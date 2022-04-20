Grandiose home in Aberdeen’s west end on market for £1.1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Grandiose home in Aberdeen’s west end on market for £1.1 million

By Rosemary Lowne
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fit for a Queen: This six-bedroom family home is the epitome of elegance.
Royal by name and regal by nature, 102 Queen’s Road is a crown jewel of a property.

Located in the heart of the city’s sought after west end, the dazzling six-bedroom art deco style home would undoubtedly get the royal seal of approval.

After admiring the home’s exquisite exterior, its the property’s magnificent interior that really commands attention.

The stunning lounge mixes period features and contemporary design to beautiful effect

Art deco style

Setting a majestic tone is the impressive hallway with white oak woodwork and doors complementing the matching oak staircase to the upper level.

Elegance personified, the lounge is a sight to behold with beautiful period features combined with contemporary design to show-stopping effect.

Particularly stunning is the curved floor to ceiling window, the cast iron fireplace with polished granite hearth and marble surround with fitted living flame coal effect gas fire and the arched alcove which provides display areas.

Relax in style in the luxurious lounge

Open plan kitchen, diner and family room

Arguably the property’s creme-de-la creme is the open plan L shaped fitted kitchen with dining area and family room.

Cooking will certainly never be a chore again in the stylish kitchen which has a plethora of high quality units as well as a matching island unit with Falcon Range cooker with five ring induction hob.

Meanwhile, the island unit has a white coriander sink with Quooker tap, two Neff warming drawers to keep plates warm as well as an integrated Neff coffee machine, Liebherr wine fridge, combination microwave/oven, dishwasher, tall fridge and freezer.

You’ll never want to eat out again after preparing meals in this beautiful kitchen

On open plan to the kitchen is the dining area and a family room with French doors leading to the back garden.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room and cloakroom.

Every inch of this wonderful home has been meticulously designed to offer the best in luxurious family living

First floor

On the first floor, expectations are exceeded even further as this level opens up with an attractive hallway complete with chandelier.

The hallway leads through to the master bedroom suite with double French doors, a dressing room, shower room and bathroom.

The master bedroom takes relaxation to a whole new level

Also on this floor is the guest bedroom with ensuite as well as a double bedroom and another dressing room which could be used as a bedroom.

On the top floor, there are a further two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Depending on the needs of the homeowner, this floor could be used as a home office.

The walk-in dressing room is every fashionista’s dream

Home gym

The royal icing on the cake of this grandiose home is the excellent garden space.

At the front, there is an extensive front garden which has been thoughtfully landscaped and is on four levels with astroturf and an array of colourful trees and shrubs.

Family barbecues can be enjoyed in the redesigned back garden which has been laid out as a seasonal extension to the main living accommodation with granite patios, raised beds with shrubs and an area of astroturf.

The garden has plenty of space for family barbecues

Meanwhile, parking is taken care of thanks to the large driveway which is entered via electronic gates.

In addition, there is also a detached garage which is currently being used as a gym with equipment including a Windjammer machine, treadmill climber, treadmill and bike available through negotiation.

The detached garage has been transformed into a home gym

To book a viewing

Serena, 102 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £1,100,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400 or go to the website.

