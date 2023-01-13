Laurie and Company welcome clients to new branch in Aboyne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Solicitors and estate agents Laurie and Company have started 2023 with a new branch in Aboyne following the closure of law firm Campbell Connon.

Laurie and Company is a three-partner firm with 17 staff and a head office in Aberdeen, where managing partner Linda Fyffe is based, and a branch in Ballater run by senior associate Mary-Jay Morton.

Heading up the Aboyne branch will be senior associate Nicola Ewen, who said: “I am very excited about the opening of the new office in Aboyne and look forward to working with new and existing clients.”

Nicola has been with Laurie and Company since 2017 dealing with both property and executry work.

Also in Aboyne is senior executry executive Kerry Hendrikson, a former employee of Campbell Connon and an English-qualified solicitor with more than 20 years of experience in private client work.

Linda said: “She intends to sit her Scottish bar exams this year so will become dual qualified in English and Scottish law.

“Mandy Cruickshank is also joining us as a legal secretary who will provide support to Kerry and Nicola.

“She is also a former employee of Campbell Connon and all three are local girls living in and around Aboyne.”

Around 50 guests helped celebrate the opening just before Christmas.

Linda said: “Following the renovation of Campbell Connon’s old office, we decided to welcome clients by hosting a festive drinks reception.

“We decorated the office with locally-sourced Christmas decorations including a 9ft Nordmann fir purchased from Ian Ballantyne in Aboyne.

“It was a great night. We were pleased and surprised at the turnout as due to the adverse weather conditions a lot of people couldn’t manage.

“There was a mixture of local people and business owners.”

Laurie and Company can now expand its service to clients who live in Aboyne who may not wish to travel outwith the village and Linda added: “Particularly elderly and frail clients for whom we can also offer home visits by our local staff in Aboyne if necessary.”

Founded in 1955 by John Laurie, the company has diversified over the years to meet client needs.

It is now a multi-service firm offering services including property, wills, trusts and executries and court work covering family, employment and commercial dispute resolution.

Friendly service

“Our property team handle in excess of 600 conveyancing transactions a year which I think is a lot for a firm our size!” said Linda.

“I think customers choose us as we can provide a friendly, personalised service at competitive prices.

“I think there is still a demand for smaller firms to handle clients’ affairs where they feel they get more of a personal service.

“We also have extensive knowledge of the Aberdeen and Royal Deeside property markets.

“I believe customers choose us as we can provide a quality and efficient service at reasonable prices and we are also approachable and down-to-earth which clients like.”

The plan for the new branch is to continue to service the clients in and around Aboyne as well as reaching out to new clients and local businesses.