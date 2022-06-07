This £790k horse-lover’s haven in Kintore will have you jumping for joy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Horse lovers are sure to be spurred on by this equestrian paradise complete with state-of-the-art riding arenas, stables and paddocks.

Home to equestrian enthusiasts Lorraine and Ian Strachan – and their superstar horse Bilko, who is currently being ridden by British dressage junior rider Melissa Rae – Strachbell is a six-bedroom detached home that will leave you head over heels.

Set within 18 acres of beautiful countryside in Kintore – just six miles from Inverurie and a 30-minute drive from the centre of Aberdeen – Ian and Lorraine put their blood, sweat and tears into creating their dream home.

Now after 22 blissfully happy years, Ian, who took early retirement from working in the United States for a large gas company, and Lorraine, who works as a contracts specialist in the oil and gas sector, have put their pride and joy on the market.

Although it will be a wrench for the couple to move, Lorraine, who has an incurable hereditary lung disease, said the time is right.

“We are purchasing a smaller home and we are going to travel,” said Lorraine.

“We have already visited so many wonderful countries and cruised around the world and our plan now is to pick a country, rent an apartment/house and take our time to explore these amazing countries spending quality time together.

“Life is for living; it is not a rehearsal and we are ready for our next chapter.”

18 acres

Transforming what was a vacant piece of land into a 1.5 storey modern home with annexe accommodation and horse-riding facilities was a labour of love for the couple.

“We purchased the land in 1999; there was nothing here, just open fields and a small dug out area where the stables sit now,” said Lorraine.

“Ian had always wanted to build his own house and I was looking for somewhere to keep my horse.

“So we took the plunge and bought ‘Little Boghead’ as it was known then.”

Two-bedroom annexe

Cutting the first turf on the site started in March 2000 and after six months of hard graft, the couple moved in to their new home.

“Due to the size of the house, which we had to build as the purchase included planning permission, we had the house changed internally to incorporate a self-contained two-bedroom annexe for my mum, Lesley, who moved up from Dunblane to be closer to family,” said Lorraine.

After taking in the beauty and scale of the land and equestrian facilities outside, inside guests are greeted by a spacious hallway and a charming sitting room.

Sunroom

From here, steps lead into the formal dining room where there is the option of alfresco dining by throwing open the French doors and heading into the garden.

For those who love a good kitchen, you’re in for a delicious treat as Strachbell has all the right ingredients, including a centre island.

For a dose of vitamin D, head through to the sunroom where there is a door out to a raised area of decking – perfect for summer barbecues.

“We have so many wonderful memories, most of all building and creating our dream home which has been full of laughter and some tears,” said Lorraine.

“Family and friends from all over the world have been able to stay and use our home as a base for exploring the Cairngorms and we have hosted many parties with friends and many large family Christmas dinners. Having such a big house meant family could be all together for those special occasions, including our wedding in 2015.”

Principal bedroom

Accessed from the kitchen is a rear entrance vestibule, utility room and a partially tiled cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom with en suite shower room and an extensive dressing room with four double built-in wardrobes.

Meanwhile home working is a stylish affair in the office.

Three further bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes and there is also a family bathroom and a two-bedroom self-contained annexe.

Horse-riding facilities

Outside, there are beautiful garden grounds as well as four paddocks which are all fenced and have water and electric fencing.

Before reaching the house there are excellent Saltire stables and equestrian facilities including nine large stables and one pony stable, along with a concreted feed room and tack room.

“Strachbell has so many opportunities for buyers looking for a large family home with an annexe for extended family members, staff or an Airbnb rental,” said Lorraine.

“A professional rider could run the yard as a business, breaking and schooling, livery, teaching or to just keep their own horses/ponies – the possibilities are endless.”

Strachbell, Kintore, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire is on the market for offers over £790,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971110 or go to the website www.savills.com