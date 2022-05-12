Aberdeen home inspo unlocked as two new family showhomes launch in Bucksburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen home inspo unlocked as two new family showhomes launch in Bucksburn

By Rosemary Lowne
May 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Show-stopping showhome: Take a look inside these two Aberdeen showhomes at Craibstone Estate South in Bucksburn.
With more than 9 million posts on Instagram titled “home inspo”, it’s clear that we all love a nosy inside other people’s properties.

And as much as social media and websites such as Pinterest are a great source of inspiration, nothing beats having a look around a physical property in real life.

Sure to get the creative property juices flowing are two new showhomes which have recently launched at Craibstone Estate South in Bucksburn, just outside the Aberdeen city centre.

Haus Interiors

Designed by Haus Interiors for both growing families with young children and families with teenage children, the showhomes are sure to give people food for thought when it comes to interiors and how to make your home perfect for family life.

“We wanted to illustrate how these spacious family homes can suit families at various points in their journey,” said Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North).

The Lowther Showhome has been designed for families with teenage children.

“We have homes and apartments which are perfect for first-time buyers or couples looking to buy their first home together, as well as for those looking to downsize once their children have flown the nest.”

The Garvie Showhome

The Garvie showhome has been specifically designed with young children in mind.

Opening up the showhome is an attractive open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with mix and match dining chairs and accessories to inject some colour into the space.

The Garvie Showhome is designed for families with young children.

Meanwhile, the family area has a teal feature wall and gallery-esque artwork as well as a light pink corner sofa and teal and mustard cushions.

Interior inspiration continues in the welcoming lounge where pops of teal and mustard bring the room alive.

Serene space

Designed to be a calming space, the main bedroom features greys and pinks with contrasting black side tables at either side of the bed with a matching dressing table.

The showhome also features a study with a long slim desk which has been cleverly painted to create two defined working areas for adults and children.

The open-plan design in the Garvie Showhome is perfect for family life.

The children’s bedrooms have also been cleverly decorated in light and dark blue tones with a specially designed homework area.

The Lowther Showhome

For families with older children, it’s also worth taking a look round The Lowther showhome.

With a purple corner sofa, a contrasting white armchair as well as a dark, metallic textured feature wall and gold finishing touches, the lounge is a super stylish space to relax.

The Lowther’s study space makes working from home a fashionable affair.

Also impressive is the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which has an Italian feel to the home with a monochrome palette with touches of blue.

Stylish decor

The main bedroom has a cream, ceiling-height headboard against a light blue wall while the guest bedroom has a heritage style with a herringbone headboard and wooden side tables framing the bed.

Open-plan perfection: The Lowther’s kitchen and dining area is a contemporary space.

Meanwhile, there is also a study and the children’s rooms have been designed with teenagers in mind with pink tones.

Prices start from…

Craibstone Estate South is the second phase of the development with three, four and five-bedroom homes on the market.

Homes start at £235,950 and for further information go to the website www.cala.co.uk

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

