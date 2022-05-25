Aberdeen house prices fall while the rest of Scotland is on the rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen house prices fall while the rest of Scotland is on the rise

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 11:55 am
The annual house price growth in Scotland was put at 6.2% in March 2022.
Aberdeen is the only place in Scotland where average house prices have fallen, according to latest research.

The Walker Fraser Steele Acadata House Price Index (Scotland) released last week showed that the annual Scottish house price growth was 6.2% in March of this year.

It said that 31 of the 32 Local Authority Areas have continued to see price increases over the past 12 months with the exception being Aberdeen City.

In March 2022, Scotland’s average house price in the month rose by £1,125, or 0.5%, which is less than half of the £2,500 increase seen in February.

The average price of a home in Scotland is £218,992 as of March.

Upward blip

One analyst explained, however, that this annual comparison is distorted because in March 2021 there was an “upward blip” in house prices as people raced to take advantage of the LBTT tax holiday before it ended in April.

In Aberdeen the average house price in March was £186,824, compared to £192,433 a year ago.

This meant an annual fall of 2.9% and a monthly fall of 2.3% as the average price in February was £191,241 – a trend that has been linked to the price of oil.

The house prices in Aberdeen are linked to the price of crude oil, say analysts.

Walker Fraser Steele Chartered Surveyors stressed it is the average price of terraces and flats in the Granite City that have fallen, dragging down the average.

A spokesman added: “As we suggested last month, there is a strong correlation between house prices and the price of crude oil.

“We are hence anticipating that property values will begin to increase relatively soon, following the recent dramatic rise in the price of oil.”

Shetland has biggest increase

The Shetland Islands saw the largest month-on-month increase in average prices in March, up 8.2% from £170,000 in February to £205,000 in March.

The annual increase was 9.3%.

The Shetland Islands saw an annual increase in average house prices of 9.3%.

Prices in your area

In Aberdeenshire the average house price in March was £228,495, up 0.5% on February and 1.3% annually.

Highland made greater strides, up 4.6% in a year to £224,173. This was a 1.4% increase on the previous month.

Moray saw a similar annual increase of 4.3% to £194,384, up by 2.3% on February.

Na h-Eileanan Siar saw a fall of 5.1% between February and March, but its average price of £153,431 was still 11.7% higher than in March 2021.

The prices for apartments and terraces in Aberdeen have brought down the average.

Scott Jack, regional development director at Walker Fraser Steele, said: “It appears that the lack of good stock coming on to the market continues to support prices.

“Regional markets will perform differently for very specific reasons – think Aberdeen and oil – driving national averages.”

Of the 32 Local Authority Areas in Scotland, 31 have seen property prices increase over the past year.

John Tindale, Acadata senior housing analyst, said: “House prices in March 2021 had an upward blip, being one month ahead of the termination of the LBTT tax holiday in Scotland on April 1 2021.

“This prompted an increase in the number of transactions in March 2021 as well as an increase in the number of high-value properties sold.

“It can be concluded that the cause of the slowdown in annual rates in March 2022 is due to the higher-than-normal values in March 2021, distorting the annual comparison.

“We anticipate, other things being equal, that annual rates of house price growth in Scotland will bounce back in April 2022, as the effect of the March 2021 blip begins to decline.”

