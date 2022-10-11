Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

By Rosemary Lowne
October 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills

Transforming their timeless townhouse into a 1920s ship complete with gang planks and portholes for their daughter’s 21st birthday party is a buoyant family memory Julian Keating will never forget.

It’s precious memories like those which make leaving the elegant, four-bedroom King’s Gate property Julian and his family have called home for the past 33 years “difficult”.

“There have been so many good memories in this house with family and friends so it will be very difficult to say goodbye,” says Julian who runs financial software consultancy Finsoft Consultants with his wife Janet.

Julian and Janet Keating.

It was in 1988, two years after moving back to Aberdeen from India, when Julian and Janet fell hook, line and sinker for Livet House and its plethora of period features.

“We were first attracted to the space, elegance, and private garden, all within the city,” says Julian.

If you think the exterior of this property is special, wait until you see inside.
This attractive Georgian townhouse blends old and new features to dramatic effect.

Historic home

Dating back to 1894, the historic semi-detached townhouse has been converted into two properties including this delightful duplex which spans across two floors.

Over the years, the couple, who have two grown-up children, Janine and Christian, have put their own stamp on their home while retaining its period features such as cornicing, wood panelling and open fires.

From the elegant drawing room and the superb dining kitchen to the walk-in pantry and wet room, the charming property has been made into a truly exceptional family home.

The four bedrooms are also particularly sumptuous with the principal bedroom featuring a dressing room and en suite shower room while the third bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The charming lounge features a beautiful bay window, an original fireplace and cornicing.
Family meals can be enjoyed in this beautiful dining room.

Also impressive is the laundry room and the walk-in pantry with floor to ceiling larder style units.

“The home and garden are now perfect for us to both live and work in,” says Julian.

“The house is designed to make life easy, with space for us to be together or alone.

“It is so versatile as we can have a house full at Christmas and still find space to sit and read quietly, while party central is only a whisker away.

“The garden is also a quiet oasis right in the middle of town.”

Full of period charm and character

But it’s the property’s blend of old and new features that is one of the things the family has enjoyed most about their home.

“We’ve enjoyed the peace and quiet with rooms one can breathe in,” says Julian.

“The house has given us the ability to combine the old grace and space of Georgian styling with the convenience of modern technology for the faster pace of work and modern living.

“The private garden also gives a huge extension to our living and entertaining space.”

Outside, 13 King’s Gate has off-street parking as well as a large, private, south facing enclosed and sheltered back garden bound by stone walls which creates a very safe space for pets or children.

Check out the size of that pantry.
Wake up feeling refreshed and raring to go after a sleep in this cosy bedroom.

Decadent Georgian decor

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Julian thinks the Georgian decor and the way the property flows from one room to the next is sure to impress.

“You walk into Georgian elegance in the entrance hall and onto the reception rooms and master bedroom suite, which then transitions slowly into the modern family living space downstairs, where you can walk straight out into a private walled garden,” says Julian.

“The location is within walking distance of the city centre, and within 25 minutes of local transport links.”

Moving to be close to their loved ones and work, the family say they would pick their house up and take it with them if they could.

This property has plenty of space to work from home.
The wet room is modern and stylish.

“Sadly, our family are scattered far and wide, and we have to travel constantly down south for our work,” says Julian.

“The reality is that, family and economics are making the move inevitable.”

Although saying goodbye to their home will be a wrench, Julian is happy in the knowledge that another family will have the chance to enjoy their beautiful home.

“A wide variety of different families would find happiness here,” says Julian.

“In the last 33 years this house has had the space and versatility to be for us: A full-on family home with young children, a shared home with my parents, a home for our teenage son, and a professional home for our business.”

Enjoy some al fresco dining at 13 King’s Gate.

To book a viewing

13 King’s Gate, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £445,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on  o1224 971 110 or for more information go to www.search.savills.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
