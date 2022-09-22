Take an exclusive tour round north-east energy efficient properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Take an exclusive tour round north-east energy efficient properties

By Rosemary Lowne
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Have a nosy round three Bancon Homes developments this weekend to find out about their energy saving features.
Property hunters are being invited to take a look round energy efficient new builds in Aberdeen, Banchory and Mintlaw this weekend.

The team at Bancon Homes are throwing open the doors of The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen, Lochside of Leys in Banchory and Aden Meadows in Mintlaw, on Saturday and Sunday in a bid to show the properties’ energy-saving features.

Speaking ahead of the event this weekend, Andy Stewart, the head of design and technical at Bancon Homes, says they’re keen to show people how things like increased insulation and double glazing can save them a lot of money in the long term.

“At Bancon Homes we are passionate about designing homes which help our customers reduce their annual energy costs, lead lower-carbon lives, and minimise the release of greenhouse gas emissions,” says Andy.

The Energy Efficiency Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Insulation and double glazing

Staff at Bancon Homes will be on hand throughout the weekend to explain in depth some of the energy efficient features of their new builds including the increased insulation and double glazing.

This feature is said to allow the warmth from the sun in whilst minimising heat loss, helping buyers to manage energy costs and make their home a comfortable temperature all year round.

Other energy saving features that will be highlighted at the event include the new build’s air-tight timber frame construction which is built to minimise uncontrolled air leakage.

The company say their timber frame homes have high levels of thermal performance and reduced unwanted drafts, plus the timber is naturally renewable and responsibly sourced from managed forests.

Staff at Bancon Homes will be on hand to show people round their developments in Aberdeen, Banchory and Mintlaw.

Keeping homeowners warm

Andy says keeping homeowners warm during winter while helping them to save money is their priority.

“Incorporating the latest technologies, our stunning homes are typically built to an EPC “Band B” Energy Efficiency Rating,” says Andy.

“This compares to a much lower “Band D” Rating for the average house in Scotland.

“So, when you are thinking of moving home, especially in the current climate, a new build home has so much to offer, keeping you warm in winter as cost effectively as possible.”

Property hunters can find out about the energy efficient features of the new builds.

Solar panels

In addition, property owners can find out how the sustainable uPVC windows and doors are strong and long lasting and how uPVC can be recycled up to 10 times without loss of quality.

Meanwhile, other talking points will be the solar PV Panels which are positioned on the roof to make the best use of the sun with the potential for any surplus to be sold back to the National Grid.

The new builds also have other energy efficient features including lower cost lighting, high performance kitchen appliances and efficient central heating.

To register for the Energy Efficiency Weekend email sales@bancon.co.uk.

Prices for the new builds start from £169,995 and to find out more visit www.banconhomes.com.

