Aberdeen in the top 10 UK cities for raising a family

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
A hydrogen double decker bus in Aberdeen, which had the second lowest pollution score in the top 10 cities to raise a family.
Aberdeen is the eighth best UK city for raising a family in 2022, according to new research.

Choosing where to settle down and raise a family can be a daunting decision, with many potential buyers weighing up the pros and cons to find the perfect location to meet modern-day priorities.

Job opportunities was one of the factors the researchers took into consideration.

To help with the decision making, comparethemarket.com has revealed the locations in the UK which prove to be the best for raising a family, considering key factors such as house prices, average monthly salary, as well as job opportunities, air quality, broadband speeds, and the number of schools, museums and libraries.

Aberdeen Art Gallery is the type of amenity that was included in the research.

The report also revealed the Granite City to be the most affordable location in its top 10 UK cities.

And it had the second lowest pollution score in the top 10 after Norwich.

In total three Scottish cities – Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen – ranked in the top 10 list of best locations to raise a family.

Affordable

Aberdeen was revealed to be the most affordable location in the top 10 in which to purchase a property, costing £149,464 on average, according to government data collected in mid-February of this year.

The researchers used an index created by Numbeo to determine scores for crime per city and pollution levels per city and add this information into their figures.

Edinburgh was named the best place to raise a family thanks to its low crime rate (29.57) and low pollution levels (25.4).

Edinburgh was the top city in which to raise a family.

Norwich followed in second place and Brighton & Hove in third.

Norwich boasted a great number of job opportunities (1,487) and schools (156) per 100,000 residents, while Brighton & Hove has the lowest pollution level (17.86).

By contrast, Aberdeen had 253 job opportunities and 30 schools per 100,000 residents.

Looking at local amenities, London, unsurprisingly, is home to the most libraries and museums, with 232 and 164 respectively.

Three Scottish cities made the top 10, which looked at factors such as house prices and air quality.

Meanwhile, Glasgow came in second place with 101 libraries and 50 museums, and Edinburgh in third with 73 libraries and 50 museums.

Aberdeen was further down the list with 11 museums and 29 libraries.

Rental prices

As for rental prices, the average monthly rental price for Aberdeen was £846, whereas in Edinburgh it was £1,377.

Data collector Numbeo was used to determine average rent per city with the average of all three-bedroom house options taken for each city.

The number of libraries was taken into account when choosing cities that were good for families.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com said: “Our research looks at some of the biggest priorities that modern families consider when deciding where to raise a family, whether you’re a parent, expecting or are planning to start a family soon.

“When taking this exciting step, it’s important to consider what kind of life insurance is right for you and your family, ensuring peace of mind for the days ahead.”

To see the full research on the best locations for families in the UK, visit comparethemarket.com

