Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000

By Rosemary Lowne
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

Serene strolls through your own private woodland can be enjoyed from this magnificent home.

Situated in the heart of the bustling community of Aboyne, Littlewood is the definition of elegance with fine architectural characteristics perfectly complemented by modern features.

First impressions are excellent as the plush property opens up with an attractive vestibule which leads seamlessly into the main internal hallway.

Undoubtedly the social hub of the home is the bespoke country style kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and a plethora of modern appliances including a black Rangemaster hob and double oven.

The open plan lounge, dining room and garden room is the perfect place to unwind.

Relax in style

But the real heart of the home is the impressive open plan lounge/dining room and garden room.

This area of the house is perfect for relaxing as it features a stove fire and a cosy window seat overlooking the back garden and beyond.

The dining area enjoys wonderful views with doors leading straight out to the garden which is perfect for al fresco dining.

Completing the rear of the property is a large utility room, fitted with built-in storage space and an adjacent wet room complete with shower, toilet and wash basin.

Also on the ground floor are two beautiful public rooms, the largest of the two is used as a home office and library while the other space is a family room with a bay window and an original fire surround.

The dining area is bright and airy.

Five sumptuous bedrooms

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a huge loft which is fitted with flooring and light.

Particularly impressive is the master bedroom with superb storage space, an en suite and a Juliet balcony with breathtaking views over the Deeside Way.

The second and third bedrooms both have built-in cupboards while the latter has an en suite shower room.

Meanwhile, the fourth bedroom is a fantastic double size room with views over the garden and private woodland, and a good-sized built-in double wardrobe.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the beautiful kitchen.

Home office

Completing this floor is a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, extensive grassy areas surround the house with a rear patio offering a more secluded area for seating whilst having direct access to the property via the garden room.

To the left of the property is a strip of private woodland which is great to explore at any age.

Working from home is stress free in this wonderful home.

Private woodland

At the back of the garden is a large area of lawn where there is direct access to the Deeside Way, a 41-mile rail trail that spans from Aberdeen to Ballater.

Other key features include a driveway, a purpose built double garage, oil central heating and storage in the hallway.

This aerial image shows the private woodland.

Littlewood, Ballater Road, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £700,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 632500 or check out the website www.ledinghamchalmers.com.

