Modern four-bedroom townhouse in Stoneywood for offers over £295,000

Set within the Dandara development in Stoneywood, 35 Mill Park View is a spacious four-bedroom semi-detached townhouse.

The property is in walk-in condition and has been well maintained by the current owners.

It features modern decor as well as high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The townhouse is set over three storeys and is likely to appeal to anyone looking to upsize or with a growing family.

The property benefits from solar panels fitted on the roof as well as gas central heating and double glazing.

The hallway allows access to the bright open-plan lounge and kitchen-dining area.

Decorated with modern, neutral tones the lounge looks over the front of the property while the modern kitchen diner area is fitted with a contemporary range of base, wall and drawer units and can fit a range of dining furniture as desired.

From the kitchen there is access to a utility room with space for a range of appliances, that allows access to the rear garden.

Also on the ground floor is the cloakroom toilet.

Double bedrooms

On the first floor hallway there is access to a good-sized airing cupboard. There are three good-sized double bedrooms that can fit a range of furniture as required, one of which has built-in storage.

There is a modern Jack and Jill bathroom, fitted with modern three-piece suite.

On the top floor the master bedroom exudes luxury and is decorated in contemporary tones with views over the front of the property.

Dressing area

There is a walk-in dressing area that provides ample storage space, along with built-in storage.

Completing the top-floor accommodation is the en suite shower room that is fitted with a white two-piece suite with separate shower cabinet.

Location

Stoneywood is situated on the outskirts of Aberdeen midway between Bucksburn and Dyce.

It is a thriving commuter area and local bus links to the city are within walking distance of the property.

It has the added benefit of a local shop, a newly-built Co-op supermarket and well-stocked Marks & Spencer food hall with cafe attached.

The Craighaar Hotel, Woodend Bar and Bankhead Inn are all in the close vicinity.

Local schooling is available at Stoneywood Primary and Bucksburn Academy. Stoneywood is a few minutes’ drive from Dyce where there is a handy rail link to the city.

Facilities

There is also a large Asda superstore together with various local shops, banks and hotels.

Aberdeen airport and the surrounding industrial estates are also situated in this vicinity and are only minutes’ drive from the property.

Price over £295,000 with Aberdein Considine on the aspc website.

