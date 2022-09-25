Six impressive family homes for sale in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six impressive family homes for sale in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Number 4 Macaulay Place at Hazlehead, Aberdeen, was built by Kirkwood Homes and has a tranquil location.
This week’s pick of the properties are versatile homes with lots of room and desirable settings

4 Macaulay Place, Hazlehead, Aberdeen

This four-bedroom detached family home has been built to a high standard by Kirkwood Homes in the prestigious Macaulay development.

It has a commanding front vista and mature rear gardens and is attractive on the inside and out, while providing a sense of privacy and tranquility.

Quality finishes and a high level of detail is immediately noticeable and sets the tone for the rest of the property.

Number 4 Macaulay Place has several attractive features including a sun lounge with French doors leading to the garden.

The hall boasts a stylish staircase and glazed French doors lead to the lounge. There is a family room with garden views, a dining room and a sun lounge with French doors leading the rear garden.

The kitchen is set on open plan to the dining area, providing a more relaxed space for breakfast and family meals.

The master bedroom suite is expansive in size and has a bank of deep recessed
wall-to-wall cupboards with mirrored doors, a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite with corner bath, his and her sinks and walk-in shower enclosure.

Price over £550,000 with Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

Whitestone Lodge has been built with energy saving in mind and includes triple-glazing and solar panels.

Whitestone Lodge, Finzean, Banchory

Designed and built by the previous owners, this unique eco home offers spacious family living with the benefit of many energy saving initiatives including triple-glazed windows, air source heating and tariff-feed photovoltaic solar panels.

Built to a high standard and specification, this well-proportioned home boasts a contemporary finish throughout including a light and airy open plan lounge/dining area with full height windows on two aspects which incorporate French doors to the south-facing gardens.

The generous dining kitchen is fitted with modern units incorporating integrated Neff appliances.

At Whitestone Lodge an oak and glass spiral staircase leads from the open-plan living space.

From the open-plan living area, an open-tread oak and glass spiral staircase leads to the upper floor and boasts a full height stairwell window.

The master bedroom has a fully fitted dressing room and separate shower room. The guest bedroom also benefits from an en suite shower room.

Within the two acres of grounds there is a paddock, stable block, detached studio/home office with double car port and a wooden barbecue hut.

Price over £550,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

The Coach House is set over two levels and has stables and a paddock.

The Coach House, Newmachar, Aberdeen

This substantial three-bedroom house is set in around three-quarters of an acre and includes two stables and a paddock.

The house is fully double glazed, the windows all having deep sills, has LPG heating, with neutral décor throughout.

The accommodation is on two levels and comprises of a porch, hallway, lounge, family room, dining kitchen, utility room, family bathroom and shower room on the ground floor and on the upper floor a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two double bedrooms and a study.

The Coach House is cosy and yet spacious with lots of interesting structural features.

Externally, a short driveway leads to a private courtyard where there is parking available for several vehicles.

The three areas of garden are mainly laid to lawn with trees, mature plants and flowers.

There is a large outbuilding consisting of a single garage, potting shed and two stables, with a paddock, all used as storage, but all could be easily converted back to their original purpose.

Price over £374,000 Grant Smith Law Practice.

Number 8 Woodcot Gardens is situated in a cul-de-sac in Stonehaven.

8 Woodcot Gardens, Stonehaven

This is a large, four-bedroomed detached family home, located in a cul-de-sac in a quiet area in Stonehaven.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of bright, dual aspect lounge, family room, formal dining room, well-appointed kitchen with large dining area, utility room and a useful cloakroom.

There is a secure garden with an elevated decking area at 8 Woodcot Gardens.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, one benefitting from en suite shower room and a contemporary main bathroom.

Outside, to the front a large Loc-Bloc drive leads to the garage, 7S EV car charger, electric sockets and a garden to the side.

The secure rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with an elevated decking area.

Price over £420,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

An Dobhran at Drimnin on the Morven peninsula has a boat shed and access to a jetty.

An Dobhran, Drimnin, Morven

An Dobhran is an exceptional architect-designed detached villa which has recently undergone a comprehensive refurbishment.

The villa sits in a stunning coastal location within the Morvern peninsula which is home to an amazing range of animal and plant life.

The open-plan drawing room has a fireplace with log burner set into an exposed brick wall and there is a sitting room/bedroom with beautiful aspects to the front of the property.

An Dobhran is an architect-designed detached villa and features a log burner set into an exposed brick wall.

The fitted dining kitchen has a vaulted double height ceiling, wooden flooring, breakfast bar and built-in appliances including a navy blue two oven electric AGA.

There are French doors out to the teak decking and garden.

There is a substantial boat shed, a garage, wood store and access to the jetty at the shorefront as well as particularly lovely gardens.

Offers over £475,000 with Savills.

Number 3 Redcastle View at Kirkhill, Inverness, has an abundance of space and was built fairly recently.

3 Redcastle View, Kirkhill, Inverness

This four-bedroom detached family home was built approximately 12 years ago and offers spacious accommodation throughout.

The master bedroom and en-suite are located on the ground floor and three further double bedrooms on the first floor.

A stunning feature of this desirable property is the galleried landing with balcony over the lounge looking out through the Cathedral-style windows allowing a flood of natural light to the open plan living space below.

With an integral double garage accessed from the utility room, the property benefits from solid oak doors, skirtings and finishings.

Offers over £385,000 through selling solicitor Innes & MacKay on 01463 251200.

Open-plan living space, Cathedral-style windows and a galleried landing feature at 3 Redcastle View.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

