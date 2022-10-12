Old and new meet in this cosy Stonehaven cottage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tucked cosily into a tree-lined residential street in Stonehaven, this charming, whitewashed cottage looks as appealing on the outside as it does on the inside.

Number 47 Ann Street is within walking distance of all that this popular town has to offer, including beaches, local independent shops, woodland, parks, leisure facilities and the beautiful harbour.

The property has been decorated in neutral tones throughout to suit all tastes and is in excellent condition, ready for the new owner to move into with the minimum of effort.

Traditional features

Many traditional features are retained, adding to the character of this three-bedroom home, while sleek contemporary touches allow for the demands of modern living.

On the ground floor the accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining kitchen and bedroom three.

The bright and light entrance hall is entered via a security entrance door and gives access to all of ground floor accommodation.

There is a carpeted staircase and large under-stairs storage cupboard.

The lounge has deep coving and dual aspect windows flooding it with natural light while the most eye-catching feature is the traditional fireplace with coal fire set on a marble hearth, perfect for a cosy night in curled up with a book.

Dining kitchen

The spacious, contemporary dining kitchen also has dual aspect windows, ample room for free-standing dining furniture and there is a door leading to the rear courtyard.

The dining kitchen has a range of white base and wall units with wood-effect splashbacks and the central island provides additional storage.

Among the appliances is an attractive range-style cooker with gas hob and there is also a fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

Bedroom three, to the rear of the property, overlooks the courtyard and is a versatile room that is presently set up as a dining room, although it could just as easily be transformed into a home office.

On the upper floor, the hall is naturally bright owing to the front-facing window.

Bedroom one also has a window to the front, making it a naturally light room and it has two double wardrobes and two further cupboards.

Bedroom two is another good-sized front-facing room with double wardrobe, small storage cupboard and a full-sized cupboard housing the boiler.

There is a well-appointed bathroom with three piece-suite, mains shower over the bath, a pedestal wash hand basin and a heated towel rail.

Outdoors

Outside, to the rear is a pleasant, shared courtyard. It is accessed by the staircase from the back door as well as via a gate from Mary Street.

Number 47 also has a dedicated outhouse as well as access to a shared outhouse.

The property also benefits from gas central heating, sash and case uPVC windows and double glazing.

All floor coverings, window coverings and white goods are included in the sale.

Number 47 Ann Street is for sale at price over £210,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

