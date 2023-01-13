Laurie and Company welcome clients to new branch in Aboyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laurie and Company welcome clients to new branch in Aboyne

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Kerry Hendrikson, left, and Nicola Ewen at the new Aboyne office.
Kerry Hendrikson, left, and Nicola Ewen at the new Aboyne office.

Solicitors and estate agents Laurie and Company have started 2023 with a new branch in Aboyne following the closure of law firm Campbell Connon.

Laurie and Company is a three-partner firm with 17 staff and a head office in Aberdeen, where managing partner Linda Fyffe is based, and a branch in Ballater run by senior associate Mary-Jay Morton.

Heading up the Aboyne branch will be senior associate Nicola Ewen, who said: “I am very excited about the opening of the new office in Aboyne and look forward to working with new and existing clients.”

Laurie and Company managing partner Linda Fyffe, based in Aberdeen.

Nicola has been with Laurie and Company since 2017 dealing with both property and executry work.

Also in Aboyne is senior executry executive Kerry Hendrikson, a former employee of Campbell Connon and an English-qualified solicitor with more than 20 years of experience in private client work.

Linda said: “She intends to sit her Scottish bar exams this year so will become dual qualified in English and Scottish law.

“Mandy Cruickshank is also joining us as a legal secretary who will provide support to Kerry and Nicola.

“She is also a former employee of Campbell Connon and all three are local girls living in and around Aboyne.”

As legal secretary Mandy Cruickshank will provide support to Kerry and Nicola.

Around 50 guests helped celebrate the opening just before Christmas.

Linda said: “Following the renovation of Campbell Connon’s old office, we decided to welcome clients by hosting a festive drinks reception.

“We decorated the office with locally-sourced Christmas decorations including a 9ft Nordmann fir purchased from Ian Ballantyne in Aboyne.

The lovely locally-sourced tree all decorated in the newly-renovated office.

“It was a great night. We were pleased and surprised at the turnout as due to the adverse weather conditions a lot of people couldn’t manage.

“There was a mixture of local people and business owners.”

Laurie and Company can now expand its service to clients who live in Aboyne who may not wish to travel outwith the village and Linda added: “Particularly elderly and frail clients for whom we can also offer home visits by our local staff in Aboyne if necessary.”

Founded in 1955 by John Laurie, the company has diversified over the years to meet client needs.

It is now a multi-service firm offering services including property, wills, trusts and executries and court work covering family, employment and commercial dispute resolution.

Laurie and Company’s festive opening night with, top left to right, Mary-Jay Morton and Linda Fyffe; bottom left to right, Kerry Hendrikson and Nicola Ewen.

Friendly service

“Our property team handle in excess of 600 conveyancing transactions a year which I think is a lot for a firm our size!” said Linda.

“I think customers choose us as we can provide a friendly, personalised service at competitive prices.

“I think there is still a demand for smaller firms to handle clients’ affairs where they feel they get more of a personal service.

“We also have extensive knowledge of the Aberdeen and Royal Deeside property markets.

“I believe customers choose us as we can provide a quality and efficient service at reasonable prices and we are also approachable and down-to-earth which clients like.”

The plan for the new branch is to continue to service the clients in and around Aboyne as well as reaching out to new clients and local businesses.

Kerry Hendrikson, left, and Nicola Ewen at the new Aboyne office.

 

Editor's Picks