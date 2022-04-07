Bellissimo bolthole with fishing and horse riding on the market for £1.3 million in Inverness-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bellissimo bolthole with fishing and horse riding on the market for £1.3 million in Inverness-shire

By Rosemary Lowne
April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
This stunning six-bedroom property in Inverness-shire is exquisite throughout.

As if plucked from an opulent period drama, Cantray House is a truly magnifico Italian-style country house.

Set within 10 acres of stunning countryside, the palatial six-bedroom home in Croy, between Inverness and Nairn, is exquisite from top to bottom.

Inside, the property opens up with a reception hall which leads into an opulent drawing room and debonair dining room.

Three floors

Also on the ground floor is a morning room, study, kitchen, breakfast room, larder, butler’s pantry, laundry/utility room, wine store, gun room and cloakroom.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room.

Four further bedrooms, two bathrooms, a shower room and kitchen complete this floor.

You could be forgiven for thinking you’re in a period drama in this resplendent rural home.

On the second floor is a separate apartment with sitting room, kitchen area and en suite bedroom.

There is a games room/store room with a large model railway which will remain in the house.

Formal gardens

Outside, the formal gardens create a delightful setting, while at the back is an upper level of land used for horses, with paddocks and a grass riding school, while mature mixed woodland fringes the boundaries of the grounds.

“This is a delightful property combining the benefits of superb accommodation, a beautiful rural setting, lovely views and easy access to Inverness and its airport, about four miles away,” said Phiddy Robertson, who is handling the sale on behalf of Galbraith.

Cook in style in this beautiful kitchen.

“In addition, the property has excellent equestrian facilities with stabling, paddocks and a grass arena.”

Rich history

Formerly part of Cantray Estate, which once extended to 25% of Nairnshire, the house has historical connections dating back to the 15th Century and during its history the house and estate has been owned by only six different families.

The original house burned down in 1921 and the new house, built in 1926, has incorporated elements of Palladian architecture, with pleasing symmetry and considered proportions.

Meal times are a decadent experience in the deluxe dining room.

“The house is beautifully presented with well-proportioned, mainly south-facing rooms retaining many original features,” added Phiddy.

“The current owners have sympathetically renovated the house to an exceptional standard, preserving the integrity of its original design while introducing modern benefits.

“The gardens, woodland, fishing and grasslands are also exceptional.

“It is rare to find a country house which offers all of these benefits in one property.”

The huge garden is a breath of fresh air.

There is approximately 0.5 miles of single bank fishing on the River Nairn, a well-regarded salmon and sea trout river, and although not within the main grounds, this is within easy walking distance of the house.

The property also has garages, additional outbuildings, stabling and a greenhouse with peach and nectarine trees.

Cantray House is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,350,000 and to book a viewing phone 01463 224343 or go to the website.

