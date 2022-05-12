Aberdeen home inspo unlocked as two new family showhomes launch in Bucksburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With more than 9 million posts on Instagram titled “home inspo”, it’s clear that we all love a nosy inside other people’s properties.

And as much as social media and websites such as Pinterest are a great source of inspiration, nothing beats having a look around a physical property in real life.

Sure to get the creative property juices flowing are two new showhomes which have recently launched at Craibstone Estate South in Bucksburn, just outside the Aberdeen city centre.

Haus Interiors

Designed by Haus Interiors for both growing families with young children and families with teenage children, the showhomes are sure to give people food for thought when it comes to interiors and how to make your home perfect for family life.

“We wanted to illustrate how these spacious family homes can suit families at various points in their journey,” said Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North).

“We have homes and apartments which are perfect for first-time buyers or couples looking to buy their first home together, as well as for those looking to downsize once their children have flown the nest.”

The Garvie Showhome

The Garvie showhome has been specifically designed with young children in mind.

Opening up the showhome is an attractive open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with mix and match dining chairs and accessories to inject some colour into the space.

Meanwhile, the family area has a teal feature wall and gallery-esque artwork as well as a light pink corner sofa and teal and mustard cushions.

Interior inspiration continues in the welcoming lounge where pops of teal and mustard bring the room alive.

Serene space

Designed to be a calming space, the main bedroom features greys and pinks with contrasting black side tables at either side of the bed with a matching dressing table.

The showhome also features a study with a long slim desk which has been cleverly painted to create two defined working areas for adults and children.

The children’s bedrooms have also been cleverly decorated in light and dark blue tones with a specially designed homework area.

The Lowther Showhome

For families with older children, it’s also worth taking a look round The Lowther showhome.

With a purple corner sofa, a contrasting white armchair as well as a dark, metallic textured feature wall and gold finishing touches, the lounge is a super stylish space to relax.

Also impressive is the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which has an Italian feel to the home with a monochrome palette with touches of blue.

Stylish decor

The main bedroom has a cream, ceiling-height headboard against a light blue wall while the guest bedroom has a heritage style with a herringbone headboard and wooden side tables framing the bed.

Meanwhile, there is also a study and the children’s rooms have been designed with teenagers in mind with pink tones.

Prices start from…

Craibstone Estate South is the second phase of the development with three, four and five-bedroom homes on the market.

Homes start at £235,950 and for further information go to the website www.cala.co.uk