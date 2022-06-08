Grab the popcorn for this £615k Bridge of Don home complete with home cinema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grab the popcorn for this £615k Bridge of Don home complete with home cinema

By Rosemary Lowne
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Causewayend View is the perfect pad for movie buffs.

Roll out the red carpet for this dream family property complete with a home cinema system.

From the five fabulous bedrooms and the large secluded garden to the triple garage and sleek kitchen, the Oscar-worthy Bridge of Don property certainly turns heads.

But it’s the cinema system, music room and snooker table that really elevates the home to VIP status.

Popcorn at the ready, the lounge is made for family nights in front of a good film as there is a large projector screen and surround-sound speakers in the ceiling for a full-blown movie experience.

This super stylish space is the perfect place to chill.

Home cinema

Music fans will also be in their element as there is a versatile family room which is currently used as a music room with soundproof doors meaning you can drum or strum to your heart’s content.

During the summer, enjoy outdoor music festival vibes by throwing open the French doors and playing to the crowd (or the family will do).

The chic contemporary theme flows through to the dining kitchen which is kitted out in the creme-de-la-creme of quality units and complementing manmade granite worktops.

The home cinema is the perfect place to spend quality family time.

And what kitchen is complete without a large island and breakfast bar – perfect for cereal in the morning and homework with the children in the afternoon.

Wine cooler

Wine connoisseurs will appreciate the integrated wine cooler while an American-style fridge will cater for all the family’s food tastes.

Open plan to the kitchen is the multi-functional dining/family area with bi-fold doors which open out on to the attractive decked area in the garden.

Preparing meals is a stylish affair in the sleek kitchen.

Games room

Also on the ground floor is a large utility room, a formal dining room, games room and shower room fitted with a two-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

Upstairs, the accommodation just gets better as there is an extremely spacious master bedroom with beautiful countryside views over the surrounding fields.

Fashion fans are sure to love the large dressing area with built-in wardrobes while there is also a three-piece en suite bathroom.

Enjoy a game of snooker when you’re working from home.

Sumptuous bedrooms

The spacious second and third bedrooms both feature access to the Jack and Jill shower room.

In addition there are a further two excellent-sized double bedrooms, one of which features a built-in wardrobe.

Completing the accommodation is the stylish family bathroom, fitted with a free-standing bath and large walk-in shower.

This bedroom is bathed in natural sunlight.

Central location

Location wise, Bridge of Don is a popular suburb situated to the north side of Aberdeen and linked to the city by excellent commuter roads and good public transport facilities.

Just a stone’s throw away is an excellent choice of primary and secondary schooling, a wide range of shops including an Asda supermarket and Tesco 24-hour Extra at nearby Danestone.

This room exudes calm and light neutral tones.

There is also a range of recreational facilities including a swimming pool, playing fields and 18-hole golf course.

The great outdoors: The enclosed garden is ideal for children.

Causewayend View, Scotstown Road, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for £615,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on  01224 794918 or go to the website.

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

