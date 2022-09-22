Take an exclusive tour round north-east energy efficient properties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Property hunters are being invited to take a look round energy efficient new builds in Aberdeen, Banchory and Mintlaw this weekend.

The team at Bancon Homes are throwing open the doors of The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen, Lochside of Leys in Banchory and Aden Meadows in Mintlaw, on Saturday and Sunday in a bid to show the properties’ energy-saving features.

Speaking ahead of the event this weekend, Andy Stewart, the head of design and technical at Bancon Homes, says they’re keen to show people how things like increased insulation and double glazing can save them a lot of money in the long term.

“At Bancon Homes we are passionate about designing homes which help our customers reduce their annual energy costs, lead lower-carbon lives, and minimise the release of greenhouse gas emissions,” says Andy.

Insulation and double glazing

Staff at Bancon Homes will be on hand throughout the weekend to explain in depth some of the energy efficient features of their new builds including the increased insulation and double glazing.

This feature is said to allow the warmth from the sun in whilst minimising heat loss, helping buyers to manage energy costs and make their home a comfortable temperature all year round.

Other energy saving features that will be highlighted at the event include the new build’s air-tight timber frame construction which is built to minimise uncontrolled air leakage.

The company say their timber frame homes have high levels of thermal performance and reduced unwanted drafts, plus the timber is naturally renewable and responsibly sourced from managed forests.

Keeping homeowners warm

Andy says keeping homeowners warm during winter while helping them to save money is their priority.

“Incorporating the latest technologies, our stunning homes are typically built to an EPC “Band B” Energy Efficiency Rating,” says Andy.

“This compares to a much lower “Band D” Rating for the average house in Scotland.

“So, when you are thinking of moving home, especially in the current climate, a new build home has so much to offer, keeping you warm in winter as cost effectively as possible.”

Solar panels

In addition, property owners can find out how the sustainable uPVC windows and doors are strong and long lasting and how uPVC can be recycled up to 10 times without loss of quality.

Meanwhile, other talking points will be the solar PV Panels which are positioned on the roof to make the best use of the sun with the potential for any surplus to be sold back to the National Grid.

The new builds also have other energy efficient features including lower cost lighting, high performance kitchen appliances and efficient central heating.

To register for the Energy Efficiency Weekend email sales@bancon.co.uk.

Prices for the new builds start from £169,995 and to find out more visit www.banconhomes.com.