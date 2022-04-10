Six lovely homes for sale now in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties is a selection of attractive family homes with views and versatile accommodation.

Contlaw Mains, Milltimber

This five-bedroom detached house sits in approximately four acres of manicured, elevated ground with views towards the Deeside Valley and beyond.

An extensive family home, it has been thoughtfully upgraded and provides versatile accommodation.

Highlights include a formal lounge with a wood burning fire and a semi open plan dining room/sitting room with a floating wall in between.

There is a study/play area and the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

Price over £895,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Tigh Air A Chnoc, West Helmsdale

This detached Highland property is situated in an elevated position with views over the village of Helmsdale, the harbour, the hills behind and out to the sea.

The four-bedroom home is set in a large garden and the ground floor has a sun room, hall, kitchen, utility, workshop, dining room, shower room, sitting room and three bedrooms, one with en suite facilities.

On the first floor there is a workshop, hobby room, study, bathroom and bedroom.

Offers over £290,000 with Monster Moves.

Woodgrove Place, Inverness

This three-bedroom semi-detached house is situated in a cul-de-sac in the Wester Inshes area of Inverness.

The modern home is in walk-in condition with lots of lovely touches including a Juliette balcony from the main bedroom and French doors leading from the lounge to the open plan kitchen and dining room.

French doors in the dining room open out on to a wooden decking walkway that leads to a raised decking seating area at the rear of the fully-enclosed garden.

Offers over £230,000 with Purple Bricks.

The Hollandswood, Alford

This four-bedroom detached family home in the Silver Birches development is recently built by Stewart Milne Homes.

The former show home is ready to move into and can be sold furnished or unfurnished.

The property comprises entrance hall with cloakroom, large lounge, kitchen/diner, separate family room and utility room.

On the upper floor the two main bedrooms are both en suite and there are two further good-sized bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Price over £294,950 with Aberdein Considine.

Thistlyhill Steading, Udny Station

This detached, converted steading near Ellon has four bedrooms, views over the countryside, the option of acquiring additional land and equestrian potential.

Designed by the present sellers to a high standard, it is fitted with natural oak internal doors, full double glazing and oil central heating.

It includes a sun porch, lounge with wood burning stove, kitchen/dining room, utility room, family bathroom, master bedroom with en suite and two further bedrooms.

A galleried upper hall leads to a large, lined attic room and a further storage area while a second staircase gives access to a further double bedroom and a lined attic room.

Price over £460,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Old Schoolhouse, Craigdam, Tarves

With panoramic views of the countryside, this four-bedroom detached home near Ellon has been sympathetically altered and upgraded, retaining many original features.

There is a reception hall with sweeping staircase, pitch pine panelled inner doors, facings and skirtings and plaster cornice.

The lounge features windows on two aspects and gives access to the versatile games room and galleried sun room above.

Price over £430,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

