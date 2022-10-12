Old and new meet in this cosy Stonehaven cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Old and new meet in this cosy Stonehaven cottage

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Number 47 Ann Street in Stonehaven is on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.
Number 47 Ann Street in Stonehaven is on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Tucked cosily into a tree-lined residential street in Stonehaven, this charming, whitewashed cottage looks as appealing on the outside as it does on the inside.

Number 47 Ann Street is within walking distance of all that this popular town has to offer, including beaches, local independent shops, woodland, parks, leisure facilities and the beautiful harbour.

The property has been decorated in neutral tones throughout to suit all tastes and is in excellent condition, ready for the new owner to move into with the minimum of effort.

Traditional features

Many traditional features are retained, adding to the character of this three-bedroom home, while sleek contemporary touches allow for the demands of modern living.

The lounge has dual aspect windows and the sash and case style is in keeping with the character of the property.

On the ground floor the accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining kitchen and bedroom three.

The bright and light entrance hall is entered via a security entrance door and gives access to all of ground floor accommodation.

There is a carpeted staircase and large under-stairs storage cupboard.

The lounge has deep coving and dual aspect windows flooding it with natural light while the most eye-catching feature is the traditional fireplace with coal fire set on a marble hearth, perfect for a cosy night in curled up with a book.

The traditional fireplace is a beautiful focal point in the lounge.

Dining kitchen

The spacious, contemporary dining kitchen also has dual aspect windows, ample room for free-standing dining furniture and there is a door leading to the rear courtyard.

The dining kitchen has a range of white base and wall units with wood-effect splashbacks and the central island provides additional storage.

Among the appliances is an attractive range-style cooker with gas hob and there is also a fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

The dining kitchen is sleek and contemporary and there is a useful kitchen island.

Bedroom three, to the rear of the property, overlooks the courtyard and is a versatile room that is presently set up as a dining room, although it could just as easily be transformed into a home office.

On the upper floor, the hall is naturally bright owing to the front-facing window.

Bedroom one also has a window to the front, making it a naturally light room and it has two double wardrobes and two further cupboards.

The dining area helps to create a sociable space ideal for family meals or having friends round.

Bedroom two is another good-sized front-facing room with double wardrobe, small storage cupboard and a full-sized cupboard housing the boiler.

There is a well-appointed bathroom with three piece-suite, mains shower over the bath, a pedestal wash hand basin and a heated towel rail.

Outdoors

Outside, to the rear is a pleasant, shared courtyard. It is accessed by the staircase from the back door as well as via a gate from Mary Street.

Number 47 also has a dedicated outhouse as well as access to a shared outhouse.

Bedroom three is presently set up as a dining room and overlooks the courtyard.

The property also benefits from gas central heating, sash and case uPVC windows and double glazing.

All floor coverings, window coverings and white goods are included in the sale.

Number 47 Ann Street is for sale at price over £210,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

The courtyard is a pleasant outdoor space that has been neatly kept with planted and paved areas.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

