underfloor heating and contemporary storage units to modern integrated appliances, the striking family/dining kitchen is the perfect place to entertain.

It’s not only the kitchen that will turn heads though as every inch of this four-bedroom granite townhouse oozes style and sophistication.

Offers over £530,000 Andersonbain.

6 East Mains, Inchmarlo, Banchory

Breath of fresh country air: Turn over a new leaf in this stunning home.

Mature woodland is the picturesque backdrop at this beautiful five-bedroom home.

At the heart of the home is an elegant lounge with a large bay window and an attractive fireplace with an open fire.

Also worth a mention is the master bedroom with en suite and its very own dressing area.

Offers over £550,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Shaynoo, Cothal, Fintray, Aberdeen

Barbecue king: The barbecue hut is the perfect place to toast marshmallows.

Come rain or shine, you can always enjoy a barbecue at this rural gem.

Even before setting foot inside this five-bedroom home, the exterior barbecue hut is sure to light a fire in your belly.

Together with spotless accommodation, this detached home also enjoys a tranquil location near Dyce.

Offers over £475,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

The Hollies, Kildary, Invergordon

Check out the size of that garden.

Located on the North Coast 500 route lies this superb period home.

Formerly the manse for Kilmuir Easter Church, the six-bedroom detached home is situated in over 25 acres of glorious countryside.

Inside, the exquisite home has been extensively yet sympathetically upgraded, ensuring it retains its character and charm.

Offers over £960,000 with Pacitti Jones.

Laverock Height, Forres, Moray

Bringing the outdoors in: Enjoy wonderful views every day from this pretty property.

Equestrian enthusiasts are sure to appreciate this architecturally designed home complete with Dutch barn, grazing paddock and even a wind turbine.

Sitting in an elevated position on Califer Hill with spectacular views to Laich o’ Moray and the Moray Firth, Laverock Height brings something very special to the property market.

Guide price £825,000 with Galbraith.

