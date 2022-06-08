Grab the popcorn for this £615k Bridge of Don home complete with home cinema

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roll out the red carpet for this dream family property complete with a home cinema system.

From the five fabulous bedrooms and the large secluded garden to the triple garage and sleek kitchen, the Oscar-worthy Bridge of Don property certainly turns heads.

But it’s the cinema system, music room and snooker table that really elevates the home to VIP status.

Popcorn at the ready, the lounge is made for family nights in front of a good film as there is a large projector screen and surround-sound speakers in the ceiling for a full-blown movie experience.

Home cinema

Music fans will also be in their element as there is a versatile family room which is currently used as a music room with soundproof doors meaning you can drum or strum to your heart’s content.

During the summer, enjoy outdoor music festival vibes by throwing open the French doors and playing to the crowd (or the family will do).

The chic contemporary theme flows through to the dining kitchen which is kitted out in the creme-de-la-creme of quality units and complementing manmade granite worktops.

And what kitchen is complete without a large island and breakfast bar – perfect for cereal in the morning and homework with the children in the afternoon.

Wine cooler

Wine connoisseurs will appreciate the integrated wine cooler while an American-style fridge will cater for all the family’s food tastes.

Open plan to the kitchen is the multi-functional dining/family area with bi-fold doors which open out on to the attractive decked area in the garden.

Games room

Also on the ground floor is a large utility room, a formal dining room, games room and shower room fitted with a two-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

Upstairs, the accommodation just gets better as there is an extremely spacious master bedroom with beautiful countryside views over the surrounding fields.

Fashion fans are sure to love the large dressing area with built-in wardrobes while there is also a three-piece en suite bathroom.

Sumptuous bedrooms

The spacious second and third bedrooms both feature access to the Jack and Jill shower room.

In addition there are a further two excellent-sized double bedrooms, one of which features a built-in wardrobe.

Completing the accommodation is the stylish family bathroom, fitted with a free-standing bath and large walk-in shower.

Central location

Location wise, Bridge of Don is a popular suburb situated to the north side of Aberdeen and linked to the city by excellent commuter roads and good public transport facilities.

Just a stone’s throw away is an excellent choice of primary and secondary schooling, a wide range of shops including an Asda supermarket and Tesco 24-hour Extra at nearby Danestone.

There is also a range of recreational facilities including a swimming pool, playing fields and 18-hole golf course.

Causewayend View, Scotstown Road, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for £615,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 794918 or go to the website.