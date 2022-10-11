Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Transforming their timeless townhouse into a 1920s ship complete with gang planks and portholes for their daughter’s 21st birthday party is a buoyant family memory Julian Keating will never forget.

It’s precious memories like those which make leaving the elegant, four-bedroom King’s Gate property Julian and his family have called home for the past 33 years “difficult”.

“There have been so many good memories in this house with family and friends so it will be very difficult to say goodbye,” says Julian who runs financial software consultancy Finsoft Consultants with his wife Janet.

It was in 1988, two years after moving back to Aberdeen from India, when Julian and Janet fell hook, line and sinker for Livet House and its plethora of period features.

“We were first attracted to the space, elegance, and private garden, all within the city,” says Julian.

Historic home

Dating back to 1894, the historic semi-detached townhouse has been converted into two properties including this delightful duplex which spans across two floors.

Over the years, the couple, who have two grown-up children, Janine and Christian, have put their own stamp on their home while retaining its period features such as cornicing, wood panelling and open fires.

From the elegant drawing room and the superb dining kitchen to the walk-in pantry and wet room, the charming property has been made into a truly exceptional family home.

The four bedrooms are also particularly sumptuous with the principal bedroom featuring a dressing room and en suite shower room while the third bedroom is currently used as a home office.

Also impressive is the laundry room and the walk-in pantry with floor to ceiling larder style units.

“The home and garden are now perfect for us to both live and work in,” says Julian.

“The house is designed to make life easy, with space for us to be together or alone.

“It is so versatile as we can have a house full at Christmas and still find space to sit and read quietly, while party central is only a whisker away.

“The garden is also a quiet oasis right in the middle of town.”

Full of period charm and character

But it’s the property’s blend of old and new features that is one of the things the family has enjoyed most about their home.

“We’ve enjoyed the peace and quiet with rooms one can breathe in,” says Julian.

“The house has given us the ability to combine the old grace and space of Georgian styling with the convenience of modern technology for the faster pace of work and modern living.

“The private garden also gives a huge extension to our living and entertaining space.”

Outside, 13 King’s Gate has off-street parking as well as a large, private, south facing enclosed and sheltered back garden bound by stone walls which creates a very safe space for pets or children.

Decadent Georgian decor

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Julian thinks the Georgian decor and the way the property flows from one room to the next is sure to impress.

“You walk into Georgian elegance in the entrance hall and onto the reception rooms and master bedroom suite, which then transitions slowly into the modern family living space downstairs, where you can walk straight out into a private walled garden,” says Julian.

“The location is within walking distance of the city centre, and within 25 minutes of local transport links.”

Moving to be close to their loved ones and work, the family say they would pick their house up and take it with them if they could.

“Sadly, our family are scattered far and wide, and we have to travel constantly down south for our work,” says Julian.

“The reality is that, family and economics are making the move inevitable.”

Although saying goodbye to their home will be a wrench, Julian is happy in the knowledge that another family will have the chance to enjoy their beautiful home.

“A wide variety of different families would find happiness here,” says Julian.

“In the last 33 years this house has had the space and versatility to be for us: A full-on family home with young children, a shared home with my parents, a home for our teenage son, and a professional home for our business.”

To book a viewing

13 King’s Gate, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £445,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on o1224 971 110 or for more information go to www.search.savills.com