How to survive a home renovation with your partner

By Sam Wylie-Harris
June 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 1:00 pm
Six tips on how to survive a home renovation project with your partner.

It’s one of the most daunting decisions a couple can make – agreeing to refurbish your home.

No matter how small or bold the scheme, a renovation project can be an emotionally stressful experience and chances are, you’ll be at loggerheads somewhere down the line.

Indeed, according to a recent survey by home renovation and design platform Houzz, more than two-thirds of respondents had disagreements with their partners during the process (66%), almost half found renovating with their partner “frustrating” (47%) and one in 10 said the thought of couples’ counselling even crossed their mind.

Here, experts share their top tips on how you can improve your home and preserve your relationship…

Make a plan

“In any renovation project, staying organised helps avoid unnecessary stresses and arguments,” says Victoria Harrison, editor of Houzz. “The more time and effort you invest in the run-up to your project, the better.”

She says planning the scope of the project early on will help in the long run, suggesting online resources can help you build a clear picture in your mind of what you want to achieve.

A modern, contemporary sitting room with two blue armchair and a decorated shelving unit
Communication is key when it comes to home renovations. Photos by PA.

However, it’s important to leave room for second thoughts. Omar Bhatti, director of Space Shack, says: “Your ideas, designs and circumstances may change throughout the project.

“Be prepared for this, and keep an open mind when starting and planning,” advises Bhatti.

A modern, contemporary living room with plenty of seating and a round coffee table in the middle
Work in harmony: Ease the stresses and strains of a home renovation project with these top tips.

Hire the right professional

“A good professional can take a lot of the stress out of a renovation, and make you feel more confident going forward,” notes Harrison.

And Bhatti adds: “Be sure you both have a good vibe and energy with the professional you hire – after all, they’ll be on this journey with you and it’s crucial you all connect on a design and personal level.

Communicate

To ensure a renovation project goes smoothly, Harrison says clear communication between you and your partner will be important to keep you both on the same page.

She recommends deciding on key elements as early as possible, to avoid rushed decisions or arguments later on. Being able to compromise is vital too.

A modern kitchen with potted indoor plants on the kitchen island breakfast bar and ash wood tones
Keep calm and carry on: Taking a break is important when tackling a home renovation project.

Stay organised

During a project, you may be balancing a budget, communicating with multiple tradespeople and trying to make decisions on design details.

It could also be helpful for couples to delegate tasks to each other throughout the project.

Take a break

“Renovation projects can sometimes feel all-consuming with decisions to be made and dust pilling up,” says Harrison. “It’s important to take time out to do things together that don’t involve renovations, to keep everything in perspective.”

A couple working on a home renovation together
Home sweet home: Working together on a home renovation project can be fun!

Bhatti suggests taking time away from the design and project process. “Have a date night and try to not talk about the renovation at all,” he encourages.

Keep the big picture in mind

Despite the relationship strain, Harrison says more than 90% of homeowners believed the result was worth the effort, with almost two-thirds adding they felt happier in their homes thanks to the project, plus more comfortable and more organised.

“So, don’t forget to think about the reasons for undertaking the renovation,” says Harrison. “And remind yourself how it could improve your lifestyle once completed.”

