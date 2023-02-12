Six spacious homes for sale now from Stonehaven to Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six spacious homes for sale now from Stonehaven to Dornoch

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Number 33 Methlick Wood at Methlick, Ellon, has four bedrooms and is at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Number 33 Methlick Wood at Methlick, Ellon, has four bedrooms and is at the end of a cul-de-sac.

This week’s pick of the properties features contemporary and traditional family homes with a range of attractive features.

 

The lounge at 33 Methlick Wood has a wood-burning stove and French doors leading outside.

33 Methlick Wood, Methlick, Ellon

This four-bedroom detached house with integral garage forms part of a small development of family homes, nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac.

The bright vestibule with cloakroom/w.c off follows through to the welcoming reception hall with staircase to the upper floor.

The current sellers have carried out a great deal of work to further extend the living space, creating a larger lounge, and part of the garage converted to create a utility room.

French doors

The accommodation includes an elegant lounge with wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden; a bespoke, fully-equipped German Nobilia kitchen with open plan diner and French doors to the garden, and a handy utility room.

A sweeping staircase leads to the family bathroom and four bedrooms on the upper level, with the master and bedroom two both benefiting from en suite facilities.

The property is further complemented with solid oak flooring to the ground floor and co-ordinating white panelled and half glazed Georgian style inner doors.

Price over £310,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Number 4 Elrick View will be part of an exclusive development of six houses, pictured is a completed house with the same layout.

4 Elrick View, Newmachar, Aberdeen

Set in a quiet rural area in Newmachar, this executive five-bedroom detached house forms part of an exclusive development of six houses.

The property has spacious and contemporary accommodation featuring a cathedral ceiling in the dining/kitchen area and the master bedroom.

On the ground floor there is an entrance vestibule, hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, utility room, double bedroom with en suite and dressing room, study/bedroom five, cloakroom store and WC with shower.

Dressing room

The first floor comprises master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property benefits from an air source heat pump, a cost effective and environmentally friendly feature. Large triple glazed windows throughout the property provide open views of the surrounding countryside.

The property will be finished to the highest standard and the estimated completion date is July 31.

The photographs are of a completed house in the development with the same layout.

Price over £695,000 with Howie & Co. 

Number 42 Malcolm’s Mount West has four bedrooms and is ready to move into.

42 Malcolm’s Mount West, Stonehaven

This four-bedroom family home has a lovely garden, is in move-in condition and is convenient for local schooling and the railway station.

Having been well maintained by the current owners, this is a smart and stylish home with the accommodation comprising an entrance vestibule leading into the welcoming hallway, a bright and well-proportioned lounge on open plan with the dining room with patio doors leading out to the garden, a smart kitchen/diner and an adjoining utility room.

Attic space

Completing the ground floor is a spacious double bedroom and a cloakroom.

On the upper floor, there is a master bedroom with two further well presented bedrooms and the family bathroom.

An additional feature is the attic space accessed via a Ramsay ladder which currently provides further living space.

Price over £325,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace. 

Number 47 Deeview Road South is a traditional granite home with views towards the River Dee.

47 Deeview Road South, Cults, Aberdeen

In a prime residential area, this traditional granite three public/six bedroom detached house with double garage is set within generous and mature garden grounds with views towards the River Dee and South Deeside. Requiring modernisation there is an enviable level of adaptable family accommodation which benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing.

Many period features have been retained including panel doors and fascia, deep skirting and attractive cornice.

Double garage

The garden grounds enjoy a southerly aspect and a great deal of privacy, while a tarred driveway provides off-street parking as well as the double garage.

There are the remains of the original stables and it is thought that it may be possible to further develop the site subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission and consents.

Price over £690,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace. 

The five-bedroom home at Croft Lane, Inverness, has its own allotment and extensive gardening grounds.

Croft Lane, Inverness

This five bedroom, semi-detached traditional property has extensive grounds and excellent views across the city and down to the firth.
It has spacious accommodation across two floors with private access road and parking, an enclosed garden, large barn and a garage.

The welcoming entrance vestibule leads to the large open hallway that in turn gives access to a family room with a feature fireplace and on to the lounge.

Off the lounge is a conservatory with a pleasant outlook.

Back through the hall there is a large dining room, study area, bedroom five and a family bathroom.

The streamlined fitted kitchen is spacious with base and wall mounted units, integrated appliances with a breakfast bar for relaxed dining.

The first floor has four bedrooms, a family bathroom, including Jacuzzi bath, and storage cupboard.

Allotment

The master bedroom is complete with fitted wardrobes and a large en suite shower room.

The property has its own allotment and sits on extensive gardening land, with mature shrubs and trees to the front and a courtyard at the back with a large barn/outbuilding with planning permission potential.

Décor throughout is of walk in condition and to a high standard with solid oak flooring and finishes, original fireplaces and A/V surround system.

Offers 0ver £560,000 with Purple Bricks.

Rowan Cottage, is an architect-designed home that takes full advantage of its southerly aspect and scenery.

Rowan Cottage, 182 Evelix, Dornoch, Sutherland

Rowan Cottage is an architect-designed home set on the outskirts of the town of Dornoch. It has been well thought out as a family home and has been designed to take advantage of the southerly aspect and surrounding scenery.

The property was built in 2009 to a high standard with underfloor heating, heat store cylinder, solar thermal panels and multi-fuel burner making the property cost efficient.

The kitchen has cream gloss base units with larder cupboards, hardwood worktops and integrated appliances.

Decking

The dining area looks out to the private garden and there are French doors that lead out to the south-facing decked area.

A multi-fuel burner sits at the heart of the family room. A sitting area has full height windows on three walls which allows for views into the garden and fields beyond and there is another set of French doors leading on to the decked area.

This space is the heart of the home and makes for modern family living. The floor has underfloor heating below tiled floors.

From the mezzanine is access to the master suite and there is plenty of room for home working.

Offers over £370,000 with Monster Moves.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

A photo of an CGI image of the new development of apartments in Aberdeen
Your chance to buy in Aberdeen’s “most desirable postcode”: new flats for sale
A street scene at the Hazelwood development by Dandara.
Dandara to host Meet the Experts event at Aberdeen development
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen's West End
Aerial view of Inverness looking upstream on the River Ness and down towards the Great Glen.
Residential properties for sale up by a quarter in Inverness as owners face potential…
What was then Rosebank House circa 1867.
Grade B listed townhouse with private secluded garden for over £245,000
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Number 12 Chestnut Grove is in a quiet cul-de-sac in Banchory.
Detached family home in Banchory cul-de-sac for over £400,000
Number 156b King's Gate is the lower flat in the detached granite property that was once home to the Bishop of Aberdeen.
Divine apartment in former home of bishop for sale at over £395,000
The Bothy at Udny, Ellon, was designed by Annie Kenyon and completed in December 2021.
Six substantial family homes for sale now from Cults to Culbokie
One of Dandara's delightful properties in Aberdeen's west end.
Dandara offers deals on homes at Hazelwood and The Grange

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Dr William Allwood of the James Hutton Institute.
Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit
Stephen Alcott will be based from the Cuminestown depot.
New appointments to ProCam
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Cuminestown's points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at…
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday March 1 at Thainstone Centre. Image: Chris Sumner
Local firm to sponsor RNAS show
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.
What we learned this week...Zelensky in the UK, Rishi's reshuffle and mystery continues over…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented