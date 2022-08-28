Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties are all spacious family homes in beautiful locations with breathtaking views and loads of character.

Glenbardie House, Ballater

This is a prominent 19th Century home, nestled in the heart of the Royal Deeside town.

The six-bedroom period property on Braemar Road was built by an Aberdeen ship owner and is a fine example of a Victorian villa.

It is distinguished by its tall octagonal tower to the rear of the property and retains all the charm and features of a traditional dwelling, whilst providing the comfort and convenience of a modern family home.

Characteristics include ornate cornicing, deep skirtings, bay windows, original sash and case windows and open fires.

A particularly spacious games room allows access to the rear garden and could be equally suitable for a variety of other uses, including a large bedroom or home gym.

The property occupies an enviable position, slightly elevated to enjoy an open outlook, yet private in its own mature grounds which is also home to a summer house.

Price over £650,000 with Mackinnons.

The Old Dairy, Jockston Steading, Ardoe

This semi-detached, five-bedroom converted steading has all the benefits of countryside living whilst being within easy reach of the city centre.

The generously-sized lounge has a large picture window that takes in the open views and is home to a wood-burning stove, with feature stone surround.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room is particularly spacious and there are patio doors which lead into the garden.

A separate sitting room is currently being used as a cinema room.

Two of the double bedrooms have en suite shower rooms and one has a walk-in dressing room. Double bedroom three is currently being used as a gym/study but would make an ideal additional bedroom if required.

The Old Dairy occupies an idyllic rural spot in an area known for its natural beauty surrounded by lovely walks while only being a short drive from the city centre.

Price over £595,000 with Burnett & Reid LLP.

Dalherrick Farm, Sauchen, Inverurie

This detached four-bedroom property was formerly a traditional but ‘n’ ben and has been sympathetically extended to form a truly outstanding property.

Prior to extension the property featured in the second part of Grassic Gibbon’s A Scots Quair trilogy.

This impressive home enjoys a sheltered yet elevated position with stunning panoramic hill and countryside views of Bennachie, Learney and Hill of Fare.

It offers bright and spacious accommodation, set in generous gardens and with up to approximately 15 acres of ground which would be ideal as a small holding.

Dalherrick Farm is a family home that would also be ideal for equestrian or agricultural purposes.

Price over £695,000 with Laurie & Co.

Gulvain, Huntly Place, Aboyne

This five-bedroom, executive detached dwelling house is tucked away in a quiet, private lane in the historic village of Aboyne in Royal Deeside.

Sitting on a large, private plot, this desirable family home is decorated tastefully throughout with good quality oak finishes.

The accommodation includes a reception hallway, lounge, sun lounge, dining room, kitchen/diner/family room, en suite shower rooms and a walk-in loft.

The elegant lounge has a dual aspect to the south and north and features a pink granite fireplace, Georgian-styled windows and French doors leading to the hexagonal-shaped sun lounge.

The kitchen is on open plan with the dining and sitting areas and runs the length of the property, making it a versatile room, ideal for entertaining.

Price over £525,000 with Laurie & Co.

Camus House, Onich, Fort William

Camus House is an exceptional Victorian villa built in 1892 in the Arts and Crafts style. It is surrounded by carefully-tended mature gardens which extend to around 1.3 acres and include lawns, woodland and a car park.

It is on an elevated position overlooking the shores of Loch Linnhe and its location and flexible layout means it has been enjoyed as a family home and as a successful guest house by the current owners.

The property has been sympathetically renovated by the current owners with many 21st Century alterations while a wealth of original 19th Century features have been carefully retained.

Of special note is the grand reception hallway with antique panelling, a splendid period fireplace with open fire and a sitting room with views to the Morvern Peninsula.

Offers over £725,000 with Savills.

Sunday House, Boyndie, Banff

A tremendous amount of vision, time and expense has been lavished on this beautiful kirk conversion to create a property in show home order.

Attention to detail includes the extensive use of pitch pine doors, reclaimed wooden flooring from Mulben Distillery, travertine and ceramic tiles, solid wooden floors, some window shutters and reclaimed and restored column radiators.

The self-contained annexe and detached chalet offer all kinds of additional options, including commercial. There was formerly a successful tea room here and the property would also be an ideal place for artists’ and writers’ retreats.

To bring the outdoors in are the French doors opening from the kitchen to the terrace which is flanked on either side by substantial stone chimney stacks salvaged from a distillery.

An easily maintained lawn sits alongside pine and sycamore trees, cherry and Christmas trees. A wonderful south-facing al fresco spot is the raised decked area providing extensive space for outdoor relaxation and refreshments.

Offers over £525,000 with Savills.

