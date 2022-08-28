Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.

This week’s pick of the properties are all spacious family homes in beautiful locations with breathtaking views and loads of character.

Glenbardie House, Ballater

This is a prominent 19th Century  home, nestled in the heart of the Royal Deeside town.

The six-bedroom period property on Braemar Road was built by an Aberdeen ship owner and is a fine example of a Victorian villa.

It is distinguished by its tall octagonal tower to the rear of the property and retains all the charm and features of a traditional dwelling, whilst providing the comfort and convenience of a modern family home.

Glenbardie House is a Victorian villa in Royal Deeside and sits in mature grounds with lawn, trees and a summer house.

Characteristics include ornate cornicing, deep skirtings, bay windows, original sash and case windows and open fires.

A particularly spacious games room allows access to the rear garden and could be equally suitable for a variety of other uses, including a large bedroom or home gym.

The property occupies an enviable position, slightly elevated to enjoy an open outlook, yet private in its own mature grounds which is also home to a summer house.

Price over £650,000 with Mackinnons.

The Old Dairy, Jockston Steading, offers all the enjoyment of countryside living yet is not far from the city.

The Old Dairy, Jockston Steading, Ardoe

This semi-detached, five-bedroom converted steading has all the benefits of countryside living whilst being within easy reach of the city centre.

The generously-sized lounge has a large picture window that takes in the open views and is home to a wood-burning stove, with feature stone surround.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room is particularly spacious and there are patio doors which lead into the garden.

The Old Dairy has an open plan kitchen, dining and family area with patio doors leading outside.

A separate sitting room is currently being used as a cinema room.

Two of the double bedrooms have en suite shower rooms and one has a walk-in dressing room. Double bedroom three is currently being used as a gym/study but would make an ideal additional bedroom if required.

The Old Dairy occupies an idyllic rural spot in an area known for its natural beauty surrounded by lovely walks while only being a short drive from the city centre.

Price over £595,000 with Burnett & Reid LLP. 

Dalherrick Farm featured in Grassic Gibbon’s A Scots Quair and has since been extended to create an impressive home.

Dalherrick Farm, Sauchen, Inverurie

This detached four-bedroom property was formerly a traditional but ‘n’ ben and  has been sympathetically extended to form a truly outstanding property.

Prior to extension the property featured in the second part of Grassic Gibbon’s A Scots Quair trilogy.

The views across the countryside to Hill of Fare from Dalherrick Farm at Sauchen, Inverurie.

This impressive home enjoys a sheltered yet elevated position with stunning panoramic hill and countryside views of Bennachie, Learney and Hill of Fare.

It offers bright and spacious accommodation, set in generous gardens and with up to approximately 15 acres of ground which would be ideal as a small holding.

Dalherrick Farm is a family home that would also be ideal for equestrian or agricultural purposes.

Price over £695,000 with Laurie & Co.

Gulvain in Aboyne has five bedrooms and sits on a large plot along a quiet lane in the village.

Gulvain, Huntly Place, Aboyne

This five-bedroom, executive detached dwelling house is tucked away in a quiet, private lane in the historic village of Aboyne in Royal Deeside.

Sitting on a large, private plot, this desirable family home is decorated tastefully throughout with good quality oak finishes.

The accommodation includes a reception hallway, lounge, sun lounge, dining room, kitchen/diner/family room, en suite shower rooms and a walk-in loft.

The kitchen at Gulvain runs the length of the property and is on open plan with a dining and sitting area.

The elegant lounge has a dual aspect to the south and north and features a pink granite fireplace, Georgian-styled windows and French doors leading to the hexagonal-shaped sun lounge.

The kitchen is on open plan with the dining and sitting areas and runs the length of the property, making it a versatile room, ideal for entertaining.

Price over £525,000 with Laurie & Co.

Camus House at Fort William was built in the Arts and Crafts style and sits in around 1.3 acres of garden grounds.

Camus House, Onich, Fort William

Camus House is an exceptional Victorian villa built in 1892 in the Arts and Crafts style. It is surrounded by carefully-tended mature gardens which extend to around 1.3 acres and include lawns, woodland and a car park.

It is on an elevated position overlooking the shores of Loch Linnhe and its location and flexible layout means it has been enjoyed as a family home and as a successful guest house by the current owners.

The spectacular setting of Camus House at Fort William, overlooking Loch Linnhe.

The property has been sympathetically renovated by the current owners with many 21st Century alterations while a wealth of original 19th Century features have been carefully retained.

Of special note is the grand reception hallway with antique panelling, a splendid period fireplace with open fire and a sitting room with views to the Morvern Peninsula.

Offers over £725,000 with Savills.

Sunday House at Boyndie, Banff, is a detached former kirk that has been converted and is in show home condition.

Sunday House, Boyndie, Banff

A tremendous amount of vision, time and expense has been lavished on this beautiful kirk conversion to create a property in show home order.

Attention to detail includes the extensive use of pitch pine doors, reclaimed wooden flooring from Mulben Distillery, travertine and ceramic tiles, solid wooden floors, some window shutters and reclaimed and restored column radiators.

The generous and characterful accommodation on offer at Sunday House, Boyndie.

The self-contained annexe and detached chalet offer all kinds of additional options, including commercial. There was formerly a successful tea room here and the property would also be an ideal place for artists’ and writers’ retreats.

To bring the outdoors in are the French doors opening from the kitchen to the terrace which is flanked on either side by substantial stone chimney stacks salvaged from a distillery.

An easily maintained lawn sits alongside pine and sycamore trees, cherry and Christmas trees. A wonderful south-facing al fresco spot is the raised decked area providing extensive space for outdoor relaxation and refreshments.

Offers over £525,000 with Savills.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

