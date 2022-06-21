Fairytale Drumlithie cottage could be yours for £330k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Fairytale Drumlithie cottage could be yours for £330k

By Rosemary Lowne
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Home sweet home: Check out the pretty lilac door at Stanley Cottage.
Home sweet home: Check out the pretty lilac door at Stanley Cottage.

Naming their beloved Basset hound after their home just goes to show how much the Taylor family have loved their chocolate box cottage.

With its pretty lilac doors and complementing white exterior, Stanley Cottage is like something straight out of a children’s storybook.

Home to Dr Jonny Taylor, a local GP, his wife Lisa, an HR professional, and their six-year-old daughter Autumn, their charming five-bedroom detached cottage is nestled close to the vibrant village of Drumlithie – seven miles south of Stonehaven – yet within commutable distance of Aberdeen.

Happy memories: Lisa Taylor, pictured with her daughter Autumn and their beloved Basset hound Stan, who is named after their beautiful cottage. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.

On the move

After eight and a half blissfully happy years, the family – and their beloved pooch Stan – have reluctantly put their cute cottage on the market as they prepare to fulfill their lifelong dream of building their own home from scratch.

“We have amazing memories of living here, having moved here pre-child and then raising our daughter here in the early years,” says Lisa.

Full of character: The family/dining room features an original range with an open fire and two ovens.

“We are also dog lovers and have enjoyed some lovely rural walks in the area, particularly Drumtochty which is on the doorstep and some gorgeous beaches close by, namely St Cyrus, Lunan Bay and Stonehaven.

“We have also loved the challenge of decorating and putting our own stamp on the house and the garden, and the decked area is lovely in the summertime.

“And the local community are absolutely lovely and have always been so friendly and helpful.”

Country life: The kitchen blends period features such as beams with stylish appliances.

Dating back 150 years

With its period charm – the property dates back 150 years – and modern décor, it’s unsurprising that Stanley Cottage instantly cast Lisa and her husband Jonny under its spell.

“At the time we were considering our own build, on a family plot, but had been hesitant due to the development of a major road in the area,” said Lisa.

Cosy chic: The lounge is deceptively spacious with light streaming in through the bay window and two large Velux windows.

“We hadn’t considered rural living until our good friends alerted us to a cottage for sale in the village of Drumlithie.

“As soon as we saw it we knew it would make the perfect family home as it was full of charm and character, and we always wanted a unique property a little bit different from the norm.

“It also appealed as it wasn’t too far from Stonehaven and was an easy commute to Aberdeen where we both worked at the time, but it was also far enough south that Edinburgh is only an hour and a half away.”

Dream big: This room is perfect for little princesses or princes.

Modern and period charm

Postcard perfect on the outside, the cottage’s charm offensive really begins inside where modern touches like parquet hardwood flooring and high ceilings complement period features like the original range with open fire and two ovens in the family dining room.

Over the years, the couple have lovingly restored the cottage to its former glory.

Soak up the sunshine: The decked area is made for family barbecues.

“The property was extended in two places by previous owners,” says Lisa.

“We have completed quite a lot of work to the house, kitchen and utility areas.

“We also added two new bathrooms, new flooring throughout including parquet, modernised the lighting, fitted Sonos (speakers), upgraded the décor of all spaces, decked and fenced the garden, installed a new boiler – the list goes on.”

Stylish sanctuary: Soak away all your worries in the beautiful bathroom.

Rich history

If the walls of Stanley Cottage could speak, they would certainly tell a few interesting tales.

“We were recently contacted by a woman from England who had been tracing her family tree,” says Lisa.

“She told us that her family had lived here in the early 1900s, and that her great great great grandfather was the station master at Drumlithie Railway Station.

“The woman also told us that the original small cottage was home to around 15 kids.

“It has since been extended in the last 20 years and still wouldn’t fit that many!”

Wake up to blue skies: You can check out the forecast for the day without leaving your bed thanks to the Velux windows.

Community spirit

From the beautiful bay windowed lounge and the super-stylish farmhouse kitchen to the five spacious bedrooms and the beautiful back garden with sheltered patio area and raised decking, this home is ideal for growing families.

“It’s a truly unique property with deceptively large rooms and high ceilings, with lots of interesting twists and turns,” says Lisa.

“There’s also a lovely community of people, gorgeous rural walks, excellent local produce at various farm shops nearby as well as a local primary school within the village.

Family home: Lisa Taylor, pictured with her daughter Autumn and their beloved dog Stan. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“Not only that but there’s a pre-school and toddler group, a local pub and a local shop.

“It’s rural living but is still commutable as it’s not far from the A90.”

Asked what she’ll miss most about her wonderful home, Lisa says: “Everything, it’s been a joy to live here, it’s such a lovely home.

“We will really miss it and the local community.”

How to book a viewing

Stanley Cottage, Drumlithie, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £330,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain and Co on 01224 623040.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]