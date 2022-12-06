Nordic style country retreat on the market for £625k in Finzean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nordic style country retreat on the market for £625k in Finzean

By Rosemary Lowne
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Woodland retreat: Birchtree Hollow has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms plus a sauna. Photo supplied by Savills.
Woodland retreat: Birchtree Hollow has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms plus a sauna. Photo supplied by Savills.

Like something straight out of an Enid Blyton book, this wonderful woodland retreat is where the story to the rest of your life begins.

Surrounded by rolling hills and countryside, the stunning Scandinavian style home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, four reception rooms as well as a home office/music room, raised decking area and sauna.

It was the home’s beautiful setting that first caught Jim Donnelly and his wife Margaret’s eye when they visited the property back in 2003.

“I cannot forget arriving at the house when viewing it for the first time and being taken aback by the beautiful setting of the house, snug in a hollow of trees facing the hills across the valley,” says Jim.

Scandinavian style: Jim Donnelly and his wife Margaret have enjoyed every second of living at Birchtree Hollow. Photo by Savills.

Stunning views

From the spacious rooms and tranquil countryside setting to the sun terrace and the spectacular views, the couple have enjoyed everything about their incredible home.

Built in 2003, Jim and Margaret have been the first and only owners of the timber built alpine abode.

But after 19 blissfully happy years, the couple have reluctantly put their amazing property on the market as they prepare to downsize.

New chapter: Jim and Margaret Donnelly will be sad to leave their charming home but are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy. Photo supplied by Jim Donnelly.

“We have had the most wonderful experience living at Birchtree Hollow, however we now find it is time to downsize and hand over to new owners who can enjoy it as much as we did,” says Jim.

After breathing in the fresh country air and drinking in its lush green surroundings, it’s time to follow the steps up to the entrance vestibule where hillside views can be soaked up.

Attractive kitchen: The kitchen is the perfect place to rustle up home cooked meals. Photos by Savills.

Scandinavian style

Once over the threshold, the Nordic vibes continue inside where there are three open plan reception rooms.

With exposed beams and a vaulted cathedral style ceiling the sitting room is pretty spectacular.

A floor to ceiling triangular end gable window is especially impressive, while two sets of French doors fully bring the outdoors in opening onto the raised decked terrace.

Let there be light: Sit back, relax and enjoy the views from this cosy little corner. Photo by Savills.

Jim says the property has been the perfect place to host family parties.

“We have a large extended family and over the years we have lived here this has been the place we tend to gather for special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays or even just for our Christmas feasts,” says Jim.

“The house lends itself to parties with its free flowing layout connecting the kitchen dining space and large sitting room with the large outside terrace.”

Bright and beautiful: The dining room is the perfect place for Christmas dinner. Photo by Savills.

Five bedrooms

The sitting room is on open plan with the formal dining room which leads into a cosy family room.

An open archway from the dining room leads into the spacious dining kitchen which has the perfect blend of modern appliances and designer fittings.

Completing this space is a charming breakfast area which enjoys stunning views towards the hills plus a cloakroom with two-piece white suite.

Meanwhile, a good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the principal bedroom which has an en suite shower room and an airing cupboard which is plumbed for a washing machine.

There are five further bedrooms all of which have built in wardrobes.

Bringing the outdoors in: Soak up the country views in this attractive room. Photos by Savill.

Working from home

Working at home is easy as one of the bedrooms is currently used as a home office/music room.

“This property with its fast broadband speed, home office potential and spacious accommodation would suit a family with divergent interests to experience modern living and a good quality of life,” says Jim.

Also impressive is the family bathroom with corner bath, shower over, washbasin, bidet and wc and with a tiled floor.

Steps lead down to a lower level where the fifth and sixth bedrooms are located.
And for everyday domestic tasks there is a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble drier.

There is also external access to the back garden and internal access to the integral double garage.

Hitting the high notes: The home office/music room is ideal for work or play. Photo by Savills

Sauna

Outside, there is a paved patio area and a summer house with a four-person sauna while al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the raised deck terrace.

“Soon after acquiring the property we invested in peripheral wall and pine fencing,” says Jim.

“As there was no garden as such we began a programme developing lawns and flower beds.

“We later added a wooden sun terrace to the front of the house and built a Nordic sauna facing the rear garden.

“In 2008 we built an extension to enhance our living space and created access from it directly to the sun terrace via French doors.”

Asked what he thinks will most appeal to buyers, Jim says: “The beautiful location, the modern design of the house, the rural environment, the proximity to good schools and shopping facilities close to hand.”

Hot property: The sauna gives the property a Scandinavian feel. Photo by Savills.

To book a viewing

Birchtree Hollow, Finzean, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971 110 or go to the website www.savills.co.uk

Tags

