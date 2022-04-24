Six super properties for sale now in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties features a range of large family homes in some of the most beautiful parts of the region.

The Firs, Torphins, Banchory

This grand detached Victorian home is set within generous garden grounds and has five bedrooms.

The unique property was designed by Victorian architect Alexander Ellis who commissioned his brother-in-law, Aberdeen master mason John Morgan, to build it as a weekend holiday home around 1890.

They took inspiration from properties on the outskirts of Toronto and The Firs features an external balcony, a turret, a hidden door, a sauna and a library.

Price over £592,000 with Aberdein Considine.

5 Derbeth Manor, Kingswells, Aberdeen

This four or five-bedroom detached house is set on a large corner plot with a south-west facing back garden.

The lounge has a gas-fired stove, Georgian-style French doors and enjoys a dual aspect to the front and to the rear.

The dining kitchen is open plan to a sun lounge with doors leading to the garden.

Price over £438,000 with Gavin Bain & Co.

The Mound, Dornoch

This four-bedroom detached property sits in 0.5 acres of mature gardens surrounded by woods.

It has spacious rooms and great potential to be a substantial family home after some modernisation.

There are two sitting rooms, a kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an integrated garage.

The garden is mainly flat with a terraced shrubbery to the rear and patio areas are dispersed around the property.

Price £290,000 with Monster Moves.

2 Church Street, Ardgay, Ross-shire

Number 2 Church Street is a recently renovated, three-bedroom cottage that has been sympathetically undertaken, mixing the old with the new to create an attractive home.

The addition of the family room to the rear of the property adds space with views over the large private garden and hills beyond.

The house has been totally renovated with new plumbing, electrics, central heating and upgraded finishes to the property.

Offers over £245,000 with Monster Moves.

The Meadows, Buckie

This detached bungalow is situated on a corner plot in a peaceful part of town, although with shopping, sports and leisure facilities close by.

The front doors open into the vestibule then into a spacious hallway which has access to all accommodation. The large living room, with living flame gas fire, is open plan with the dining room and there is also a family room and dining area.

The family bathroom has a corner bath and the master bedroom has an en suite shower room. There are two further double bedrooms, all with double fitted wardrobes, and a study which may easily be used as a further bedroom.

Offers in excess of £295,000 with Purple Bricks.

10 Friarsfield Gardens, Cults, Aberdeen

This five-bedroom executive detached family house by CALA has an integral double garage and is set into a corner plot which allows for a fully enclosed rear garden.

The tastefully decorated property is ready to move into and highlights include an

L-shaped reception hallway, an elegant lounge with doors leading to the rear garden, a hi-spec kitchen with Silestone worktops and Siemens appliances and a dining/family area also with French doors to the garden.

The master bedroom features a Juliet balcony and, along with bedroom two, has an en suite shower room.

Price over £579,000 with Aberdein Considine.