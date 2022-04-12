Former manse with magnificent features for sale in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former manse with magnificent features for sale in Aberdeen’s west end

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
The exterior of the house in granite.
Former manse Melville, 23 King's Gate, is on the market at price over £635,000 with Peterkins.

House hunters looking for a home with a history will find Melville in Aberdeen’s west end of interest.

The six-bedroomed, semi-detached house at 23 King’s Gate was once the manse for Melville Carden Place Church and boasts many fine period features including original high ceilings with ornate cornicing, picture rails, panelled doors, fireplaces and bay windows.

This early 20th Century granite property spans three floors and enjoys a south-facing rear aspect.

Rod and Mary Agnew sitting on stone steps in the garden of their property.
Rod and Mary Agnew outside their property Melville, 23 King’s Gate, Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner

Current owners Rod and Mary Agnew have lived at Melville since 2008 with their children, Fraser and Callum, who are now both students at university.

Rod works in the offshore energies industry and Mary in the public sector.

The spacios lounge has a fireplace and it is decorated in creams with accents of dark wood.
The lounge with its feature fireplace at Melville, 23 King’s Gate.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Rod said: “Traditional original features and character, examples being beautiful stained glass, Lincrusta and ornate coving, as well as the extent of the available space and large room proportions and the large enclosed south-facing rear garden with terrace.”

Ideal location

And of course the location was a factor. Rod said they were also attracted by the fact that the house was “within walking distance to many fantastic local amenities and the high standard of nearby schools”.

Rod said the property was built circa 1900 and described some of the improvements the couple have made to it in addition to general decoration.

The back garden is hit by sunlight and it has a sitting area and a garden room.
There is a large enclosed rear garden that faces south.

“New bathroom, new uPVC sash and case windows (with full planning permission as it’s in a conservation area), new terrace and garden layout, a garden room at the bottom of the garden, and we installed insulation to all reasonably practicable areas, including underground floor, loft and vertical sections of the eaves.”

Asked what have they enjoyed most about living there, Rod said: “Location, easy access to fantastic local amenities, great community with friendly neighbours, space for entertaining and enjoying time with friends and family and spending time in the garden.

Garden room

“The garden room has been a great addition, particularly as lockdown rules relaxed.

“What started off as a recreation room for the children has become well used by both children and adults.”

The garden room is made of light wood and it has a projector screen, two outdoor sofas and matching table.
The garden room has been a valuable addition to the property.

Rod said he thinks the same things that attracted them to the property will now appeal most to buyers.

“In addition, the top floor is a great area to accommodate visiting relatives and friends, enjoying a double bedroom, bathroom and second bedroom/living area.”

Room to grow

Rod thinks the property would especially suit a young family: “Where there is an ever-growing requirement for space or ability to work from home, plus the standard of nearby state and public schools.

The kitchen has a window over the sink, has white cabinets and is painted light green.
There is plenty of room for all mod cons.

“The garden and garden room will also be a great attraction for recreation or as an office.

“Plus, a family who are attracted to the traditional features and character of the property, without the need to do any work with regards to modernisation or improvements.”

The couple have now decided to downsize, but are keen to remain in the area.

The dining area with a table for four in front of the stove and cream-colour cabinets.
The kitchen/dining area is ideal for family meals.

And what will they miss most about their home?

Rod said: “In addition to the traditional features and character of the property, leaving the garden and garden room will be our biggest regret.

Happy memories

“In a very short period of time, many lasting and happy memories were made.

“Notwithstanding the stone, mortar and timber, the biggest regret will be moving further away from the many close neighbours who have become lifelong friends, so we will be revisiting this section of King’s Gate.”

Art nouveau

The accommodation comprises an entrance vestibule which has the original art nouveau Lincrusta wall covering to dado height and original Terrazzo tiled floor, a reception hall with an impressive staircase leading to the upper floors, a cloakroom, lounge, dining room/lounge and dining kitchen with appliances as well as a utility room and WC.

On the first floor are four generous double bedrooms and a bathroom with three-piece suite and shower over the bath.

The bathroom with pink elaborate wall paper, dark wood features and a window.
Original features continue throughout the property.

The wide staircase continues to the second floor with two further double bedrooms, a study and bathroom with four-piece suite.

Outdoors

There is a large cellar and a further outhouse store, and a granite-chipped driveway to the front provides off-street parking.

The extensive, fully enclosed south-facing rear garden is laid in lawn, with well-stocked borders, while a paved terrace provides a sunny seating area.

Melville, 23 King’s Gate, is on the market with Peterkins at over £635,000.

