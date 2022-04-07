Bellissimo bolthole with fishing and horse riding on the market for £1.3 million in Inverness-shire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As if plucked from an opulent period drama, Cantray House is a truly magnifico Italian-style country house.

Set within 10 acres of stunning countryside, the palatial six-bedroom home in Croy, between Inverness and Nairn, is exquisite from top to bottom.

Inside, the property opens up with a reception hall which leads into an opulent drawing room and debonair dining room.

Three floors

Also on the ground floor is a morning room, study, kitchen, breakfast room, larder, butler’s pantry, laundry/utility room, wine store, gun room and cloakroom.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room.

Four further bedrooms, two bathrooms, a shower room and kitchen complete this floor.

On the second floor is a separate apartment with sitting room, kitchen area and en suite bedroom.

There is a games room/store room with a large model railway which will remain in the house.

Formal gardens

Outside, the formal gardens create a delightful setting, while at the back is an upper level of land used for horses, with paddocks and a grass riding school, while mature mixed woodland fringes the boundaries of the grounds.

“This is a delightful property combining the benefits of superb accommodation, a beautiful rural setting, lovely views and easy access to Inverness and its airport, about four miles away,” said Phiddy Robertson, who is handling the sale on behalf of Galbraith.

“In addition, the property has excellent equestrian facilities with stabling, paddocks and a grass arena.”

Rich history

Formerly part of Cantray Estate, which once extended to 25% of Nairnshire, the house has historical connections dating back to the 15th Century and during its history the house and estate has been owned by only six different families.

The original house burned down in 1921 and the new house, built in 1926, has incorporated elements of Palladian architecture, with pleasing symmetry and considered proportions.

“The house is beautifully presented with well-proportioned, mainly south-facing rooms retaining many original features,” added Phiddy.

“The current owners have sympathetically renovated the house to an exceptional standard, preserving the integrity of its original design while introducing modern benefits.

“The gardens, woodland, fishing and grasslands are also exceptional.

“It is rare to find a country house which offers all of these benefits in one property.”

There is approximately 0.5 miles of single bank fishing on the River Nairn, a well-regarded salmon and sea trout river, and although not within the main grounds, this is within easy walking distance of the house.

The property also has garages, additional outbuildings, stabling and a greenhouse with peach and nectarine trees.

Cantray House is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,350,000 and to book a viewing phone 01463 224343 or go to the website.