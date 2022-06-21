Fairytale Drumlithie cottage could be yours for £330k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Naming their beloved Basset hound after their home just goes to show how much the Taylor family have loved their chocolate box cottage.

With its pretty lilac doors and complementing white exterior, Stanley Cottage is like something straight out of a children’s storybook.

Home to Dr Jonny Taylor, a local GP, his wife Lisa, an HR professional, and their six-year-old daughter Autumn, their charming five-bedroom detached cottage is nestled close to the vibrant village of Drumlithie – seven miles south of Stonehaven – yet within commutable distance of Aberdeen.

On the move

After eight and a half blissfully happy years, the family – and their beloved pooch Stan – have reluctantly put their cute cottage on the market as they prepare to fulfill their lifelong dream of building their own home from scratch.

“We have amazing memories of living here, having moved here pre-child and then raising our daughter here in the early years,” says Lisa.

“We are also dog lovers and have enjoyed some lovely rural walks in the area, particularly Drumtochty which is on the doorstep and some gorgeous beaches close by, namely St Cyrus, Lunan Bay and Stonehaven.

“We have also loved the challenge of decorating and putting our own stamp on the house and the garden, and the decked area is lovely in the summertime.

“And the local community are absolutely lovely and have always been so friendly and helpful.”

Dating back 150 years

With its period charm – the property dates back 150 years – and modern décor, it’s unsurprising that Stanley Cottage instantly cast Lisa and her husband Jonny under its spell.

“At the time we were considering our own build, on a family plot, but had been hesitant due to the development of a major road in the area,” said Lisa.

“We hadn’t considered rural living until our good friends alerted us to a cottage for sale in the village of Drumlithie.

“As soon as we saw it we knew it would make the perfect family home as it was full of charm and character, and we always wanted a unique property a little bit different from the norm.

“It also appealed as it wasn’t too far from Stonehaven and was an easy commute to Aberdeen where we both worked at the time, but it was also far enough south that Edinburgh is only an hour and a half away.”

Modern and period charm

Postcard perfect on the outside, the cottage’s charm offensive really begins inside where modern touches like parquet hardwood flooring and high ceilings complement period features like the original range with open fire and two ovens in the family dining room.

Over the years, the couple have lovingly restored the cottage to its former glory.

“The property was extended in two places by previous owners,” says Lisa.

“We have completed quite a lot of work to the house, kitchen and utility areas.

“We also added two new bathrooms, new flooring throughout including parquet, modernised the lighting, fitted Sonos (speakers), upgraded the décor of all spaces, decked and fenced the garden, installed a new boiler – the list goes on.”

Rich history

If the walls of Stanley Cottage could speak, they would certainly tell a few interesting tales.

“We were recently contacted by a woman from England who had been tracing her family tree,” says Lisa.

“She told us that her family had lived here in the early 1900s, and that her great great great grandfather was the station master at Drumlithie Railway Station.

“The woman also told us that the original small cottage was home to around 15 kids.

“It has since been extended in the last 20 years and still wouldn’t fit that many!”

Community spirit

From the beautiful bay windowed lounge and the super-stylish farmhouse kitchen to the five spacious bedrooms and the beautiful back garden with sheltered patio area and raised decking, this home is ideal for growing families.

“It’s a truly unique property with deceptively large rooms and high ceilings, with lots of interesting twists and turns,” says Lisa.

“There’s also a lovely community of people, gorgeous rural walks, excellent local produce at various farm shops nearby as well as a local primary school within the village.

“Not only that but there’s a pre-school and toddler group, a local pub and a local shop.

“It’s rural living but is still commutable as it’s not far from the A90.”

Asked what she’ll miss most about her wonderful home, Lisa says: “Everything, it’s been a joy to live here, it’s such a lovely home.

“We will really miss it and the local community.”

How to book a viewing

Stanley Cottage, Drumlithie, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £330,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain and Co on 01224 623040.